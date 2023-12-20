On ground in Gaza, Israel says new military phase beginning

1 of 6 | Palestinian men evacuate the wounded following an Israeli air strike on the Ali ben Abi Taleb mosque in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- As Israeli forces hit more than 300 Gaza Strip targets over the past 24 hours, the head of IDF's Southern Command said Wednesday that the military is at "another significant phase of the offensive in new areas." Israel Defense Forces -- ground, air and naval -- hit more than 300 infrastructure targets overnight and into Wednesday, according to an Israel Today report that also also quoted Israeli military sources as saying the 55th Brigade paratroopers raided a Hamas headquarters in Khan Yunis in the southern region. Advertisement

The report said weapons and ammo were discovered during a search of the site, as well as explosive charges, including 20 mortar shells.

In the southern region of Gaza, the Ali ben Abi Taleb mosque in Rafah suffered an Israeli air attack that forced residents to scramble through debris in a search for survivors and an effort to aid the wounded.

Meanwhile, in the wake of those and other attacks on Wednesday, Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman, the Israel Defense Force head of the military's Southern Command, said the military engagement with Hamas militants is now entering a new phase.

Advertisement

"This offensive will continue and keep moving forward," Finkelman said. "It will continue with pressure against the enemy above ground and underground."

"We will continue to advance here and in additional areas in which we have not yet maneuvered," he added.

Also on Wednesday, Al Jazeera said an Israeli air attack near a hospital in Rafah almost struck one of its news crews reporting live.

The news site also reported that the Hamas armed wing -- the Qassam Brigades -- had claimed responsibility for a series of recent attacks on Israeli targets in Gaza, including clashes with IDF forces in the Saraya area of Gaza City and an attack on an Israeli tank in a northern region.

Also in Rafah, a residential building was leveled, as well, according to the report, which also listed 10 Palestinian fatalities in the attacks.

In another notable development in the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza, the past 24 hours also have been the first in which air-raid sirens have not filled the night.