Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 27, 2023 / 4:11 AM

Nine dead in severe storms that hit eastern Australia

By Darryl Coote
At least 88,000 people were still without power in Queensland due to storms that hit eastern Australia on Christmas. Photo courtesy of Energex/Facebook
At least 88,000 people were still without power in Queensland due to storms that hit eastern Australia on Christmas. Photo courtesy of Energex/Facebook

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The death toll from a series of dangerous thunderstorms that hit Australia's east coast over Christmas has climbed to at least nine, authorities said, as forecasters warn severe weather may hit the region again.

Thunderstorms began to batter the Australia's eastern states of Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria on Christmas Monday, submerging tens of thousands into darkness, causing flash floods and damaging thousands of homes.

Advertisement

Though the weather has seemingly calmed, Australia's Bureau of Meteorology warned Wednesday that severe thunderstorms may again erupt in the next few hours.

Police in Queensland said Wednesday it has recovered the bodies of two women in their 40s from the the Mary River. The incident happened on Tuesday, and police were notified that the two women had gone missing by a third who had made it to safety.

Related

The bodies of three men were also discovered earlier Wednesday in Moreton Bay during a large-scale search and rescue operation launched Tuesday evening after police received reports that a large motorboat with 11 people onboard had overturned.

Eight of the people on the boat were rescued and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but two men aged 48 and 69 were found dead overnight with the body of a 59-year-old man found Wednesday morning, police said.

Advertisement

A 9-year-old girl reported missing Tuesday was also found dead Wednesday morning, according to police, who did not state the cause of death but said they "do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances."

In Victoria, police said the body of a woman was located in Buchan by emergency services that responded to the area after reports of a number of vehicles in a campground having been submerged in a flash flood.

At least two other people died as the result of falling trees.

Energex said that in Queensland more than 130,000 customers had been without power, but that they have reduced that number to about 88,000 on Wednesday.

Latest Headlines

U.N. appoints Gaza humanitarian relief coordinator
World News // 2 hours ago
U.N. appoints Gaza humanitarian relief coordinator
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Netherland's outgoing deputy prime minister has been appointed by the United Nations to oversee the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of 'Parasite' found dead
World News // 5 hours ago
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of 'Parasite' found dead
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning film Parasite has been found dead, according to police, who suspect he died by suicide.
3 IDF soldiers killed as Israel intensifies fighting in Gaza
World News // 15 hours ago
3 IDF soldiers killed as Israel intensifies fighting in Gaza
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Israeli Defense Forces said three soldiers died in continued fighting with Hama on Tuesday, as its military intensified its attacks in Gaza on Tuesday.
Daihatsu suspends domestic plant operations amid safety test scandal
World News // 16 hours ago
Daihatsu suspends domestic plant operations amid safety test scandal
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Japanese automotive production company Daihatsu, which in the middle of crippling safety testing, suspended all of its domestic operations on Tuesday.
Russian political prisoner Alexei Navalny comments on imprisonment in Arctic Circle
World News // 17 hours ago
Russian political prisoner Alexei Navalny comments on imprisonment in Arctic Circle
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Russian dissident Alexei Navalny made his first comments on Tuesday since being transported to an Arctic penal colony.
Mrs. Kirkham's Lancashire Cheese recalled due to suspected E.Coli contamination
World News // 18 hours ago
Mrs. Kirkham's Lancashire Cheese recalled due to suspected E.Coli contamination
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The UK's Food Standard Agency announced that Mrs. Kirkham's Lancashire Cheese Ltd. had taken the precautionary step of recalling several of its Lancashire Cheese products.
French father arrested after wife, four young children killed in family home
World News // 19 hours ago
French father arrested after wife, four young children killed in family home
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- A French father was arrested after police said he killed his entire family, including his wife and four children, on Christmas Day.
Ukrainian missiles hit Russian landing ship in Crimea
World News // 21 hours ago
Ukrainian missiles hit Russian landing ship in Crimea
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military said it struck the Russian landing ship Novocherkassk with a missile in the Crimean port of Feodosia early Tuesday inflicting what was believed heavy damage.
Israel PM visits northern Gaza, vows war will 'continue until the end'
World News // 1 day ago
Israel PM visits northern Gaza, vows war will 'continue until the end'
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Israeli troops in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, vowing that their war with Hamas "will continue until the end, until we finish it."
2 dead, 100K without power as severe storms hit eastern Australia
World News // 1 day ago
2 dead, 100K without power as severe storms hit eastern Australia
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- At least two people were dead and more than 120,000 customers in Queensland were without power after severe storms tore through eastern Australia on Monday, officials and authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police: Missing pregnant teenager, boyfriend believed to be found dead
Police: Missing pregnant teenager, boyfriend believed to be found dead
French father arrested after wife, four young children killed in family home
French father arrested after wife, four young children killed in family home
Appeals court throws out ex-Rep. Jeffrey Fortenberry's conviction
Appeals court throws out ex-Rep. Jeffrey Fortenberry's conviction
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says home targeted by 'swatting' on Christmas Day
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says home targeted by 'swatting' on Christmas Day
Spirit puts 6-year-old on wrong flight; grandmother says airline's statement misleading
Spirit puts 6-year-old on wrong flight; grandmother says airline's statement misleading
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement