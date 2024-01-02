Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 2, 2024 / 12:16 PM

High-nutritional crops needed in Africa as population increases

By Dana Forsythe
According to a study, farmers across sub-Saharan Africa will have to move away from maize, towards new species of food crops with higher nutritional values if it hopes to feed a rapidly growing population. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
According to a study, farmers across sub-Saharan Africa will have to move away from maize, towards new species of food crops with higher nutritional values if it hopes to feed a rapidly growing population. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- According to a new University of Leeds study, farmers across sub-Saharan Africa will have to move away from maize, towards new species of food crops with higher nutritional values if it hopes to feed a rapidly growing population.

Sub-Saharan Africa is home to dozens of different countries and has an estimated population of 1.2 billion people. According to World Bank estimates grow by an additional 740 million people by 2050. 

Advertisement

The study, led by Dr. Stewart Jennings from the University of Leeds, states diversification towards fruits, vegetables and crops such as cassava, millet and sorghum would improve nutrition security in the country.

According to the most recent World Bank report, economic growth in the region has slowed in the past few years as rising conflict and violence and climate shocks are poised to exacerbate the issue. About 462 million people in the region were still living in extreme poverty in 2023.

Related

Research carried out by the integrated Future Estimator for Emissions and Diets (iFEED) in Malawi, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia reveals that by 2050, climate change extremes will increase in frequency and severity by 2050, including "droughts, intense rainfall, and days in the growing season above 35 degrees."

Advertisement

That could lead to reduced crop yields, including an average maize yield decrease of 25% by 2050.

Over the past few years, the region has seen a small influx of climate-smart agricultural programs planting seeds, maize, sorghum, groundnuts, cowpeas, vegetables.

In an interview with Eurekalert, Professor Jennie Macdiarmid, from the Rowett Institute at the University of Aberdeen and one of the authors of the paper said the study highlighted the need to place nutrition at the heart of agricultural policy.

"If policy solutions focus only on increasing production of calories and adapting to be climate smart, it is likely there will be negative consequences for health through nutritionally poor diets," she said.

Latest Headlines

Spanish soccer star Jenni Hermosa testifies World Cup kiss wasn't consensual
World News // 7 minutes ago
Spanish soccer star Jenni Hermosa testifies World Cup kiss wasn't consensual
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Spanish national soccer team member Jenni Hermoso testified in Madrid on Tuesday that Spani's soccer federation president Luis Rubiales kissed her on the lips during a World Cup medal ceremony without her consent.
ASML ordered to cut back selling chipmaking equipment to China
World News // 1 hour ago
ASML ordered to cut back selling chipmaking equipment to China
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- ASML, one of the leading semiconductor machine makers in the Netherlands, said on Monday it has been told by the Dutch government to restrict shipments of chip-making equipment to China.
Death toll in Japan quake surges to 48, rescue teams search for survivors
World News // 1 hour ago
Death toll in Japan quake surges to 48, rescue teams search for survivors
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The death toll in Japan's New Year's Day earthquake surged from 6 to 48 within a span of a single day as rescue personnel rushed to find survivors trapped inside collapsed homes and buildings near the epicenter.
IDF says it captured Hamas command center; Gaza deaths surpass 22,000
World News // 2 hours ago
IDF says it captured Hamas command center; Gaza deaths surpass 22,000
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The Israeli military said Tuesday it had captured Hamas' intelligence and control headquarters in Gaza City in a joint operation involving the Air Force, mechanized units and special forces.
Jimmy Lai pleads not guilty to violations of Hong Kong National Security Law
World News // 2 hours ago
Jimmy Lai pleads not guilty to violations of Hong Kong National Security Law
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Wealthy Hong Kong publisher Jimmy Lai pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of violating Beijing's National Security Law. 
Five killed aboard Japan earthquake relief flight in fiery collision with jetliner
World News // 3 hours ago
Five killed aboard Japan earthquake relief flight in fiery collision with jetliner
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Five people were killed Tuesday after an incoming Japan Airlines Airbus A350 collided with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft on the runway as it touched down at Tokyo's Haneda International Airport, authorities said.
At least four killed in Ukraine as Russia launches missile strikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv
World News // 4 hours ago
At least four killed in Ukraine as Russia launches missile strikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- At least four people were killed and more than 60 were injured in and around the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv after major aerial bombardment overnight by Russian forces for the third day in a row.
South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed in Busan
World News // 12 hours ago
South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed in Busan
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Lee Jae-myung, the leader of South Korea's main opposition party, was stabbed in the neck during an appearance in Busan on Tuesday and taken to a hospital, local media reported.
Multiple deaths in Japan after New Year's Day earthquake
World News // 1 day ago
Multiple deaths in Japan after New Year's Day earthquake
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- A powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake rocked western Japan on Monday, killing at least six people and injuring dozens of others, as tsunami warnings issued earlier in the day were called off.
Iran dispatches warship to Red Sea after U.S. sinks Houthi small boats
World News // 14 hours ago
Iran dispatches warship to Red Sea after U.S. sinks Houthi small boats
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Iran dispatched a warship to the Red Sea on Monday, one day after the U.S. Navy destroyed and sank three Houthi small boats which military officials said were attacking a commercial vessel.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Iran dispatches warship to Red Sea after U.S. sinks Houthi small boats
Iran dispatches warship to Red Sea after U.S. sinks Houthi small boats
10-year-old, father arrested in California for fatal shooting of boy
10-year-old, father arrested in California for fatal shooting of boy
Magnitude 4.1 quake rattles southern California on New Year's Day
Magnitude 4.1 quake rattles southern California on New Year's Day
Major winter storm brewing with snow, ice and rain to blast Northeast
Major winter storm brewing with snow, ice and rain to blast Northeast
Colorado woman accused of killing 2 of her children arrested in Britain
Colorado woman accused of killing 2 of her children arrested in Britain
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement