Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 27, 2023 / 9:47 AM

China announces sanctions against U.S. intelligence data firm Kharon

By Doug Cunningham
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Tuesday China is sanctioning the U.S. intelligence data firm Kharon and two researchers as a countermeasure to U.S. sanctions over alleged forced labor in Xinjiang. Photo courtesy Chinese Foreign Ministry
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Tuesday China is sanctioning the U.S. intelligence data firm Kharon and two researchers as a countermeasure to U.S. sanctions over alleged forced labor in Xinjiang. Photo courtesy Chinese Foreign Ministry

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- China announced sanctions against the U.S. intelligence risk firm Kharon along with its research director and a human rights analyst at the Center for Advanced Defense Studies in Washington.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said during her Tuesday press conference that the sanctions were "countermeasures" in response to the U.S. sanctioning Chinese companies and officials over human rights issues in Xinjiang.

Advertisement

Kharon provides data on investment risks, including data on forced Uyghur labor in China.

Under the sanctions Edmund Xu, Kharon's director of investigations, and Nicole Morgret, a former researcher for the Center for Advanced Defense studies will be banned from entering China, Ning said while accusing the United States of spreading false stories about forced labor in Xinjiang.

Related

"We again urge the U.S. to stop smearing China, cancel the illegal unilateral sanctions on Chinese officials and companies, and stop implementing wrongful acts such as the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. If the U.S. refuses to change course, China will not flinch and will respond in kind," she said.

Kharon confirmed the sanctions in a statement, saying China had frozen its assets and the assets of one of its senior researchers in addition to prohibiting Chinese companies from working with the company.

Advertisement

"Kharon has no presence in China and as a result the action is largely symbolic and will not impact its operations or ability to service its clients," it said.

Kharon said companies rely on its forced labor data to comply with the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act President Joe Biden signed into law in 2022. It bans Xinjiang goods from entering the United States and imposes sanctions on entities that benefit from forced labor in China.

According to Kharon, the Chinese company Sichuan Jingweida Technology Group "participated in organized labor transfers in 2017 in which thousands of workers were transferred to work at various production facilities."

Kharon said it has also identified Chinese sportswear companies, including Anta and Li-Ning, that have supply chain links to forced labor originating from Xinjiang.

Some of those companies, Kharon's statement said, have signed lucrative endorsement deals with NBA players.

Latest Headlines

Gaza Health Ministry: 20 killed in Khan Younis airstrike; death toll surpasses 21,000
World News // 3 hours ago
Gaza Health Ministry: 20 killed in Khan Younis airstrike; death toll surpasses 21,000
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Health officials in Gaza said 20 people were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli airstrike Wednesday on a house in the southern Gaza town of Khan Younis.
Japan regulators lift operation ban on Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant
World News // 1 hour ago
Japan regulators lift operation ban on Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority announced on Wednesday that would lift an operational ban on the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in Niigata Prefecture after demanding counterterrorism measures.
Sweden one step closer to NATO entry after approval vote in Turkish parliament
World News // 1 hour ago
Sweden one step closer to NATO entry after approval vote in Turkish parliament
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A committee in Turkey's parliament has approved Sweden's membership in NATO, bringing the country closer to joining the international alliance after a lengthy delay over Stockholm's handling of anti-Muslim activism.
Houthi rebels target Swiss container vessel in Red Sea
World News // 1 hour ago
Houthi rebels target Swiss container vessel in Red Sea
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Houthi rebels in Yemen launched a missile strike against a container ship owned by Swiss shipping giant MSC as it transited the Red Sea en route from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan.
Nine dead in severe storms that hit eastern Australia
World News // 6 hours ago
Nine dead in severe storms that hit eastern Australia
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The death toll from a series of dangerous thunderstorms that hit Australia's east coast over Christmas has climbed to at least nine, authorities said, as forecasters warn severe weather may hit the region again.
U.N. appoints Gaza humanitarian relief coordinator
World News // 7 hours ago
U.N. appoints Gaza humanitarian relief coordinator
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Netherland's outgoing deputy prime minister has been appointed by the United Nations to oversee the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of 'Parasite' found dead
World News // 10 hours ago
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of 'Parasite' found dead
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning film Parasite has been found dead, according to police, who suspect he died by suicide.
3 IDF soldiers killed as Israel intensifies fighting in Gaza
World News // 19 hours ago
3 IDF soldiers killed as Israel intensifies fighting in Gaza
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Israeli Defense Forces said three soldiers died in continued fighting with Hama on Tuesday, as its military intensified its attacks in Gaza on Tuesday.
Daihatsu suspends domestic plant operations amid safety test scandal
World News // 21 hours ago
Daihatsu suspends domestic plant operations amid safety test scandal
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Japanese automotive production company Daihatsu, which in the middle of crippling safety testing, suspended all of its domestic operations on Tuesday.
Russian political prisoner Alexei Navalny comments on imprisonment in Arctic Circle
World News // 22 hours ago
Russian political prisoner Alexei Navalny comments on imprisonment in Arctic Circle
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Russian dissident Alexei Navalny made his first comments on Tuesday since being transported to an Arctic penal colony.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police: Missing pregnant teenager, boyfriend believed to be found dead
Police: Missing pregnant teenager, boyfriend believed to be found dead
Appeals court throws out ex-Rep. Jeffrey Fortenberry's conviction
Appeals court throws out ex-Rep. Jeffrey Fortenberry's conviction
French father arrested after wife, four young children killed in family home
French father arrested after wife, four young children killed in family home
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of 'Parasite' found dead
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of 'Parasite' found dead
Alex Murdaugh murder trial clerk accused of plagiarism
Alex Murdaugh murder trial clerk accused of plagiarism
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement