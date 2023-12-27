Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 27, 2023 / 8:32 AM

Houthi rebels target Swiss container vessel in Red Sea

By Paul Godfrey
Swiss shipping giant MSC confirmed one of its container vessels was targeted by Houthi rebels in Yemen on Tuesday as it transited the Red Sea en route from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan. Photo courtesy MSC
Swiss shipping giant MSC confirmed one of its container vessels was targeted by Houthi rebels in Yemen on Tuesday as it transited the Red Sea en route from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan. Photo courtesy MSC

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Houthi rebels in Yemen launched a missile strike against a container ship owned by Swiss shipping giant MSC as it transited the Red Sea en route from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan.

The Shia-Islamist group's naval forces carried out "a targeting operation against the commercial ship , MSC United VIII, with appropriate naval missiles," Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Yahya Sare'e said Tuesday in a post on X.

Advertisement

MSC confirmed the incident in a news release saying the United sought assistance from a nearby coalition task force warship and undertook evasive maneuvers as directed and that none of its crew were hurt.

However, the statement did not provide any details of the damage to the vessel, if any.

Related

"Currently, all crew are safe with no reported injuries and a thorough assessment of the vessel is being conducted," MSC said.

"Our first priority remains protecting the lives and safety of our seafarers, and until their safety can be ensured MSC will continue to reroute vessels booked for Suez transit via the Cape of Good Hope."

It was unclear why the United was on the Red Sea route nearly two weeks after MSC said it was pausing all travel via the Red Sea due to the risk to shipping from attacks by Houthi rebels who back Hamas in the Gaza war.

Advertisement

Tuesday's attack comes as Danish shipping giant Maersk said it was making tentative preparations to restart operations via the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden following the deployment of a U.S-led multinational naval task force to protect commercial shipping.

The world's second-largest shipping company stressed that while it hoped to resume sailings through the Red Sea, both eastbound and westbound, it would not hesitate to "re-evaluate the situation and once again initiate diversion plans if we deem it necessary for the safety of our seafarers."

Maersk paused all its vessels on the route Dec. 15 and four days later said it would reroute all Red Sea-bound vessels around South Africa's Cape of Good Hope -- a 3,500-mile diversion.

Germany's Hapag-Lloyd shipping line said it would re-evaluate the security situation in the region on Wednesday before determining whether to resume using the Red Sea route.

The other two global container shipping giants -- Taiwan's Evergreen and France's CMA CGM -- have either paused sailing via the Red Sea or are re-routing vessels around Africa.

Analysts are warning the disruption could feed to through to higher freight rates due to extra fuel costs and reduced supply as the extra time at sea strips capacity from the market.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Gaza Health Ministry says death toll passes 21,000; IDF kills 6 in West Bank airstrike
World News // 1 hour ago
Gaza Health Ministry says death toll passes 21,000; IDF kills 6 in West Bank airstrike
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called the war in Gaza a "grave crime" against his people.
Nine dead in severe storms that hit eastern Australia
World News // 4 hours ago
Nine dead in severe storms that hit eastern Australia
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The death toll from a series of dangerous thunderstorms that hit Australia's east coast over Christmas has climbed to at least nine, authorities said, as forecasters warn severe weather may hit the region again.
U.N. appoints Gaza humanitarian relief coordinator
World News // 5 hours ago
U.N. appoints Gaza humanitarian relief coordinator
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Netherland's outgoing deputy prime minister has been appointed by the United Nations to oversee the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of 'Parasite' found dead
World News // 9 hours ago
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of 'Parasite' found dead
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning film Parasite has been found dead, according to police, who suspect he died by suicide.
3 IDF soldiers killed as Israel intensifies fighting in Gaza
World News // 18 hours ago
3 IDF soldiers killed as Israel intensifies fighting in Gaza
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Israeli Defense Forces said three soldiers died in continued fighting with Hama on Tuesday, as its military intensified its attacks in Gaza on Tuesday.
Daihatsu suspends domestic plant operations amid safety test scandal
World News // 19 hours ago
Daihatsu suspends domestic plant operations amid safety test scandal
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Japanese automotive production company Daihatsu, which in the middle of crippling safety testing, suspended all of its domestic operations on Tuesday.
Russian political prisoner Alexei Navalny comments on imprisonment in Arctic Circle
World News // 20 hours ago
Russian political prisoner Alexei Navalny comments on imprisonment in Arctic Circle
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Russian dissident Alexei Navalny made his first comments on Tuesday since being transported to an Arctic penal colony.
Mrs. Kirkham's Lancashire Cheese recalled due to suspected E.Coli contamination
World News // 21 hours ago
Mrs. Kirkham's Lancashire Cheese recalled due to suspected E.Coli contamination
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The UK's Food Standard Agency announced that Mrs. Kirkham's Lancashire Cheese Ltd. had taken the precautionary step of recalling several of its Lancashire Cheese products.
French father arrested after wife, four young children killed in family home
World News // 22 hours ago
French father arrested after wife, four young children killed in family home
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- A French father was arrested after police said he killed his entire family, including his wife and four children, on Christmas Day.
Ukrainian missiles hit Russian landing ship in Crimea
World News // 1 day ago
Ukrainian missiles hit Russian landing ship in Crimea
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military said it struck the Russian landing ship Novocherkassk with a missile in the Crimean port of Feodosia early Tuesday inflicting what was believed heavy damage.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police: Missing pregnant teenager, boyfriend believed to be found dead
Police: Missing pregnant teenager, boyfriend believed to be found dead
Appeals court throws out ex-Rep. Jeffrey Fortenberry's conviction
Appeals court throws out ex-Rep. Jeffrey Fortenberry's conviction
French father arrested after wife, four young children killed in family home
French father arrested after wife, four young children killed in family home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says home targeted by 'swatting' on Christmas Day
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says home targeted by 'swatting' on Christmas Day
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of 'Parasite' found dead
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of 'Parasite' found dead
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement