Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 27, 2023 / 10:30 AM

Eiffel Tower closed by staff strike on anniversary of Gustave Eiffel's death

By Doug Cunningham
The Eiffel Tower was closed Wednesday on the 100th anniversary of its creator's death as workers launched a strike over the management of the French landmark. File Photo by Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE
The Eiffel Tower was closed Wednesday on the 100th anniversary of its creator's death as workers launched a strike over the management of the French landmark. File Photo by Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Eiffel Tower closed Wednesday after workers went on strike on the day Gustave Eiffel died 100 years ago.

"Due to a strike action of a part of the Eiffel Tower personnel, the Eiffel Tower is currently closed," a statement on the tower's web site said. "We apologize for the inconvenience."

Advertisement

The CGT union said the strike is over how the Eiffel Tower is managed, asserting that its economic model is untenable.

The union staff decided to strike, CGT said, because managers of the Tower were "heading for disaster" underestimating how many people visit each year and the maintenance costs for the Tower and its renovation.

Related

French President Emmanuel Macron paid homage to tower's creator in a post on X.

"100 years since Gustave Eiffel passed away. But his legacy to the world is very much alive!" Macron wrote.

Maintenance work is scheduled on the Tower's top floor Jan. 8 - Feb. 9 and it will also be temporarily closed during that annual scheduled work.

To mark the centenary of Eiffel's death a special edition tour was set for 9 p.m. local time on the Eiffel Tower's Facebook page.

Advertisement

A post from a Canadian visitor on the Tower's X account expressed disappointment over the strike.

"It would have been good especially not to go on strike on the centenary day! We come from Canada to see the Tower among other things and we come across a surprise strike! THANKS!!! The children were quite disappointed!," the post from Olivier Maily said.

The Eiffel Tower was evacuated for several hours in August as police investigated a bomb threat. No bomb was found.

The Tower was built between 1887 and 1889 and is made of iron, not steel. It is 1014 feet high and first opened to the public during a World's Fair on May 15, 1889. It was the tallest building in the world at the time.

A total of nearly 330 million visitors have used stairs or elevators to ascend it since 1889. The structure weighs approximately 10,100 tons. It is protected by a thick coat of paint that must be re-applied every 7 years. The paint itself weighs 60 tons.

Latest Headlines

China announces sanctions against U.S. intelligence data firm Kharon
World News // 1 hour ago
China announces sanctions against U.S. intelligence data firm Kharon
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- China announced sanctions against the U.S. intelligence risk firm Kharon along with its research director and a human rights analyst at the Center for Advanced Defense Studies in Washington.
Gaza Health Ministry: 20 killed in Khan Younis airstrike; death toll surpasses 21,000
World News // 4 hours ago
Gaza Health Ministry: 20 killed in Khan Younis airstrike; death toll surpasses 21,000
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Health officials in Gaza said 20 people were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli airstrike Wednesday on a house in the southern Gaza town of Khan Younis.
Japan regulators lift operation ban on Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant
World News // 2 hours ago
Japan regulators lift operation ban on Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority announced on Wednesday that would lift an operational ban on the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in Niigata Prefecture after demanding counterterrorism measures.
Sweden one step closer to NATO entry after approval vote in Turkish parliament
World News // 3 hours ago
Sweden one step closer to NATO entry after approval vote in Turkish parliament
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A committee in Turkey's parliament has approved Sweden's membership in NATO, bringing the country closer to joining the international alliance after a lengthy delay over Stockholm's handling of anti-Muslim activism.
Houthi rebels target Swiss container vessel in Red Sea
World News // 3 hours ago
Houthi rebels target Swiss container vessel in Red Sea
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Houthi rebels in Yemen launched a missile strike against a container ship owned by Swiss shipping giant MSC as it transited the Red Sea en route from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan.
Nine dead in severe storms that hit eastern Australia
World News // 7 hours ago
Nine dead in severe storms that hit eastern Australia
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The death toll from a series of dangerous thunderstorms that hit Australia's east coast over Christmas has climbed to at least nine, authorities said, as forecasters warn severe weather may hit the region again.
U.N. appoints Gaza humanitarian relief coordinator
World News // 8 hours ago
U.N. appoints Gaza humanitarian relief coordinator
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Netherland's outgoing deputy prime minister has been appointed by the United Nations to oversee the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of 'Parasite' found dead
World News // 12 hours ago
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of 'Parasite' found dead
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning film Parasite has been found dead, according to police, who suspect he died by suicide.
3 IDF soldiers killed as Israel intensifies fighting in Gaza
World News // 21 hours ago
3 IDF soldiers killed as Israel intensifies fighting in Gaza
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Israeli Defense Forces said three soldiers died in continued fighting with Hama on Tuesday, as its military intensified its attacks in Gaza on Tuesday.
Daihatsu suspends domestic plant operations amid safety test scandal
World News // 23 hours ago
Daihatsu suspends domestic plant operations amid safety test scandal
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Japanese automotive production company Daihatsu, which in the middle of crippling safety testing, suspended all of its domestic operations on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police: Missing pregnant teenager, boyfriend believed to be found dead
Police: Missing pregnant teenager, boyfriend believed to be found dead
Appeals court throws out ex-Rep. Jeffrey Fortenberry's conviction
Appeals court throws out ex-Rep. Jeffrey Fortenberry's conviction
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of 'Parasite' found dead
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of 'Parasite' found dead
Alex Murdaugh murder trial clerk accused of plagiarism
Alex Murdaugh murder trial clerk accused of plagiarism
Super-crop sorghum gets push in U.S., India
Super-crop sorghum gets push in U.S., India
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement