Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 26, 2023 / 10:39 AM

Mrs. Kirkham's Lancashire Cheese recalled due to suspected E.Coli contamination

By Dana Forsythe
The UK's Food Standard Agency announced that Mrs. Kirkham's Lancashire Cheese Ltd. had taken the precautionary step of recalling several of its Lancashire Cheese products. Photo by lee_2/Pixabay
The UK's Food Standard Agency announced that Mrs. Kirkham's Lancashire Cheese Ltd. had taken the precautionary step of recalling several of its Lancashire Cheese products. Photo by lee_2/Pixabay

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- A United Kingdom cheese producer is asking customers who bought several of their products directly from their farm shop or online store to discard the products if they were purchased between October and Dec. 24.

On Tuesday, the UK's Food Standard Agency announced that Mrs. Kirkham's Lancashire Cheese Ltd. had taken the precautionary step of recalling several of its Lancashire Cheese products because the products might contain E. Coli.

Advertisement

In a statement, Mrs. Kirkham's Lancashire Cheese Ltd. said the move was a "precautionary measure, based on information we only received around teatime" on Christmas Day.

"Whilst at this time, there has been no testing carried out on our products by the FSA to confirm any suspected risks, we feel it is our duty to recall our products," the company said in the statement.

Related

According to the FSA, the suspected cheeses are sometimes sold as a full block or served as individual portions, and may have been provided as part of a basket people have purchased or been gifted.

"In some cases it's been sold as part of a charcutier grazing platter. It may not always be clear whether you have purchased an affected product. If in doubt, consumers are advised to contact the retailer they bought their cheese from to find out if the cheese they have purchased is from the businesses and batches affected and, in the meantime, to not eat the product and ensure it is stored safely, fully wrapped and not in contact with other foods," the food alert reads.

Advertisement

The list of cheeses includes all sizes of Mrs Kirkham's Smoked Lancashire, Mrs Kirkham's Mature Lancashire, Mrs Kirkham's Tasty Lancashire, Mrs Kirkham's Mild & Creamy Lancashire products.

Latest Headlines

French father arrested after wife, four young children killed in family home
World News // 1 hour ago
French father arrested after wife, four young children killed in family home
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- A French father was arrested after police said he killed his entire family, including his wife and four children, on Christmas Day.
Ukrainian missiles hit Russian landing ship in Crimea
World News // 3 hours ago
Ukrainian missiles hit Russian landing ship in Crimea
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military said it struck the Russian landing ship Novocherkassk with a missile in the Crimean port of Feodosia early Tuesday inflicting what was believed heavy damage.
Israel PM visits northern Gaza, vows war will 'continue until the end'
World News // 6 hours ago
Israel PM visits northern Gaza, vows war will 'continue until the end'
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Israeli troops in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, vowing that their war with Hamas "will continue until the end, until we finish it."
2 dead, 100K without power as severe storms hit eastern Australia
World News // 7 hours ago
2 dead, 100K without power as severe storms hit eastern Australia
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- At least two people were dead and more than 120,000 customers in Queensland were without power after severe storms tore through eastern Australia on Monday, officials and authorities said.
Russia has completed delivery of nuclear weapons to Belarus, Lukashenko says
World News // 9 hours ago
Russia has completed delivery of nuclear weapons to Belarus, Lukashenko says
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Russia has completed its delivery of nuclear weapons to Belarus, according to its president, Alexander Lukashenko.
Ukraine celebrates Christmas on Dec. 25 for first time
World News // 10 hours ago
Ukraine celebrates Christmas on Dec. 25 for first time
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The people of Ukraine celebrated Christmas on Dec. 25 for the first time, as the country continues to separate itself from Russia.
Iran says Israel killed high-ranking IRGC member in Syria
World News // 12 hours ago
Iran says Israel killed high-ranking IRGC member in Syria
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- An Israeli airstrike in Syria killed a high-ranking member of Iran's elite Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, according to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who vowed retribution.
King Charles calls for protection of people, environment in Christmas address
World News // 20 hours ago
King Charles calls for protection of people, environment in Christmas address
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Britain's King Charles III on Monday urged listeners to "protect each other" as well as the Earth's environment in his second annual Christmas address as the country's monarch. 
Navalny found at Arctic penal colony after weeks of no contact
World News // 22 hours ago
Navalny found at Arctic penal colony after weeks of no contact
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Russian dissident Alexei Navalny is being housed in an Arctic penal colony, his spokeswoman announced Monday, nearly three weeks after his family said they last knew of his whereabouts.
Protesters clash with police in Serbian capital in call for election redo
World News // 22 hours ago
Protesters clash with police in Serbian capital in call for election redo
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Thousands of protesters and opposition leaders in Serbia are calling for the results of the most recent parliamentary election to be thrown out after international watchdogs reported irregularities in the election.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump asks appeals court to drop election interference case
Trump asks appeals court to drop election interference case
Man charged with DUI in crash near O'Hare Airport that killed stepdaughter
Man charged with DUI in crash near O'Hare Airport that killed stepdaughter
Christmas Day blizzards, ice storms to snarl travel in northern Plains
Christmas Day blizzards, ice storms to snarl travel in northern Plains
1 dead, 3 injured in Christmas Eve shooting at Colorado Springs mall
1 dead, 3 injured in Christmas Eve shooting at Colorado Springs mall
Thief breaks into Ore. mineral museum, makes off with gold on display
Thief breaks into Ore. mineral museum, makes off with gold on display
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement