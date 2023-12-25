Advertisement
World News
Dec. 25, 2023 / 12:27 PM

Protesters clash with police in Serbian capital in call for election redo

By Joe Fisher
An opposition supporter throws a rock toward police officers as supporters try to storm the office of Belgrade mayor in Belgrade, Serbia, on Sunday. Photo by Andrej Cukic/EPA-EFE
An opposition supporter throws a rock toward police officers as supporters try to storm the office of Belgrade mayor in Belgrade, Serbia, on Sunday. Photo by Andrej Cukic/EPA-EFE

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Thousands of protesters and opposition leaders in Serbia are calling for the results of the most recent parliamentary election to be thrown out after international watchdogs reported irregularities in the election process.

The election was called by President Aleksandar Vucic after he dissolved Parliament last month. His party, the Serbian Progressive Party, won 47% of the votes on Dec. 17.

Advertisement

Protesters gathered at the City Assembly in the capital city Belgrade on Sunday and attempted to enter the building seeking the nullification of the election. Thirty-five people have been arrested and two law enforcement officers were injured.

Vucic downplayed the protest, saying demonstrators will not succeed in changing the election results.

Related

"No revolution is in progress and they will not succeed in anything they're doing," he said in a televised statement.

Serbia's Bureau for Security Services met Monday to discuss the demonstrations. Bureau head Ivica Dacic said the situation is "stable."

"We strongly condemned the act of violent intrusion into institutions, these were not political protests, but an attempt to seize power by force, an intrusion into the City Assembly -- the Old Palace," he said in a statement. "The security situation in Serbia is stable, as well as that all elements of the security system will continue to work in a coordinated manner to protect the constitutional order."

Advertisement

The election was marked with vote buying, voter migration and intimidation tactics, according to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, an organization that observes elections internationally. It cited a number of "procedural deficiencies" in Serbia's election. It also noted some instances of violence on election day.

"Negative assessments were primarily attributed to overcrowding and inadequate measures to ensure secrecy of the vote," the report says. "The [observers] noted instances of group or family voting in some 19% of polling stations. In 14 instances, unauthorized persons were observed monitoring voter turnout."

Serbia has maintained ties with Russia while seeking membership to the European Union. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova alleged without citing evidence that the protests in Belgrade have been influenced by western nations.

"Attempts by the collective West to inflame the situation in the country, using [cookie-cutter] 'Maidan-style coup d'etat' techniques are obvious," she told TASS, the Russian-controlled news agency. "The only possible reaction is to adhere to the letter and spirit of the country's constitution and to respect the choice of the Serbian people, who voted for their country's national interests."

Latest Headlines

Traditional Christmas celebrations absent in Bethlehem amid Gaza War
World News // 1 hour ago
Traditional Christmas celebrations absent in Bethlehem amid Gaza War
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- It does not look like Christmas in Bethlehem on Monday as the Israeli-occupied city in West Bank has cancelled its traditional holiday festivities amid the war in Gaza.
Pope calls on world to say 'yes to peace' in Christmas Day message
World News // 2 hours ago
Pope calls on world to say 'yes to peace' in Christmas Day message
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Pope Francis decried the fate of children whose lives have "been devastated by war" and called for the world to say "yes" to peace in his annual Christmas Day message.
Israel studies Egypt-sponsored peace proposal as PM vows to 'fight on' in Gaza
World News // 2 hours ago
Israel studies Egypt-sponsored peace proposal as PM vows to 'fight on' in Gaza
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Israel on Monday is examining an Egyptian proposal for a far-reaching peace plan seeking a long-term settlement to the war in Gaza even as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to intensify the fighting.
Pope Francis discusses West Bank city of Bethlehem in Christmas Eve Mass
World News // 20 hours ago
Pope Francis discusses West Bank city of Bethlehem in Christmas Eve Mass
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Pope Francis briefly discussed Israel's war on Palestine during his celebration of the Christmas Eve Mass on Sunday.
Barnacle-encrusted packages of cocaine wash up on Australian shore
World News // 23 hours ago
Barnacle-encrusted packages of cocaine wash up on Australian shore
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Australian police are warning of a white Christmas after barnacle-encrusted packages of cocaine began washing ashore in New South Wales.
U.N.: Hard to wish 'Merry Christmas' with deaths in Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
U.N.: Hard to wish 'Merry Christmas' with deaths in Gaza
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- The United Nations' Agency for Palestinian Refugees said Sunday that at least 142 human rights workers with the organization have been killed in Gaza.
Ukraine's Air Force claims to shoot down 3 Russian Su-34 fighters
World News // 2 days ago
Ukraine's Air Force claims to shoot down 3 Russian Su-34 fighters
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Ukraine's military leaders claimed Saturday they have shot down three Russian fighter jets on the southern front, marking a first in the 22-month-old war between the countries.
Iran's Khamenei calls on Muslim nations to block shipping to Israel
World News // 2 days ago
Iran's Khamenei calls on Muslim nations to block shipping to Israel
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Iran's supreme leader on Saturday urged Muslim countries to prevent vital supplies from reaching Israel as the United States accused his country of "deep involvement" in attacks by Yemeni rebels against shipping.
U.S.-Israeli hostage Gadi Haggai confirmed as dead
World News // 2 days ago
U.S.-Israeli hostage Gadi Haggai confirmed as dead
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- American-Israeli hostage Gadi Haggai, 73, has died, his community, Kibbutz Nir Oz confirmed Friday, according to a victims' advocacy group.
United Nations Security Council passes resolution for humanitarian pause in Gaza
World News // 2 days ago
United Nations Security Council passes resolution for humanitarian pause in Gaza
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The United Nations Security Council approved a resolution calling for Israel and Hamas to conduct a humanitarian pause throughout the Gaza Strip and to create conditions for a sustainable cease-fire.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police continue search for suspect in deadly Florida mall shooting
Police continue search for suspect in deadly Florida mall shooting
Barnacle-encrusted packages of cocaine wash up on Australian shore
Barnacle-encrusted packages of cocaine wash up on Australian shore
Christmas Day blizzards, ice storms to snarl travel in northern Plains
Christmas Day blizzards, ice storms to snarl travel in northern Plains
U.N.: Hard to wish 'Merry Christmas' with deaths in Gaza
U.N.: Hard to wish 'Merry Christmas' with deaths in Gaza
Pope Francis discusses West Bank city of Bethlehem in Christmas Eve Mass
Pope Francis discusses West Bank city of Bethlehem in Christmas Eve Mass
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement