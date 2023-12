1 of 5 | Hamas on Thursday said it would not release more hostages unless Israel stops is attacks. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Hamas appeared to dash any hopes of a second humanitarian cease-fire on Thursday after stating that there was no hostages-for-prisoners swap until Israel agrees to end its military operation in Gaza. "There is a Palestinian national decision that there should be no talks about prisoners or exchange deals except after a full cessation of aggression," Hamas said in a statement Thursday, claiming it speaks on behalf of all Palestinians. Advertisement

Israel had proposed a fresh pause in fighting in exchange for Hamas releasing hostages in Gaza.

Hamas's comments come after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had himself dismissed the possibility of a pause on Wednesday.

"Whoever thinks that we will stop is detached from reality," Netanyahu said. "We will not stop the fighting until all of the goals that we have set are achieved: the elimination of Hamas, the release of our hostages, and the removal of the threat from Gaza."

Despite the rejections, talks continued in Cairo, with hopes to bring a new cease-fire to life. There are about 120 Israel hostages still under the control of Hamas and their allies.

In the meantime, the United Nations Security Council will again try to hold a vote on a resolution calling for a stoppage in fighting. The vote has been delayed three times as diplomats try to craft a resolution with language that won't bring a veto by the United States.