Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 20, 2023 / 3:06 PM

Police warn tourists to stay away from Iceland volcano

By Dana Forsythe
A volcano erupts north of Grindavik, Iceland on the Reykjanes peninsula. Photo courtesy of Icelandic Met Office/EPA-EFE
A volcano erupts north of Grindavik, Iceland on the Reykjanes peninsula. Photo courtesy of Icelandic Met Office/EPA-EFE

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A volcano eruption in Iceland has become a tourist attraction, with a hiker requiring rescue by helicopter and police warning travelers to "think four times" before making the journey up to the volcano.

Since Monday's eruption, the 11- to 12-mile route to the site near Sýlingafell mountain has become "extremely challenging," peppered with rough lava, which is extremely difficult to cross, and "considerable gas pollution and uncertainty," police said.

Advertisement

A cold and exhausted hiker had to be air rescued late Tuesday halfway to the site.

The popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa in nearby Svartsengi is closed through Dec. 27.

Related

When some 4,000 residents of nearby Grindavík were told in November they would have to leave their homes amid escalating seismic activity, there was some hope they might be able to return before the Christmas holiday. But Monday's eruption near Sýlingafell mountain, less than two miles from the town, spoiled those plans.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office said about 320 earthquakes have been measured over the magma channels since the eruption. The largest, with a magnitude of 4.1, occurred just before midnight Monday.

Sólný Pálsdóttir, 53, a Grindavík teacher and photographer, told The Guardian the eruption left many unprepared. Pálsdóttir's home was on a large slant as a result of the earthquakes before the evacuation.

Advertisement

"It came up really quickly and no one was prepared," she said. "The police were saying [on Monday] maybe we could go home tomorrow [Wednesday]. Nobody was expecting this last night. It surprised all of the scientists."

Grindavík Mayor Fannar Jónasson apologized to displaced residents.

"Unfortunately, the hope that had ignited in the hearts of many about the possibility of celebrating Christmas at home in Grindavík was extinguished when the eruption began yesterday," Jónasson told reporters.

The current eruption is the fourth in three years on the Reykjanes peninsula and much more powerful than the previous three. In an interview Wednesday on radio station Rás 2, volcanologist Þorvaldur Þórðarson said the eruption may be short-lived.

"It always reduces the danger more and more, and in my opinion there is almost no chance of an eruption, for example, down in Grindavík or very close to it," he said.

But, Þorvalður also said it's likely that more will erupt in the area from Eldvörp to Fagradalsfjall in the coming years.

"I don't think it's over, unfortunately. There is just as much chance that we will have a repeat of these events in the coming years.

Latest Headlines

On ground in Gaza, Israel says new military phase beginning
World News // 57 minutes ago
On ground in Gaza, Israel says new military phase beginning
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- As Israeli forces hit more than 300 Gaza Strip targets over the past 24 hours, the head of IDF's Southern Command said Wednesday that the military is at "another significant phase of the offensive in new areas."
Ireland launches human rights challenge against British Troubles legacy act
World News // 3 hours ago
Ireland launches human rights challenge against British Troubles legacy act
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Irish government Wednesday decided to file an inter-state case against the British government arguing that provisions of the Northern Ireland Act 2023 violate the European Convention on Human Rights.
Hamas leader visits Egypt amid talks for new cease-fire with Israel
World News // 3 hours ago
Hamas leader visits Egypt amid talks for new cease-fire with Israel
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The leader of Hamas arrived in Egypt Wednesday amid talks that seek another pause in the conflict with Israel as pressure built to free more hostages in Gaza, prevent further civilian casualties, and potentially deliver
Ecuador police rescue kidnapped British businessman Colin Armstrong
World News // 3 hours ago
Ecuador police rescue kidnapped British businessman Colin Armstrong
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- British businessman Colin Armstrong was rescued Wednesday after being abducted in Ecuador.
EU upholds sanctions against Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich
World News // 4 hours ago
EU upholds sanctions against Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The EU's General Court said Wednesday it has dismissed Russian billionaire Roman Arkadyevich Abramovich's effort to lift sanctions imposed upon him following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Tokyo Stock Exchange delists Toshiba amid ownership change
World News // 5 hours ago
Tokyo Stock Exchange delists Toshiba amid ownership change
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Japanese technology company Toshiba was delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
EU agrees on landmark reform of asylum seeker, migrant rules
World News // 6 hours ago
EU agrees on landmark reform of asylum seeker, migrant rules
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The European Council and the European Parliament have reached a landmark deal to deliver on promises to reform the 27-country bloc's rules on asylum and migration, the two bodies said Wednesday.
U.N. Security Council delays vote on Gaza cease-fire resolution
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. Security Council delays vote on Gaza cease-fire resolution
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The U.N. Security Council was set to convene in New York on Tuesday morning to vote on a new resolution calling for a cease-fire in the 10th week of the war between Israel and Hamas.
Israel-Hamas war subdues Christmas in Bethlehem
World News // 23 hours ago
Israel-Hamas war subdues Christmas in Bethlehem
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- As Christmas Day approaches on Monday, the mood is subdued and the decorations are sparse in the biblical town of Bethlehem in the West Bank, as Israel's war rages on with Hamas.
Meta Oversight Board overturns decisions on removal of Israel-Gaza videos
World News // 1 day ago
Meta Oversight Board overturns decisions on removal of Israel-Gaza videos
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Meta's Oversight Board ruled on Tuesday that its automated tools unnecessarily removed two videos posted on its social media platforms related to the Israel-Hamas war in its first expedited review ruling.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rep. Kevin McCarthy formally submits House resignation
Rep. Kevin McCarthy formally submits House resignation
Names of Jeffrey Epstein associates to be made public next year, judge rules
Names of Jeffrey Epstein associates to be made public next year, judge rules
Donald Trump to appear on North Carolina's primary ballot after complaint tossed
Donald Trump to appear on North Carolina's primary ballot after complaint tossed
Colorado Supreme Court disqualifies Donald Trump from 2024 ballot
Colorado Supreme Court disqualifies Donald Trump from 2024 ballot
CDC calls COVID-19 variant JN.1 'fastest-growing' strain in U.S.
CDC calls COVID-19 variant JN.1 'fastest-growing' strain in U.S.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement