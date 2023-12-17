Advertisement
World News
Dec. 17, 2023 / 1:38 PM

Israeli military claims to find largest tunnel ever constructed by Hamas in Gaza

By A.L. Lee
Israel's military claims it discovered the largest underground tunnel ever constructed by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Photo provided by Israeli Defense Forces via Twitter
Israel's military claims it discovered the largest underground tunnel ever constructed by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Photo provided by Israeli Defense Forces via Twitter

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Israel's military claims it discovered the largest underground tunnel ever constructed by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The massive tunnel purportedly spans more than 2 1/2 miles after soldiers located the entrance to the cavern about 400 yards away from the Erez Crossing, between Israel and the northern end of the Gaza Strip.

Advertisement

The tunnel lies 165 feet deep and connects to a large warehouse at the opposite end, but it did not appear to cut across Israeli territory.

The Israeli Defense Forces posted a video to X showing the sophisticated tunnel opening that is wide enough for a small vehicle to drive through.

The footage of the tunnel was filmed by Hamas militants, and then recovered by Israeli intelligence agents.

Advertisement

The tunnel has several branches and junctions, as well as rail tracks to move heavy equipment, plumbing, electricity and communications capabilities, the IDF said.

Parts of the shaft also were equipped with blast doors that would prevent Israeli troops from reaching the innermost recesses of the tunnel network.

Security officials said the tunnel had been used to help launch attacks against Israeli forces in the region, while the latest discovery shed light on the high level of financing and engineering that goes into building the underground hideouts.

"Many weapons" were found inside, Israeli officials said, although there was no way to independently confirm the claims as Israel continued its ground invasion in an effort to destroy the tunnel network.

"Attack operations were launched from the aforementioned tunnel, targeting our forces during the fighting in the Gaza Strip," said IDF spokesperson Avijaa Adraei, adding that "saboteurs" had been killed while coming out of the tunnel in recent days.

The tunnel system was reportedly contrived by Mohammad Sinwar, the brother of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who orchestrated the Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel.

In a separate find, Israeli troops discovered another Hamas tunnel underneath a baby's cot inside the basement of a building in northern Gaza, according to IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

61 migrants drown after shipwreck off Libya in central Mediterranean
World News // 1 hour ago
61 migrants drown after shipwreck off Libya in central Mediterranean
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- More than 60 migrants died after a shipwreck off the coast of Libya, the United Nation's International Organization for Migration reported.
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu vows to 'fight to the end' amid calls for cease-fire in Gaza
World News // 3 hours ago
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu vows to 'fight to the end' amid calls for cease-fire in Gaza
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue fighting in Gaza on Sunday amid calls for a cease-fire after three Israeli hostages were mistakenly killed by Israeli soldiers.
Cardinal Angelo Becciu sentenced to prison after Vatican embezzlement trial
World News // 23 hours ago
Cardinal Angelo Becciu sentenced to prison after Vatican embezzlement trial
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A senior Catholic cardinal was sentenced to more than five years in prison Saturday following a lengthy trial at the Vatican over financial impropriety and the mismanagement of funds.
Iran hangs man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
World News // 1 day ago
Iran hangs man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Iran announced Saturday it has executed a man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency.
Drone war intensifies between Russia, Ukraine in latest strikes
World News // 1 day ago
Drone war intensifies between Russia, Ukraine in latest strikes
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Russia and Ukraine were targeted by dozens of drone strikes early Saturday as dueling bombardments were fired from each side.
Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf dead at 86, successor appointed
World News // 1 day ago
Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf dead at 86, successor appointed
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf has died at age 86, the official Kuwaiti news agency announced Saturday.
IDF: Israeli hostages were shirtless, waving white cloth when mistakenly shot
World News // 1 day ago
IDF: Israeli hostages were shirtless, waving white cloth when mistakenly shot
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Three escaped hostages who were mistakenly killed by Israeli soldiers were shirtless and waving a stick with a white piece of fabric when they were shot, military investigators said Saturday.
Quebec boy, 11, dies after being hit in neck by puck during hockey practice
World News // 1 day ago
Quebec boy, 11, dies after being hit in neck by puck during hockey practice
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- An 11-year old boy died Friday after days in intensive care for being struck in the neck with a hockey puck during a junior hockey league practice in Montreal, Quebec.
Spanish police arrest airport workers for stealing from travelers' luggage
World News // 1 day ago
Spanish police arrest airport workers for stealing from travelers' luggage
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Spanish authorities on Friday arrested a group of workers at an airport in the Canary Islands on suspicion of stealing from travelers' suitcases.
Jake Sullivan urges revamping of Palestinian Authority in Gaza
World News // 2 days ago
Jake Sullivan urges revamping of Palestinian Authority in Gaza
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan arrived in the West Bank on Friday to meet with Palestinian leaders while continuing to pressure the Israeli government to curb civilian casualties in the war with Hamas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida middle school teacher arrested on child sex abuse, porn charges
Florida middle school teacher arrested on child sex abuse, porn charges
Michigan man sentenced to 51 months for role in Jan. 6 riot
Michigan man sentenced to 51 months for role in Jan. 6 riot
U.S., state officials tout 1st in new crop of high-speed EV charging stations
U.S., state officials tout 1st in new crop of high-speed EV charging stations
Iran hangs man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
Iran hangs man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
Drone war intensifies between Russia, Ukraine in latest strikes
Drone war intensifies between Russia, Ukraine in latest strikes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement