Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Argentina's new President Javier Milei said he is pulling his country out of efforts to join an expanded economic government alliance that includes China, Russia and India.
Milei said on Friday that plans to join BRICS, which also includes Brazil and South Africa, were made by the previous administration but he was withdrawing Argentina's interest. Argentina was one of six countries invited to join BRICS, which is seen as a rival to Western economies, including the United States.