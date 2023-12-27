Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 27, 2023 / 8:37 AM

Sweden one step closer to NATO entry after approval vote in Turkish parliament

By A.L. Lee
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg hosts a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at the NATO Summit in July in Vilnius, Lithuania. Fie photo by NATO/UPI
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg hosts a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at the NATO Summit in July in Vilnius, Lithuania. Fie photo by NATO/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The foreign affairs committee of Turkey's parliament voted to approve Sweden's membership in NATO, bringing the country closer to joining the international alliance after a lengthy delay due to objections that arose over Stockholm's handling of anti-Muslim activism.

After Tuesday's vote, the measure faces final approval by the Turkish general assembly before Sweden would attain full NATO membership, however, no specific date has been scheduled for the decisive vote after Sweden applied for entry 19 months ago, prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement

For any new state to join the military alliance, unanimous consent from all 31 NATO member countries is mandatory.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom hailed Turkey's approval.

Related

"We look forward to becoming a member of NATO," he said.

In exchange for allowing Sweden's entry to NATO, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan indicated he would seek the potential sale of F-16 fighter jets from the United States to Turkey -- a decision that is still pending final approval by Congress.

Ukraine was also maneuvering to join the global body nearly two years into the war, and after several meetings between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg over the past year.

Advertisement

Sweden's entry would expand NATO's shared border with Russia in an effort to deter Moscow from further incursions after Finland officially banded with the military alliance in April.

Still, Turkey's preliminary endorsement was a positive sign after Erdogan and other Turkish leaders blasted the Swedish government last summer for allowing copies of the Koran, Islam's holy book, to be burned during protests by Kurdish activists.

The demonstrations, combined with Stockholm's lack of response, infuriated Erdogan, who blocked Sweden's entry to the bloc, while claiming the Scandinavian nation was too soft on terrorism.

At the time, Erdogan accused Sweden of providing safe haven to militants, and he demanded that Stockholm lift a ban on arms exports to Turkey.

Hungary now becomes the last member nation standing in the way of Sweden's bid to join the bloc, with Prime Minister Viktor Orban asserting last week that lawmakers were not eager to ratify the latest NATO expansion.

Latest Headlines

China announces sanctions against U.S. intelligence data firm Kharon
World News // 15 minutes ago
China announces sanctions against U.S. intelligence data firm Kharon
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- China announced sanctions against the U.S. intelligence risk firm Kharon along with its research director and a human rights analyst at the Center for Advanced Defense Studies in Washington.
Gaza Health Ministry: 20 killed in Khan Younis airstrike; death toll surpasses 21,000
World News // 2 hours ago
Gaza Health Ministry: 20 killed in Khan Younis airstrike; death toll surpasses 21,000
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Health officials in Gaza said 20 people were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli airstrike Wednesday on a house in the southern Gaza town of Khan Younis.
Japan regulators lift operation ban on Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant
World News // 1 hour ago
Japan regulators lift operation ban on Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority announced on Wednesday that would lift an operational ban on the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in Niigata Prefecture after demanding counterterrorism measures.
Houthi rebels target Swiss container vessel in Red Sea
World News // 1 hour ago
Houthi rebels target Swiss container vessel in Red Sea
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Houthi rebels in Yemen launched a missile strike against a container ship owned by Swiss shipping giant MSC as it transited the Red Sea en route from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan.
Nine dead in severe storms that hit eastern Australia
World News // 5 hours ago
Nine dead in severe storms that hit eastern Australia
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The death toll from a series of dangerous thunderstorms that hit Australia's east coast over Christmas has climbed to at least nine, authorities said, as forecasters warn severe weather may hit the region again.
U.N. appoints Gaza humanitarian relief coordinator
World News // 7 hours ago
U.N. appoints Gaza humanitarian relief coordinator
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Netherland's outgoing deputy prime minister has been appointed by the United Nations to oversee the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of 'Parasite' found dead
World News // 10 hours ago
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of 'Parasite' found dead
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning film Parasite has been found dead, according to police, who suspect he died by suicide.
3 IDF soldiers killed as Israel intensifies fighting in Gaza
World News // 19 hours ago
3 IDF soldiers killed as Israel intensifies fighting in Gaza
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Israeli Defense Forces said three soldiers died in continued fighting with Hama on Tuesday, as its military intensified its attacks in Gaza on Tuesday.
Daihatsu suspends domestic plant operations amid safety test scandal
World News // 21 hours ago
Daihatsu suspends domestic plant operations amid safety test scandal
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Japanese automotive production company Daihatsu, which in the middle of crippling safety testing, suspended all of its domestic operations on Tuesday.
Russian political prisoner Alexei Navalny comments on imprisonment in Arctic Circle
World News // 22 hours ago
Russian political prisoner Alexei Navalny comments on imprisonment in Arctic Circle
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Russian dissident Alexei Navalny made his first comments on Tuesday since being transported to an Arctic penal colony.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police: Missing pregnant teenager, boyfriend believed to be found dead
Police: Missing pregnant teenager, boyfriend believed to be found dead
Appeals court throws out ex-Rep. Jeffrey Fortenberry's conviction
Appeals court throws out ex-Rep. Jeffrey Fortenberry's conviction
French father arrested after wife, four young children killed in family home
French father arrested after wife, four young children killed in family home
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of 'Parasite' found dead
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of 'Parasite' found dead
Alex Murdaugh murder trial clerk accused of plagiarism
Alex Murdaugh murder trial clerk accused of plagiarism
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement