Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 29, 2023 / 1:56 PM

Argentina's Milei says his nation won't join with China, Russia in economic alliance

By Clyde Hughes
Argentina President t Javier Milei speaks during a rally in Buenos Aires on August 14. He announced this week that Argentina will not join the BRICS coalition that includes Russia and China. File Photo by Gala Abramovich/EPA-EFE
Argentina President t Javier Milei speaks during a rally in Buenos Aires on August 14. He announced this week that Argentina will not join the BRICS coalition that includes Russia and China. File Photo by Gala Abramovich/EPA-EFE

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Argentina's new President Javier Milei said he is pulling his country out of efforts to join an expanded economic government alliance that includes China, Russia and India.

Milei said on Friday that plans to join BRICS, which also includes Brazil and South Africa, were made by the previous administration but he was withdrawing Argentina's interest. Argentina was one of six countries invited to join BRICS, which is seen as a rival to Western economies, including the United States.

Advertisement

Argentina had been expected to join BRICS on Monday along with Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Milei, a populist outsider, won a surprise election victory in November with pledges to overhaul the country's hurting economy. He replaced left-wing Peronist Alberto Fernández, who had stronger views that meshed with the current BRICS members.

"As you are aware, the foreign policy imprint of the government that I have presided over for a few days differs in many cases from that of the previous government," he said in a letter sent to the current BRICS members.

The expansion was expected to be a boon for Iran, which had been hit mightily with sanctions from the United States and Western countries over its nuclear program and allegedly supporting militant groups around the Middle East.

Advertisement

"This membership expansion is historic," Chinese President Xi Jinping said when the expansion was first announced in August. "It shows the determination of BRICS countries for unity and cooperation for the broader developing world."

Read More

Latest Headlines

More than a dozen killed as Russian bombards Ukraine with 158 missiles, drones
World News // 8 hours ago
More than a dozen killed as Russian bombards Ukraine with 158 missiles, drones
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Cities across Ukraine came under "massive" bombardment from hundreds of Russian missiles, attack drones and artillery fire overnight, killing at least 12 people and injuring more than 70.
Death in Scotland attributed to E. coli outbreak
World News // 37 minutes ago
Death in Scotland attributed to E. coli outbreak
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A person in Scotland has died from E. coli infection, following a months-long outbreak of the bacterial infection across the United Kingdom.
Russian opposition politician Ksenia Fadeeva sentenced to 9 years in prison
World News // 1 hour ago
Russian opposition politician Ksenia Fadeeva sentenced to 9 years in prison
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Ksenia Fadeeva, an ally of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, was sentenced to nine years in prison by a Russian court Friday. Fadeeva previously served as a member of the Tomsk city Douma.
Poland says Russian missile likely entered airspace for nearly three minutes
World News // 4 hours ago
Poland says Russian missile likely entered airspace for nearly three minutes
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Military officials in Poland confirmed Friday evening that a Russian missile likely entered the country's airspace for nearly three minutes, leading it to convene a meeting of its National Security Council.
L'Oréal heiress' fortune eclipses $100B
World News // 2 hours ago
L'Oréal heiress' fortune eclipses $100B
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The heiress to French cosmetics giant L'Oréal is now the first woman in the world to accumulate a more than $100 billion fortune.
Chinese government appoints new defense minister
World News // 3 hours ago
Chinese government appoints new defense minister
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The Chinese government has appointed a new defense minister after the removal of Li Shangfu from the post in October.
British mother, son killed by avalanche while skiing on Mont Blanc in French Alps
World News // 3 hours ago
British mother, son killed by avalanche while skiing on Mont Blanc in French Alps
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A 54-year-old British mother and her 22-year-old son died in an avalanche Thursday while skiing off-piste, or away from ski runs, on Mont Blanc in the French Alps. An instructor skiing with them was buried but rescued.
Pro-democracy activist Tony Chung claims asylum in London after fleeing Hong Kong
World News // 4 hours ago
Pro-democracy activist Tony Chung claims asylum in London after fleeing Hong Kong
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A 22-year-old pro-democracy student activist fled Hong Kong more than a week ago and claimed asylum in Britain to escape rigorous supervision requirements imposed by Beijing following his release from prison in June.
Israel expands Khan Younis operations; Gaza Health Ministry says 187 more killed
World News // 4 hours ago
Israel expands Khan Younis operations; Gaza Health Ministry says 187 more killed
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Israeli forces continued expanding their operation in the area in and around the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis with a renewed offensive against Hamas infrastructure.
Hyundai Mobis to help Korea's Marine Corps alleviate motion sickness
World News // 5 hours ago
Hyundai Mobis to help Korea's Marine Corps alleviate motion sickness
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (UPI) -- South Korea's Hyundai Mobis said Thursday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Korea's Marine Corps to help soldiers aboard sea-going armored vehicles experience less motion sickness.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse chancellor fired after porn videos with wife
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse chancellor fired after porn videos with wife
Appeals court denies Trump's request to delay defamation trial
Appeals court denies Trump's request to delay defamation trial
U.S. Navy warship downs Iranian-backed air assault in the Red Sea
U.S. Navy warship downs Iranian-backed air assault in the Red Sea
Police investigate death of pregnant teenager, boyfriend as capital murder case
Police investigate death of pregnant teenager, boyfriend as capital murder case
American woman believed to be in Hamas custody actually killed on Oct. 7, kibbutz says
American woman believed to be in Hamas custody actually killed on Oct. 7, kibbutz says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement