Advertisement
World News
Jan. 1, 2024 / 11:19 PM

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed in Busan

By Thomas Maresca
Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, lies down after he was stabbed by an assailant on the left side of his neck during a visit to the construction site of an airport on Gadeok Island off the southeastern port city of Busan on Tuesday/ Photo by Yonhap
Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, lies down after he was stabbed by an assailant on the left side of his neck during a visit to the construction site of an airport on Gadeok Island off the southeastern port city of Busan on Tuesday/ Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Lee Jae-myung, the leader of South Korea's main opposition party, was stabbed in the neck during an appearance in Busan on Tuesday and taken to a hospital, local media reported.

Lee, head of the Democratic Party, was speaking to reporters when he was struck by an unidentified man after touring the construction site of a new airport in the southeastern port city.

Advertisement

The suspect was pretending to be one of Lee's supporters and asked for an autograph before striking him on the left side with a knife-like weapon roughly 8-12 inches in length, Yonhap news agency reported, citing eyewitness accounts.

Videos shown on local news station YTN and social media showed the attack by a man wearing a blue paper crown with Lee's name on it. He was quickly subdued by police and supporters and arrested at the scene.

Related

Lee was seen in images and videos lying on the ground and bleeding from the neck after the attack. He remained conscious and was transferred to Pusan National University Hospital, Yonhap reported.

The 59-year-old politician narrowly lost the presidential election to Yoon Suk Yeol in 2022.

Lee, the former governor of Gyeonggi province, has been the subject of a series of investigations on corruption and other charges by state prosecutors since the election. He has denounced the charges as politically motivated and conducted a 24-day hunger strike in September in protest.

Advertisement

President Yoon "expressed deep concern about the safety of Lee Jae-myung after hearing the news of his attack," his spokeswoman Kim Soo-young said.

Yoon "emphasized that our society must not tolerate such acts of violence under any circumstances," she added.

This is a developing story.

Latest Headlines

Multiple deaths in Japan after New Year's Day earthquake
World News // 15 hours ago
Multiple deaths in Japan after New Year's Day earthquake
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- A powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake rocked western Japan on Monday, killing at least six people and injuring dozens of others, as tsunami warnings issued earlier in the day were called off.
Iran dispatches warship to Red Sea after U.S. sinks Houthi small boats
World News // 2 hours ago
Iran dispatches warship to Red Sea after U.S. sinks Houthi small boats
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Iran dispatched a warship to the Red Sea on Monday, one day after the U.S. Navy destroyed and sank three Houthi small boats which military officials said were attacking a commercial vessel.
Israel's Supreme Court strikes down controversial judicial overhaul
World News // 4 hours ago
Israel's Supreme Court strikes down controversial judicial overhaul
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Israel's Supreme Court has struck down a controversial amendment to the country's so-called "reasonableness" law, which would have limited judiciary oversight amid Israel's ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza.
Xi Jinping says China will 'surely be reunified' with Taiwan in New Year's speech
World News // 10 hours ago
Xi Jinping says China will 'surely be reunified' with Taiwan in New Year's speech
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping asserted in his New Year's address his country will "surely" be reunited with Taiwan as the island nation prepares to hold its presidential elections.
Israeli military pulls 5 brigades from Gaza, marking new phase of Hamas war
World News // 12 hours ago
Israeli military pulls 5 brigades from Gaza, marking new phase of Hamas war
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The Israeli military says it is withdrawing five brigades from fighting in the Gaza Strip, marking a new phase in the war against Hamas, but cautioned fighting will likely go on for several more months.
Russia unleashes record 90 drones on Ukraine in New Year's Eve attack
World News // 13 hours ago
Russia unleashes record 90 drones on Ukraine in New Year's Eve attack
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Russia launched its largest drone attack on Ukraine to date overnight on Monday, firing 90 Shahed drones and killing a 15-year-old boy in the Odesa region.
Venezuela mobilizes 5,600 troops after Britain sends warship to Guyana amid territorial dispute
World News // 1 day ago
Venezuela mobilizes 5,600 troops after Britain sends warship to Guyana amid territorial dispute
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro ordered "defensive" drills involving more than 5,600 troops in response to the deployment of a British warship to the coast of Guyana as tensions escalated in the region
Queen of Denmark to abdicate in January after more than five decades on throne
World News // 1 day ago
Queen of Denmark to abdicate in January after more than five decades on throne
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- In a surprise announcement, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark said she plans to abdicate on January 14 after more than half a century on the throne.
Palestine condemns 'fascist' Israeli beating of West Bank worker
World News // 1 day ago
Palestine condemns 'fascist' Israeli beating of West Bank worker
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- The Palestinian Authority's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the "fascist" beating of a gas station employee in the West Bank at the hands of U.S.-backed Israeli soldiers.
North Korea announces plans for more spy satellites in 2024
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea announces plans for more spy satellites in 2024
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- North Korea has announced plans to launch more spy satellites in 2024 after successfully launching its satellite program this fall.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

10-year-old, father arrested in California for fatal shooting of boy
10-year-old, father arrested in California for fatal shooting of boy
Magnitude 4.1 quake rattles southern California on New Year's Day
Magnitude 4.1 quake rattles southern California on New Year's Day
Colorado woman accused of killing 2 of her children arrested in Britain
Colorado woman accused of killing 2 of her children arrested in Britain
Multiple deaths in Japan after New Year's Day earthquake
Multiple deaths in Japan after New Year's Day earthquake
Major winter storm brewing with snow, ice and rain to blast Northeast
Major winter storm brewing with snow, ice and rain to blast Northeast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement