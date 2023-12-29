Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 29, 2023 / 12:48 AM

IDF admits shooting deaths of three Hamas hostages 'could have been prevented'

By Darryl Coote
(L-R) Photos of hostages Alon Shamriz and Yotam Haim who were killed by Israeli soldiers in Gaza are hung at Hostage Square outside the Tel Aviv Museum in Tel Aviv, on Saturday. Israeli forces opened fire, killing three hostages mistaken for Hamas. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
(L-R) Photos of hostages Alon Shamriz and Yotam Haim who were killed by Israeli soldiers in Gaza are hung at Hostage Square outside the Tel Aviv Museum in Tel Aviv, on Saturday. Israeli forces opened fire, killing three hostages mistaken for Hamas. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The deaths of three hostages who were fatally shot by Israeli soldiers earlier this month "could have been prevented," the Israeli military admitted Thursday, while stating those responsible "carried out the right action to the best of their understanding."

The hostages -- Yotam Haim, 28, Alon Shamriz, 26, and Samer Talalka, 22 -- were shot and killed by Israeli soldiers in the Gaza City neighborhood of Shuja'iyya on Dec. 15 after surviving some 70 days as captives of the Hamas militant group.

Advertisement

The Israel Defense Forces said following the shooting that its soldiers had mistakenly identified the hostages as threats and subsequently opened fire.

On Thursday, the military revealed additional findings from its investigation into the incident, stating the three hostages were walking shirtless with one waving a white flag when they were shot at by an IDF soldier, who struck and killed two of them while the third one fled.

Advertisement

The report said the soldier had only limited visibility of the targets.

About 15 minutes later, the battalion commander heard shouts for help in Hebrew, and gave the order to hold fire while instructing the speaker to come forward. Two soldiers who did not hear their commander's order due to a nearby tank shot and killed the third hostage as he emerged from a building.

The Chief of the General Staff was presented with the findings earlier this week, and said Thursday in a statement that: "The IDF failed in its mission to rescue the hostages in this event. The entire chain of command feels responsible for this difficult event, regrets this outcome and shares in the grief of the families of the three hostages."

"The Chief of Staff determined that the hits on the hostages could have been prevented. Alongside this, the Chief of Staff clarified that there was no malice in the event, and the soldiers carried out the right action to the best of their understanding of the event at the moment."

In the investigation's conclusion, the military said the soldiers had "experienced complex combat situations in the days preceding the incident and were in a state of high alert for a threat."

Advertisement

The statement continues that the soldiers were not anticipating coming into contact with hostages during the ground operation and had previously "encountered deceptions by the enemy and attempts to draw them into pits and buildings rigged with explosives," suggesting this is what prompted the shooting of the third hostage.

"The shooting at the hostages should not have occurred -- this shooting did not match up to the risk and the situation. However, it was carried out under complex circumstances, and in intense combat conditions under a prolonged threat," the chief of staff said.

The families of the victims have been presented with the investigation's findings, it said.

Some 240 Israelis were taken hostage by Hamas during the militant group's Oct. 7 attack on Israel that started the now nearly three-month-old war.

About 1,200 Israelis were killed in that initial attack, and Israel has responded with a ground invasion and incessant bombing of the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, killing more than 21,000 people, mainly women and children.

Palestinian families seek refuge, move from Khan Yunis to Rafah

Palestinian families living in Khan Yunis move to the southern city of Rafah amid the continuing battles between Israel and Hamas on December 28, 2023. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

With an increase of 75 million people in 2023, world population tops 8 billion
World News // 2 hours ago
With an increase of 75 million people in 2023, world population tops 8 billion
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The world's population will stand at more than 8 billion on New Year's Day, having added more than 75 million people this year, according to figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday.
U.S. Treasury targets network financing Houthi attacks
World News // 10 hours ago
U.S. Treasury targets network financing Houthi attacks
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury said it has identified numerous financial entities responsible for facilitating financial aid from Iran to Houthi rebels.
American woman believed to be in Hamas custody actually killed on Oct. 7, kibbutz says
World News // 11 hours ago
American woman believed to be in Hamas custody actually killed on Oct. 7, kibbutz says
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A 70-year-old Israeli-American woman thought to be held hostage by Hamas actually was killed during the Oct. 7 attack, according to the kibbutz from where she was taken.
Russian mine injures two crew aboard Panamanian-flagged shipping vessel
World News // 12 hours ago
Russian mine injures two crew aboard Panamanian-flagged shipping vessel
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A Panamanian-flagged transport ship struck a Russian mine in the Black Sea Wednesday, injuring two crew, according to the Ukrainian military.
Gaza Health Ministry reports 210 new deaths; Israel warns of war expansion
World News // 18 hours ago
Gaza Health Ministry reports 210 new deaths; Israel warns of war expansion
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Health In Gaza Thursday said 21,320 people have been killed in the war there as UNICEF reported a record number of children have been killed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.
American Airlines jetliner makes stomach-turning landing in London
World News // 12 hours ago
American Airlines jetliner makes stomach-turning landing in London
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles made an erratic landing in a storm's high crosswinds, bouncing down the runway at London's Heathrow Airport after coming out of the fog.
Romania, Bulgaria set to join EU's passport-free travel zone after Austria drops opposition
World News // 15 hours ago
Romania, Bulgaria set to join EU's passport-free travel zone after Austria drops opposition
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Romania and Bulgaria are set to become part of the European Union's passport-free travel zone for flights and sea travel starting in March after Austria blocked the plan earlier this month.
Korean thriller tops Netflix global charts
World News // 15 hours ago
Korean thriller tops Netflix global charts
SEOUL, Dec. 28 (UPI) -- South Korean drama "GyeongSeong Creature" topped the Netflix global charts Tuesday, four days after its release, according to data streaming tracker, FlixPatrol.
Russian passenger plane mistakenly lands on frozen river
World News // 15 hours ago
Russian passenger plane mistakenly lands on frozen river
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- While flying through Russia's far east, a Polar Airlines flight touched down unexpectedly on a frozen Kolyma river due to a pilot error early Thursday. No injuries were reported.
European Union pioneer Jacques Delors dead at 98
World News // 17 hours ago
European Union pioneer Jacques Delors dead at 98
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Former European Commission President Jacques Delors, widely seen as the pioneer of the continent's single market and currency union that led to the modern European Union, has died at the age of 98.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse chancellor fired after porn videos with wife
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse chancellor fired after porn videos with wife
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison after killing of abusive mother
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison after killing of abusive mother
Gaza Health Ministry reports 210 new deaths; Israel warns of war expansion
Gaza Health Ministry reports 210 new deaths; Israel warns of war expansion
Trump demands recusal of Maine secretary of state in GOP primary challenge
Trump demands recusal of Maine secretary of state in GOP primary challenge
American Airlines jetliner makes stomach-turning landing in London
American Airlines jetliner makes stomach-turning landing in London
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement