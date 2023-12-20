Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 20, 2023 / 9:14 AM

Tokyo Stock Exchange delists Toshiba amid ownership change

By Clyde Hughes
Toshiba was delisted by the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday. File Photo by Franck Robichon/EPA-EFE
Toshiba was delisted by the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday. File Photo by Franck Robichon/EPA-EFE

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Japanese technology company Toshiba was delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

The move ends the company's 74-year run on the exchange after the company was bought out by a consortium of Japanese businesses that now aims to turn the business around following an accounting scandal and missteps in the U.S. nuclear sector.

Advertisement

"Toshiba Group will now take a major step toward a new future with a new shareholder," the company said on Tuesday. "[It will] strive to further enhance its corporate value and contribute to society."

The consortium, led by Japan Industries Partners Inc., purchased Toshiba this year for $14 billion.

Related

President and CEO Taro Shimada will continue to lead Toshiba but beginning Friday the company will implement a new management structure filling its board with members of the consortium that also includes Chubu Electric Power Co. and Orix Corp.

The company, that once dominated the electronic industry around the world, including the United States, was still rebounding from the accounting scandal that started in 2015 when managers overstated its profits for seven straight years to a total of $1.59 billion.

The string of problems included an investigation that found that Toshiba colluded with Japan's trade ministry in 2021 to suppress the interests of foreign investors.

Advertisement

Activist shareholders started investing in Toshiba in 2017 when the company started increasing its capital through a third-party allotment of new shares.

With increasing tension between Toshiba and such investors, the company's board agreed to accept a buyout offer from the JIP-led consortium in March.

Toshiba was founded in 1875 and grew to be one of the largest companies in Japan with products from personal computers and electronics to nuclear technology before the financial scandals.

Latest Headlines

EU upholds sanctions against Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich
World News // 3 minutes ago
EU upholds sanctions against Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The EU's General Court said Wednesday it has dismissed Russian billionaire Roman Arkadyevich Abramovich's effort to lift sanctions imposed upon him following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
EU agrees on landmark reform of asylum seeker, migrant rules
World News // 1 hour ago
EU agrees on landmark reform of asylum seeker, migrant rules
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The European Council and the European Parliament have reached a landmark deal to deliver on promises to reform the 27-country bloc's rules on asylum and migration, the two bodies said Wednesday.
U.N. Security Council delays vote on Gaza cease-fire resolution
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. Security Council delays vote on Gaza cease-fire resolution
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The U.N. Security Council was set to convene in New York on Tuesday morning to vote on a new resolution calling for a cease-fire in the 10th week of the war between Israel and Hamas.
Israel-Hamas war subdues Christmas in Bethlehem
World News // 19 hours ago
Israel-Hamas war subdues Christmas in Bethlehem
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- As Christmas Day approaches on Monday, the mood is subdued and the decorations are sparse in the biblical town of Bethlehem in the West Bank, as Israel's war rages on with Hamas.
Meta Oversight Board overturns decisions on removal of Israel-Gaza videos
World News // 1 day ago
Meta Oversight Board overturns decisions on removal of Israel-Gaza videos
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Meta's Oversight Board ruled on Tuesday that its automated tools unnecessarily removed two videos posted on its social media platforms related to the Israel-Hamas war in its first expedited review ruling.
Maersk diverts ships around Cape of Good Hope due to risk of Houthi attack
World News // 1 day ago
Maersk diverts ships around Cape of Good Hope due to risk of Houthi attack
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Danish container-shipping giant Maersk said Tuesday it would re-route all Red Sea-bound vessels around South Africa's Cape of Good Hope -- a 3,500-mile diversion -- to avoid attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen.
South Korean firm develops autonomous parking robot
World News // 1 day ago
South Korean firm develops autonomous parking robot
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (UPI) -- South Korea's HL Mando said it has developed a valet parking robot that is scheduled for field testing early next year.
Australian military mounts major airlift to evacuate flood-hit community
World News // 1 day ago
Australian military mounts major airlift to evacuate flood-hit community
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The first group of about 20 people were airlifted to safety Tuesday from a remote flood-ravaged community in northern Queensland amid a major rescue operation by the Australian military.
More than 100 killed after earthquake hits northwest China
World News // 1 day ago
More than 100 killed after earthquake hits northwest China
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- More than 100 people have been killed in an earthquake that struck China's north-western Gansu Province shortly before midnight Monday, state news reported Tuesday.
EU adopts 12th sanctions package targeting Russia over Ukraine war
World News // 1 day ago
EU adopts 12th sanctions package targeting Russia over Ukraine war
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- European lawmakers have adopted their 12th package of punitive measures targeting Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, adding another 61 people and 86 entities to its growing blacklist.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Names of Jeffrey Epstein associates to be made public next year, judge rules
Names of Jeffrey Epstein associates to be made public next year, judge rules
Colorado Supreme Court disqualifies Donald Trump from 2024 ballot
Colorado Supreme Court disqualifies Donald Trump from 2024 ballot
CDC calls COVID-19 variant JN.1 'fastest-growing' strain in U.S.
CDC calls COVID-19 variant JN.1 'fastest-growing' strain in U.S.
Donald Trump to appear on North Carolina's primary ballot after complaint tossed
Donald Trump to appear on North Carolina's primary ballot after complaint tossed
Dozens arrested protesting Israel-Gaza war inside U.S. Capitol rotunda
Dozens arrested protesting Israel-Gaza war inside U.S. Capitol rotunda
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement