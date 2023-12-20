The EU General Court said Wednesday it has upheld sanctions imposed on Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. File Photo by Gokhan Mert/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The European Union's General Court Wednesday upheld sanctions against Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich imposed upon him following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The court ruled the sanctions, which froze his funds and banned entry into or transit through the EU, were valid as Abramovich "failed to demonstrate that the inclusion and maintenance of his name on the lists were unlawful." Advertisement

"The General Court dismisses the action brought by Mr. Abramovich, thereby upholding the restrictive measures taken against him," the General Court's statement said. "The Council did not in fact err in its assessment by deciding to include then maintain Mr. Abramovich's name on the lists at issue, in the light of his role in the Evraz group and, in particular, its parent company."

The court also dismissed his claim for more than $1 million in compensation, for damage to his reputation.

Abramovich is the majority shareholder in the parent company of Evraz, a leader in the Russian steel and mining sector that the General Court said "provides a substantial source of revenue to the Russian Government."

Abramovich claims Portuguese, Russian and Israeli nationalities. The General Court decision also dismissed his assertion that his right to freely traverse the EU as a Portuguese is violated by the sanctions.

In April Britain sanctioned individuals who ran a financial network for Abramovich.

In 2022, Abramovich sold Britain's Chelsea Football Club due to sanctions pressures.

Proceeds from that sale are frozen in a British bank.