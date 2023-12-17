Advertisement
World News
Dec. 17, 2023 / 12:30 PM

61 migrants drown after shipwreck off Libya in central Mediterranean

By UPI Staff

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- More than 60 migrants died after a shipwreck off the coast of Libya, the United Nation's International Organization for Migration reported.

The boat had about 86 people, including women and children, onboard when it left Zwara, IOM said on X on Saturday.

Advertisement

"The central Mediterranean continues to be one of the most dangerous migration routes," the post said.

IOM spokesperson Flavio De Giacomo said on X that more than 2,250 people have died in the central Mediterranean this year.

He called it "a dramatic number which unfortunately demonstrates that not enough is being done to save lives at sea."

Most of the migrants were from African countries, including Nigeria and Gambia, The Guardian reported. There were 25 survivors, who were transferred to a detention center in Libya.

The Mediterranean is a busy route for migrants and refugees seeking safety in Italy.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met in Rome on Saturday and agreed to jointly fund a program to repatriate migrants from Tunisia. They also agreed to work on projects to address the causes of migration.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu vows to 'fight to the end' amid calls for cease-fire in Gaza
World News // 1 hour ago
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu vows to 'fight to the end' amid calls for cease-fire in Gaza
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue fighting in Gaza on Sunday amid calls for a cease-fire after three Israeli hostages were mistakenly killed by Israeli soldiers.
Cardinal Angelo Becciu sentenced to prison after Vatican embezzlement trial
World News // 21 hours ago
Cardinal Angelo Becciu sentenced to prison after Vatican embezzlement trial
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A senior Catholic cardinal was sentenced to more than five years in prison Saturday following a lengthy trial at the Vatican over financial impropriety and the mismanagement of funds.
Iran hangs man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
World News // 22 hours ago
Iran hangs man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Iran announced Saturday it has executed a man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency.
Drone war intensifies between Russia, Ukraine in latest strikes
World News // 22 hours ago
Drone war intensifies between Russia, Ukraine in latest strikes
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Russia and Ukraine were targeted by dozens of drone strikes early Saturday as dueling bombardments were fired from each side.
Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf dead at 86, successor appointed
World News // 23 hours ago
Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf dead at 86, successor appointed
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf has died at age 86, the official Kuwaiti news agency announced Saturday.
IDF: Israeli hostages were shirtless, waving white cloth when mistakenly shot
World News // 23 hours ago
IDF: Israeli hostages were shirtless, waving white cloth when mistakenly shot
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Three escaped hostages who were mistakenly killed by Israeli soldiers were shirtless and waving a stick with a white piece of fabric when they were shot, military investigators said Saturday.
Quebec boy, 11, dies after being hit in neck by puck during hockey practice
World News // 1 day ago
Quebec boy, 11, dies after being hit in neck by puck during hockey practice
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- An 11-year old boy died Friday after days in intensive care for being struck in the neck with a hockey puck during a junior hockey league practice in Montreal, Quebec.
Spanish police arrest airport workers for stealing from travelers' luggage
World News // 1 day ago
Spanish police arrest airport workers for stealing from travelers' luggage
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Spanish authorities on Friday arrested a group of workers at an airport in the Canary Islands on suspicion of stealing from travelers' suitcases.
Jake Sullivan urges revamping of Palestinian Authority in Gaza
World News // 2 days ago
Jake Sullivan urges revamping of Palestinian Authority in Gaza
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan arrived in the West Bank on Friday to meet with Palestinian leaders while continuing to pressure the Israeli government to curb civilian casualties in the war with Hamas.
Israeli military says it killed 3 Gaza hostages, mistaking them for threat
World News // 2 days ago
Israeli military says it killed 3 Gaza hostages, mistaking them for threat
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Israeli military said Friday the IDF killed three hostages in Gaza after mistakenly identifying them as a threat.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida middle school teacher arrested on child sex abuse, porn charges
Florida middle school teacher arrested on child sex abuse, porn charges
Michigan man sentenced to 51 months for role in Jan. 6 riot
Michigan man sentenced to 51 months for role in Jan. 6 riot
U.S., state officials tout 1st in new crop of high-speed EV charging stations
U.S., state officials tout 1st in new crop of high-speed EV charging stations
Iran hangs man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
Iran hangs man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
Cardinal Angelo Becciu sentenced to prison after Vatican embezzlement trial
Cardinal Angelo Becciu sentenced to prison after Vatican embezzlement trial
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement