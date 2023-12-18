Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 18, 2023 / 4:21 PM

Hundreds of aid trucks enter Gaza through Rafah, Kerem Shalom crossings

By Don Jacobson
Trucks carrying humanitarian aid enter the southern Gaza Strip from Egypt via the Rafah border crossing on Monday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
1 of 5 | Trucks carrying humanitarian aid enter the southern Gaza Strip from Egypt via the Rafah border crossing on Monday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Hundreds of trucks filled with humanitarian aid and supplies earmarked for desperate Palestinian civilians have flowed into the Gaza Strip since Sunday after Israeli authorities reopened a pair of crossings.

Almost 200 truckloads of aid entered Gaza through the Kerem Shalom and Rafah crossings on Sunday, an Israeli government spokesman said, while the Israeli civilian authority overseeing the occupied Palestinian territories confirmed that a further 191 trucks passed into Gaza on Monday.

Advertisement

The movement of aid into Gaza marked the first time that any such supplies have been allowed into the war-torn Palestinian enclave since the collapse of temporary cease-fire between Israel and Hamas militants on Dec. 1.

It was also the first time the northern Kerem Shalom Crossing between Gaza and Israel has been opened for any reason since beginning of hostilities on Oct. 7. Israeli officials agreed to the move last week in the wake of pressure applied by U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to do more to help Palestinian civilians in dire need of "life-saving assistance."

Related

Tal Heinrich, a spokesman for the Israeli prime minister's office, told reporters Monday that 122 trucks entered Gaza through the southern Rafah crossing with Egypt on Sunday while 79 trucks came through Kerem Shalom.

Advertisement

He criticized as "ridiculous" a report issued by Human Rights Watch in which the group accused the Israeli government of using starvation of civilians "as a method of warfare" in the Gaza Strip, which it claimed is a war crime.

The Israel agency COGAT, which coordinates civilian government activities in the occupied territories and is facilitating humanitarian aid for Gaza, announced a further 191 humanitarian aid trucks were inspected and transferred to the Strip on Monday.

That total included 127 trucks coming through the Rafah crossing and 64 others via Kerem Shalom.

Some 1.9 million Palestinians have been internally displaced during the Israel-Hamas conflict, with vulnerable populations, mainly women, children and the elderly, being impacted most, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

Calling the situation in Gaza an "urgent humanitarian crisis," aid workers say Palestinians are facing difficulties concerning electricity, gas and water supplies, as well as food shortages and insufficient sanitation in overcrowded living spaces, heightening the likelihood of diseases and outbreaks.

Scenes from Gaza as Israel bombing resumes after truce

A Palestinian man carries an injured boy following the resumption of Israeli bombing raids on houses in Rafah, in southern Gaza on December 1, 2023. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Navalny again absent for court hearings as U.N. cites 'enforced disappearance'
World News // 2 hours ago
Navalny again absent for court hearings as U.N. cites 'enforced disappearance'
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Imprisoned Russian dissident Alexey Navalny failed to appear for several legal hearings scheduled for Monday, his legal team announced, further heightening international concerns over his whereabouts.
Vatican says priests can bless same-sex unions
World News // 4 hours ago
Vatican says priests can bless same-sex unions
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- For the first time, the Vatican's doctrinal office on Monday officially declared that Catholic priests can bless same-sex unions along with divorced and remarried couples.
BP reroutes oil tankers away from Red Sea after Houthi attacks
World News // 7 hours ago
BP reroutes oil tankers away from Red Sea after Houthi attacks
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- British Oil giant BP said Monday it was rerouting all its oil tankers away from the Red Sea citing the "deteriorating security situation" due to missile strikes on vessels by Houthi rebels in Yemen.
EU launches investigation into X amid crackdown on misinformation
World News // 7 hours ago
EU launches investigation into X amid crackdown on misinformation
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The European Commission launched an investigation into the social media platform X as regulators accuse the company of not being transparent enough while failing to counter illicit content and disinformation in the bloc.
Gaza Health Ministry: 100 killed in Israeli airstrikes on refugee camp
World News // 8 hours ago
Gaza Health Ministry: 100 killed in Israeli airstrikes on refugee camp
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Health officials in Gaza said Monday more than 100 people had been killed and dozens injured during Israeli airstrikes on the Jabalya refugee camp in northern Gaza in the past day.
Nippon Steel agrees to purchase U.S. Steel for $14.9B
World News // 8 hours ago
Nippon Steel agrees to purchase U.S. Steel for $14.9B
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Nippon Steel Corp. announced on Monday that it will purchase U.S. Steel for $14.9 billion in an all-cash agreement.
World experienced nature's fury in 2023 as climate crisis fueled bad weather
World News // 11 hours ago
World experienced nature's fury in 2023 as climate crisis fueled bad weather
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Natural disasters and extreme weather brought death and destruction to nearly every corner of the world in 2023, with floods, wildfires and major storms ravaging nations and displacing millions amid climate change.
Record breaking rains wreak flood havoc in Australia's far northeast
World News // 10 hours ago
Record breaking rains wreak flood havoc in Australia's far northeast
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Record-breaking rain that hit northeastern Australia over the weekend has caused mass flooding and for the entire town of Wujal Wujal to be evacuated.
U.S., Britain call on China to release Jimmy Lai as his trial begins
World News // 18 hours ago
U.S., Britain call on China to release Jimmy Lai as his trial begins
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- As the long-awaited trial of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai began Monday, the United States and Britain called for the immediate release of the 76-year-old who has been held in pre-trial detention since 2020.
Putin warns of 'problems' for Finland for joining NATO
World News // 1 day ago
Putin warns of 'problems' for Finland for joining NATO
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned of "problems" for neighboring Finland because it joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization earlier this year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas man serving life sentence for child sex abuse quickly captured after escape
Texas man serving life sentence for child sex abuse quickly captured after escape
Putin warns of 'problems' for Finland for joining NATO
Putin warns of 'problems' for Finland for joining NATO
Presidential immunity coming into focus in Donald Trump's election interference case
Presidential immunity coming into focus in Donald Trump's election interference case
Massive storm kills 13 in Argentina, bears down on Buenos Aires
Massive storm kills 13 in Argentina, bears down on Buenos Aires
Chief strategist for DeSantis super PAC resigns after 'false' statements by new chairman
Chief strategist for DeSantis super PAC resigns after 'false' statements by new chairman
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement