ASML ordered to cut back selling chipmaking equipment to China

A Touch Bar on a MacBook Pro computer shown in a demo room at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California on October 27, 2016. A Dutch company said it will stop selling important computer chip-making machines to China on Monday. File Photo by Tony Avelar/EPA-EFE

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- ASML, one of the leading semiconductor machine makers in the Netherlands, said it was told by the Dutch government to restrict shipments of chip-making equipment to China. The company said the decision to wind back its shipment to China will impact "a small number of customers" there. Advertisement

ASML is known for making and selling some of the world's top lithography machines, which are critical in the chip manufacturing process. Its extreme ultraviolet lithography machine, which is used to make the most advanced chips, helps power Apple iPhones.

"A license for the shipment of NXT:2050i and NXT:2100i lithography systems in 2023 has recently been partially revoked by the Dutch government, impacting a small number of customers in China," ASML said in its statement.

"We do not expect the current revocation of our export license or the latest U.S. export control restrictions to have a material impact on our financial outlook for 2023."

The tech company said it had talked with the United States government about its current sanctions on China and its restrictions on certain mid-critical DUV immersion lithography systems for a limited number of advanced production facilities.

"ASML is fully committed to comply with all applicable laws and regulations including export control legislation in the countries in which we operate," the company said.

In response on Tuesday, China accused the United States of economic "bullying" with the sanctions.

"[These actions will] undermine the global semiconductor landscape," China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said. "It will only backfire against the [United States.]"

China called on the Netherlands to "protect the common interests of businesses from both countries with concrete action," and ensure a "non-discriminatory business environment."

While the Dutch government did not speak specifically to ASML's comments on Monday, it said back in June that it would curb some of its companies from selling to the Chinese through licensing.