Jan. 2, 2024 / 12:10 PM

Spanish soccer star Jenni Hermosa testifies World Cup kiss wasn't consensual

By Clyde Hughes
Spanish women's national soccer team player Jennifer Hermoso testified Tuesday that it was not consensual when Spain's Soccer Federation President Luis Rubiales Tuesday kissed her following the team's World Cup win. Photo by Mariscal/EPA-EFE
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Spanish national soccer team member Jenni Hermoso testified in Madrid on Tuesday that Spain's Soccer Federation President Luis Rubiales kissed her on the lips during a World Cup medal ceremony without her consent.

Hermoso told the court that the kiss, which happened after Spain's women's team captured the World Cup in Australia last year, was "unexpected and at no time consensual."

"All is in the hands of justice, that's all I can say," she told reporters after the testimony.

Hermoso, one of Spain's top female soccer stars, followed the incident by filing a criminal complaint against Rubiales for the kiss and then attempting her pressure her to speak out in his favor.

Madrid Judge Francisco de Jorge is trying to determine if sexual assault and coercion charges should be filed against Rubiales over the incident, as a kiss without consent can be ruled as sexual assault under Spanish law.

Rubiales, who resigned as Spain's top soccer official in September over the incident, has continued to claim that the kiss was consensual and he had asked for her permission. She passionately rejected that assertion in her testimony, saying she felt victimized in what should have been a joyous time for her and her teammates.

"No person, in any work, sports or social environment, should be a victim of this type of non-consensual behavior," she said in court. "I felt vulnerable and the victim of an aggression, an impulsive, sexist act, out of place and without any consent on my part. Simply put, I was not respected."

FIFA, the governing body of world soccer, suspended Rubiales in the fall when he initially refused to resign. Dozens of women on Spain's national team said they would refuse to play until he did.

A judge issued a restraining order preventing Rubiales from coming within 600 feet of Hermoso and in October, FIFA slapped him with a three-year ban from all soccer-related activities.

ASML ordered to cut back selling chipmaking equipment to China
World News // 1 hour ago
ASML ordered to cut back selling chipmaking equipment to China
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- ASML, one of the leading semiconductor machine makers in the Netherlands, said on Monday it has been told by the Dutch government to restrict shipments of chip-making equipment to China.
Death toll in Japan quake surges to 48, rescue teams search for survivors
World News // 1 hour ago
Death toll in Japan quake surges to 48, rescue teams search for survivors
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The death toll in Japan's New Year's Day earthquake surged from 6 to 48 within a span of a single day as rescue personnel rushed to find survivors trapped inside collapsed homes and buildings near the epicenter.
IDF says it captured Hamas command center; Gaza deaths surpass 22,000
World News // 2 hours ago
IDF says it captured Hamas command center; Gaza deaths surpass 22,000
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The Israeli military said Tuesday it had captured Hamas' intelligence and control headquarters in Gaza City in a joint operation involving the Air Force, mechanized units and special forces.
Jimmy Lai pleads not guilty to violations of Hong Kong National Security Law
World News // 2 hours ago
Jimmy Lai pleads not guilty to violations of Hong Kong National Security Law
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Wealthy Hong Kong publisher Jimmy Lai pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of violating Beijing's National Security Law. 
Five killed aboard Japan earthquake relief flight in fiery collision with jetliner
World News // 3 hours ago
Five killed aboard Japan earthquake relief flight in fiery collision with jetliner
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Five people were killed Tuesday after an incoming Japan Airlines Airbus A350 collided with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft on the runway as it touched down at Tokyo's Haneda International Airport, authorities said.
At least four killed in Ukraine as Russia launches missile strikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv
World News // 4 hours ago
At least four killed in Ukraine as Russia launches missile strikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- At least four people were killed and more than 60 were injured in and around the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv after major aerial bombardment overnight by Russian forces for the third day in a row.
South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed in Busan
World News // 12 hours ago
South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed in Busan
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Lee Jae-myung, the leader of South Korea's main opposition party, was stabbed in the neck during an appearance in Busan on Tuesday and taken to a hospital, local media reported.
Multiple deaths in Japan after New Year's Day earthquake
World News // 1 day ago
Multiple deaths in Japan after New Year's Day earthquake
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- A powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake rocked western Japan on Monday, killing at least six people and injuring dozens of others, as tsunami warnings issued earlier in the day were called off.
Iran dispatches warship to Red Sea after U.S. sinks Houthi small boats
World News // 14 hours ago
Iran dispatches warship to Red Sea after U.S. sinks Houthi small boats
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Iran dispatched a warship to the Red Sea on Monday, one day after the U.S. Navy destroyed and sank three Houthi small boats which military officials said were attacking a commercial vessel.
Israel's Supreme Court strikes down controversial judicial overhaul
World News // 16 hours ago
Israel's Supreme Court strikes down controversial judicial overhaul
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Israel's Supreme Court has struck down a controversial amendment to the country's so-called "reasonableness" law, which would have limited judiciary oversight amid Israel's ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza.
