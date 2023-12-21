Trending
Dec. 21, 2023 / 3:01 PM

EU pays final $1.65 billion of aid package for Ukraine

By Patrick Hilsman
The European Union paid out the final $1.8 billion of a $19.7 billion package intended to help Ukraine fund civil institutions and support infrastructure in 2023. File Photo by Igor Tkachenko/EPA-EFE
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The European Union announced the final $1.65 billion payment of a $19.7 billion aid package for Ukraine Thursday.

"Ukraine is receiving unprecedented financial support from the EU in its fight against the aggressor. Today we have received the last 1.5 billion euros of the 18-billion-euro financial aid package. Hope for continued unwavering support from the EU," Denys Shmyhal posted to X Thursday.

"The Commission has paid the final instalment of €15 billion under the macro-financial assistance operation in the history of the instrument," the European Commission said in a statement Thursday.

The macro-financial assistance package was intended to help Ukraine fund public services, infrastructure and public salaries.

"With this instrument, the EU helped Ukraine cover its immediate funding needs in 2023 by means of stable, predictable and sizeable financial support," the commission said.

The commission said Ukraine had met anti-corruption criteria.

"Ukraine has notably achieved important progress to enhance macro-financial stability with the improvement of the bankruptcy and insolvency framework, as well as to strengthen the rule of law with for instance the strengthening of the independence of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office," the commission said.

Last month NATO ministers pledged continued support for Ukraine for as long as necessary.

"Allies remain steadfast in their commitment to further step up political and practical support to Ukraine as it continues to defend its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," NATO ministers said in a statement in November.

U.S. support for Ukraine has been caught in legislative wrangling with congressional Republicans saying they will hold up funds until they get concessions on what they characterize as border security funding.

Congress was expected to hold a vote this week but will instead take the up issue in January after the holiday recess.

