American woman believed to be in Hamas custody actually killed on Oct. 7, kibbutz says

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A 70-year-old Israeli-American woman thought to be held hostage by Hamas actually was killed during the Oct. 7 attack, according to the kibbutz from where she was taken.
Judith Weinstein Haggai, an Israeli with American and Canadian citizenship, and her husband, Gadi, came under fire in the attack on Nir Oz near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. Both were believed to be taken hostage by Hamas, but a spokesperson from the kibbutz confirmed Thursday she was killed by Hamas gunmen during the attack.