Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 2, 2024 / 8:32 AM

Five killed aboard Japan earthquake relief flight in fiery collision with jet liner

By Paul Godfrey
A Japan Airlines Airbus A350 bursts into flames as it touches down at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Monday after colliding with a Japan Coast Guard plane on the same runway. Photo courtesy of Jiji Press Japan/EPA-EFE
A Japan Airlines Airbus A350 bursts into flames as it touches down at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Monday after colliding with a Japan Coast Guard plane on the same runway. Photo courtesy of Jiji Press Japan/EPA-EFE

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Five people were killed Tuesday after an incoming Japan Airlines Airbus A350 collided with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft on the runway as it touched down at Tokyo's Haneda International Airport, authorities said.

All 367 passengers and 12 crew of JAL Flight 516 from Sapporo on Hokkaido escaped without serious injury after the aircraft erupted in a fireball, but police confirmed five of the six crew aboard the Coast Guard plane delivering aid to the earthquake-struck region of Ishikawa were killed.

Advertisement

The Transport Ministry said the 369 passengers and crew aboard JAL's plane escaped the flames via the Airbus' emergency slides, but only the captain of the Coast Guard's Canadian-built Bombardier DHC8-300 survived.

He was seriously injured.

Related

Video footage and photos posted online of the 5:30 p.m. crash show the Airbus appearing to burst into flames as it touched down and careened down the runway ablaze.

"I felt a bump, like the aircraft was colliding with something when touching down. I saw a spark outside the window and the cabin was filled with gas and smoke," a passenger aboard the JAL flight told Kyodo News.

The crash caused airport authorities to shut all four runways at Haneda, which remained closed late Tuesday.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ordered officials to launch an urgent investigation into the collision while pledging to provide information about the accident to the public in a timely manner.

The U.S. Embassy in Tokyo issued a travel alert, saying all flights had been halted and telling American citizens to expect disruption.

"All flights have been suspended for the time being. Expect disruptions to travel. Follow local authorities' guidance for more information," the embassy said in a post on X.

The crash comes 24 hours after a powerful 7.5-magnitude New Year's Day earthquake struck western Japan, killing at least 48 people, injuring dozens and triggering tsunami warnings.

The epicenter of Monday's quake was about 26 miles northeast of Anamizu in Ishikawa prefecture, along the Noto Peninsula. Roads and buildings were damaged and electricity cut to 45,000 properties with the aftershocks forcing more than 97,000 people forced to evacuate their homes by the end of Monday.

Latest Headlines

At least four killed in Ukraine as Russia launches missile strikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv
World News // 1 hour ago
At least four killed in Ukraine as Russia launches missile strikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- At least four people were killed and more than 60 were injured in and around the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv after major aerial bombardment overnight by Russian forces for the third day in a row.
South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed in Busan
World News // 9 hours ago
South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed in Busan
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Lee Jae-myung, the leader of South Korea's main opposition party, was stabbed in the neck during an appearance in Busan on Tuesday and taken to a hospital, local media reported.
Multiple deaths in Japan after New Year's Day earthquake
World News // 1 day ago
Multiple deaths in Japan after New Year's Day earthquake
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- A powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake rocked western Japan on Monday, killing at least six people and injuring dozens of others, as tsunami warnings issued earlier in the day were called off.
Iran dispatches warship to Red Sea after U.S. sinks Houthi small boats
World News // 11 hours ago
Iran dispatches warship to Red Sea after U.S. sinks Houthi small boats
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Iran dispatched a warship to the Red Sea on Monday, one day after the U.S. Navy destroyed and sank three Houthi small boats which military officials said were attacking a commercial vessel.
Israel's Supreme Court strikes down controversial judicial overhaul
World News // 13 hours ago
Israel's Supreme Court strikes down controversial judicial overhaul
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Israel's Supreme Court has struck down a controversial amendment to the country's so-called "reasonableness" law, which would have limited judiciary oversight amid Israel's ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza.
Xi Jinping says China will 'surely be reunified' with Taiwan in New Year's speech
World News // 19 hours ago
Xi Jinping says China will 'surely be reunified' with Taiwan in New Year's speech
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping asserted in his New Year's address his country will "surely" be reunited with Taiwan as the island nation prepares to hold its presidential elections.
Israeli military pulls 5 brigades from Gaza, marking new phase of Hamas war
World News // 21 hours ago
Israeli military pulls 5 brigades from Gaza, marking new phase of Hamas war
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The Israeli military says it is withdrawing five brigades from fighting in the Gaza Strip, marking a new phase in the war against Hamas, but cautioned fighting will likely go on for several more months.
Russia unleashes record 90 drones on Ukraine in New Year's Eve attack
World News // 22 hours ago
Russia unleashes record 90 drones on Ukraine in New Year's Eve attack
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Russia launched its largest drone attack on Ukraine to date overnight on Monday, firing 90 Shahed drones and killing a 15-year-old boy in the Odesa region.
Venezuela mobilizes 5,600 troops after Britain sends warship to Guyana amid territorial dispute
World News // 1 day ago
Venezuela mobilizes 5,600 troops after Britain sends warship to Guyana amid territorial dispute
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro ordered "defensive" drills involving more than 5,600 troops in response to the deployment of a British warship to the coast of Guyana as tensions escalated in the region
Queen of Denmark to abdicate in January after more than five decades on throne
World News // 1 day ago
Queen of Denmark to abdicate in January after more than five decades on throne
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- In a surprise announcement, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark said she plans to abdicate on January 14 after more than half a century on the throne.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Iran dispatches warship to Red Sea after U.S. sinks Houthi small boats
Iran dispatches warship to Red Sea after U.S. sinks Houthi small boats
10-year-old, father arrested in California for fatal shooting of boy
10-year-old, father arrested in California for fatal shooting of boy
Magnitude 4.1 quake rattles southern California on New Year's Day
Magnitude 4.1 quake rattles southern California on New Year's Day
Major winter storm brewing with snow, ice and rain to blast Northeast
Major winter storm brewing with snow, ice and rain to blast Northeast
Colorado woman accused of killing 2 of her children arrested in Britain
Colorado woman accused of killing 2 of her children arrested in Britain
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement