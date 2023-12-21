Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 21, 2023 / 8:59 AM

Toyota stocks plummet after Daihatsu safety probe, U.S. vehicle recall

By Clyde Hughes
Toyota stocks fell on Thursday after a massive recall and another scandal. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Toyota stocks fell on Thursday after a massive recall and another scandal. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Toyota's stock plummeted Thursday after amid a safety testing scandal at one of its subsidiaries and a recall of about a million vehicles in the United States.

Shares of Toyota fell 4% on Japan's Nikkei 225 index and had declined 0.067% on the New York Stock Exchange as of 9 a.m. EST Thursday, after declining 1.07% in pre-market trading.

Advertisement

The decline came as the Osaka headquarters of Toyota subsidiary Daihatsu, which supplies cars and parts to the automaker as well as other companies including Mazda and Subaru, were raided by the government after it was found to have manipulated results of collision-safety tests dating back to 1989 and accelerating in 2014.

Toyota announced on Wednesday that it would suspend shipments of all models developed by Daihatsu, both in Japan and internationally after an independent investigation said in April that Daihatsu had rigged side-collision safety tests carried out for 88,000 small cars, most of those sold as Toyotas.

Related

"The investigation found new irregularities in 174 items within 25 test categories, in addition to the door lining irregularity in April and the side collision test irregularity in May," Toyota said.

Advertisement

"These encompassed a total of 64 models and three engines of vehicles (total of models currently being produced, developed, or ceased in production), including 22 models and 1 engine being sold by Toyota. We would like to express our sincere apologies for the inconvenience and concern this has caused to all stakeholders, including customers."

Toyota on Wednesday also announced a recall of nearly 1 million 2020-2022 Toyota and Lexus models in the United States over defects with the front passenger-side airbag system.

The recall includes models, such as the Camry sedan and the RAV4 sport utility vehicle, and the Lexus-branded ES in which a sensor used to detect a passenger in the front seat could short-circuit and prevent the airbag from deploying.

Latest Headlines

Greece joins U.S.-led multinational pact to protect shipping in Red Sea
World News // 31 minutes ago
Greece joins U.S.-led multinational pact to protect shipping in Red Sea
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Greece on Thursday became the latest to join a U.S.-led international military coalition to protect merchant shipping navigating the Red Sea from attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen.
LG Chem breaks ground on Tennessee EV battery plant
World News // 49 minutes ago
LG Chem breaks ground on Tennessee EV battery plant
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- South Korea's LG Chem announced it has broken ground on the construction of a cathode material factory in Montgomery County, Tenn.
China suspends preferential rates of duty on Taiwan chemical imports
World News // 1 hour ago
China suspends preferential rates of duty on Taiwan chemical imports
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- China revoked tax breaks on key Taiwanese chemical imports Thursday, accusing Taipei of breaking a cross-strait trade agreement by implementing policies blocking imports of around 2,500 categories of mainland products.
U.N. Security Council again delays vote on Gaza cease-fire
World News // 6 hours ago
U.N. Security Council again delays vote on Gaza cease-fire
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The U.N. Security Council has again delayed a vote on a resolution concerning the war between Israel and Hamas to allow nations more time to come to an agreement on language calling for a stop in the fighting.
Malaysia bans ships from Israeli firm Zim over Palestine conflict
World News // 9 hours ago
Malaysia bans ships from Israeli firm Zim over Palestine conflict
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Malaysia has banned Israeli ships over the country's war on occupied Palestine, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced Wednesday.
Ireland launches human rights challenge against British Troubles legacy act
World News // 21 hours ago
Ireland launches human rights challenge against British Troubles legacy act
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Irish government decided Wednesday to file an inter-state case against the British government arguing that provisions of the Northern Ireland Act 2023 violate the European Convention on Human Rights.
'Ordeal is finally over' for 10 Americans being freed by Venezuela, Joe Biden says
World News // 17 hours ago
'Ordeal is finally over' for 10 Americans being freed by Venezuela, Joe Biden says
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Wednesday 10 Americans held in Venezuela are coming home while fugitive Leonard Francis is being returned to the United States. An ally of Venezuela President Maduro was released in the exchange.
Police warn tourists to stay away from Iceland volcano
World News // 18 hours ago
Police warn tourists to stay away from Iceland volcano
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A volcano eruption in Iceland has become a tourist attraction, with a hiker requiring rescue by helicopter and police warning travelers to "think four times" before making the journey up to the volcano.
On ground in Gaza, Israel says new military phase beginning
World News // 19 hours ago
On ground in Gaza, Israel says new military phase beginning
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- As Israeli forces hit more than 300 Gaza Strip targets over the past 24 hours, the head of IDF's Southern Command said Wednesday that the military is at "another significant phase of the offensive in new areas."
Hamas leader visits Egypt amid talks for new cease-fire with Israel
World News // 21 hours ago
Hamas leader visits Egypt amid talks for new cease-fire with Israel
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The leader of Hamas arrived in Egypt Wednesday amid talks that seek another pause in the conflict with Israel as pressure built to free more hostages in Gaza, prevent further civilian casualties, and potentially deliver
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge orders Giuliani to immediately start paying defamed election workers
Judge orders Giuliani to immediately start paying defamed election workers
Pilot, photographer killed in television news helicopter crash in New Jersey
Pilot, photographer killed in television news helicopter crash in New Jersey
More than 300,000 units of popular air fryers recalled for burn hazard
More than 300,000 units of popular air fryers recalled for burn hazard
On ground in Gaza, Israel says new military phase beginning
On ground in Gaza, Israel says new military phase beginning
Man stopped with bullet-filled diaper in carry-on at LaGuardia Airport
Man stopped with bullet-filled diaper in carry-on at LaGuardia Airport
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement