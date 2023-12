A Russian court sentenced Russian opposition politician Ksenia Fadeeva to nine years in Prison Friday. Photo courtesy of Anti-Corruption Foundation

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Ksenia Fadeeva, an ally of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, was sentenced to nine years in prison by a Russian court Friday. Fadeeva previously served as a member of the Tomsk city Douma. Russian authorities arrested Fadeeva in 2021 after declaring Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation "extremist." Advertisement

The Anti-Corruption Foundation said Fadeeva had not committed a crime.

"Our colleague Ksenia Fadeeva, a Tomsk city council member and a former head of Navalny's headquarters in the Tomsk region, has been sentenced to 9 years in a penal colony," the Anti-Corruption Foundation posted to X Friday.

"Ksenia did not commit any crime, she is a brave politician who has been fighting against Putin's corrupt regime. She has to be free," the Anti-Corruption Foundation said.

Navalny survived an assassination attempt in 2020 and was arrested in 2021 after returning to Russia.

"I consider the verdict illegal, unfounded and unfair. It's difficult for me to answer this question - if I answer it the way I think, I'll end up on the same bench with Ksenia Vladislavovna," lawyer Semyon Vodnev said in video posted to Telegram Friday.

Advertisement

According to Zona Media, Fadeeva was convicted of extremism and the defense case was argued behind closed doors.