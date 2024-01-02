Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 2, 2024 / 10:32 AM

ASML ordered to cut back selling chipmaking equipment to China

By Clyde Hughes
A Touch Bar on a MacBook Pro computer shown in a demo room at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California on October 27, 2016. A Dutch company said it will stop selling important computer chip-making machines to China on Monday. File Photo by Tony Avelar/EPA-EFE
A Touch Bar on a MacBook Pro computer shown in a demo room at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California on October 27, 2016. A Dutch company said it will stop selling important computer chip-making machines to China on Monday. File Photo by Tony Avelar/EPA-EFE

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- ASML, one of the leading semiconductor machine makers in the Netherlands, said it was told by the Dutch government to restrict shipments of chip-making equipment to China.

The company said the decision to wind back its shipment to China will impact "a small number of customers" there.

Advertisement

ASML is known for making and selling some of the world's top lithography machines, which are critical in the chip manufacturing process. Its extreme ultraviolet lithography machine, which is used to make the most advanced chips, helps power Apple iPhones.

"A license for the shipment of NXT:2050i and NXT:2100i lithography systems in 2023 has recently been partially revoked by the Dutch government, impacting a small number of customers in China," ASML said in its statement.

Related

"We do not expect the current revocation of our export license or the latest U.S. export control restrictions to have a material impact on our financial outlook for 2023."

The tech company said it had talked with the United States government about its current sanctions on China and its restrictions on certain mid-critical DUV immersion lithography systems for a limited number of advanced production facilities.

Advertisement

"ASML is fully committed to comply with all applicable laws and regulations including export control legislation in the countries in which we operate," the company said.

In response on Tuesday, China accused the United States of economic "bullying" with the sanctions.

"[These actions will] undermine the global semiconductor landscape," China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said. "It will only backfire against the [United States.]"

China called on the Netherlands to "protect the common interests of businesses from both countries with concrete action," and ensure a "non-discriminatory business environment."

While the Dutch government did not speak specifically to ASML's comments on Monday, it said back in June that it would curb some of its companies from selling to the Chinese through licensing.

Latest Headlines

Death toll in Japan quake surges to 48, rescue teams search for survivors
World News // 12 minutes ago
Death toll in Japan quake surges to 48, rescue teams search for survivors
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The death toll in Japan's New Year's Day earthquake surged from 6 to 48 within a span of a single day as rescue personnel rushed to find survivors trapped inside collapsed homes and buildings near the epicenter.
IDF says it captured Hamas command center; Gaza death toll surpasses 22,000
World News // 32 minutes ago
IDF says it captured Hamas command center; Gaza death toll surpasses 22,000
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The Israel military said Tuesday it had captured Hamas' intelligence and control headquarters in Gaza City in a joint operation involving the Air Force, mechanized units and special forces.
Jimmy Lai pleads not guilty to violations of Hong Kong National Security Law
World News // 1 hour ago
Jimmy Lai pleads not guilty to violations of Hong Kong National Security Law
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Wealthy Hong Kong publisher Jimmy Lai pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of violating Beijing's National Security Law. 
Five killed aboard Japan earthquake relief flight in fiery collision with jetliner
World News // 2 hours ago
Five killed aboard Japan earthquake relief flight in fiery collision with jetliner
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Five people were killed Tuesday after an incoming Japan Airlines Airbus A350 collided with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft on the runway as it touched down at Tokyo's Haneda International Airport, authorities said.
At least four killed in Ukraine as Russia launches missile strikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv
World News // 3 hours ago
At least four killed in Ukraine as Russia launches missile strikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- At least four people were killed and more than 60 were injured in and around the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv after major aerial bombardment overnight by Russian forces for the third day in a row.
South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed in Busan
World News // 11 hours ago
South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed in Busan
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Lee Jae-myung, the leader of South Korea's main opposition party, was stabbed in the neck during an appearance in Busan on Tuesday and taken to a hospital, local media reported.
Multiple deaths in Japan after New Year's Day earthquake
World News // 1 day ago
Multiple deaths in Japan after New Year's Day earthquake
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- A powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake rocked western Japan on Monday, killing at least six people and injuring dozens of others, as tsunami warnings issued earlier in the day were called off.
Iran dispatches warship to Red Sea after U.S. sinks Houthi small boats
World News // 13 hours ago
Iran dispatches warship to Red Sea after U.S. sinks Houthi small boats
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Iran dispatched a warship to the Red Sea on Monday, one day after the U.S. Navy destroyed and sank three Houthi small boats which military officials said were attacking a commercial vessel.
Israel's Supreme Court strikes down controversial judicial overhaul
World News // 15 hours ago
Israel's Supreme Court strikes down controversial judicial overhaul
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Israel's Supreme Court has struck down a controversial amendment to the country's so-called "reasonableness" law, which would have limited judiciary oversight amid Israel's ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza.
Xi Jinping says China will 'surely be reunified' with Taiwan in New Year's speech
World News // 21 hours ago
Xi Jinping says China will 'surely be reunified' with Taiwan in New Year's speech
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping asserted in his New Year's address his country will "surely" be reunited with Taiwan as the island nation prepares to hold its presidential elections.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Iran dispatches warship to Red Sea after U.S. sinks Houthi small boats
Iran dispatches warship to Red Sea after U.S. sinks Houthi small boats
10-year-old, father arrested in California for fatal shooting of boy
10-year-old, father arrested in California for fatal shooting of boy
Magnitude 4.1 quake rattles southern California on New Year's Day
Magnitude 4.1 quake rattles southern California on New Year's Day
Major winter storm brewing with snow, ice and rain to blast Northeast
Major winter storm brewing with snow, ice and rain to blast Northeast
Colorado woman accused of killing 2 of her children arrested in Britain
Colorado woman accused of killing 2 of her children arrested in Britain
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement