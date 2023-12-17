Advertisement
World News
Dec. 17, 2023 / 4:35 PM

Massive storm kills 13 in Argentina, bears down on Buenos Aires

By Mark Moran
Crews work to clear debris in the wake of a storm in Bahia Blanca in Buenos Aires province Argentina Sunday. Photo by Luciano Gonzalez/EPA-EFE
Crews work to clear debris in the wake of a storm in Bahia Blanca in Buenos Aires province Argentina Sunday. Photo by Luciano Gonzalez/EPA-EFE

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A massive storm Sunday in Argentina has killed at least 13 people in the port city of Bahia Blanca, blowing roofs off of buildings and collapsing a sports complex in the port city, about 400 miles west of the capital Buenos Aires, officials reported.

Bahia Blanca Mayor Federico Susbielles confirmed the deaths in a social media post.

Advertisement

"With great sorrow, 13 fatalities have been confirmed so far. We ask the community to be extremely careful and to stay off public roads," Susbielles wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Wind gusts touched 86 mph in Bahia Blanca, population 300,000, making the storm equivalent to a Category 1 hurricane. Media reports showed scenes of widespread damage in the city, with large trees uprooted, roofs torn off buildings and other structures severely damaged.

Related

The most severe damage was to a basketball gym, Club Bahiense del Norte, where emergency medical workers were treating victims, officials said.

Argentine President Javier Milei issued a statement in support of the storm victims and their families.

"The president expresses his deepest condolences to the family and friends of those who died because of the storm," his office said in the statement, which was released just after 11 p.m. local time.

Advertisement

The storm is now wreaking havoc on Buenos Aires with drenching rain and strong winds that led to reports of power outages, flooding and structural damage across the capital city. Weather authorities have issued an orange alert, the second highest danger level for serious weather events.

Wind gusts, hail, heavy rain and lightning strikes also damaged aircraft and canceled flights.

Aerolíneas Argentinas confirmed at least 16 planes were damaged and upwards of 65 flights were canceled at urban and outlying regional airports, including Jorge Newbery, the Buenos Aires downtown airport, as well as Ezeiza International Airport and San Fernando International Airport.

Smaller planes were damaged, as well. San Fernando specializes in general aviation, and sustained damage to small aircraft which were overturned by the wind and saw hangar roofs blown off.

Latest Headlines

Putin warns of "problems" for Finland for joining NATO
World News // 4 minutes ago
Putin warns of "problems" for Finland for joining NATO
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned of "problems" for neighboring Finland because it joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization earlier this year.
India's Go First airlines extends grounding
World News // 46 minutes ago
India's Go First airlines extends grounding
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Indian low-cost Go First, deep in debt, has announced it canceled all scheduled flights until Feb. 4 after first suspending operations in May.
Pope Francis condemns terrorism after Israeli military kills 2 Christian women in Gaza City
World News // 1 hour ago
Pope Francis condemns terrorism after Israeli military kills 2 Christian women in Gaza City
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Pope Francis condemned terrorism while denouncing the killing of two Christian women who were shot "in cold blood" while taking shelter at a Catholic church in Gaza City, allegedly by a sniper in the Israeli military.
North Korea launches missile after U.S. sub arrives in South Korea
World News // 1 hour ago
North Korea launches missile after U.S. sub arrives in South Korea
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- North Korea has fired a long range missile in response to the arrival of a U.S. submarine in South Korea, condemning the vessel's arrival as a show of force and a "preview of nuclear war."
South African paramedic freed by Al-Qaeda after six years
World News // 2 hours ago
South African paramedic freed by Al-Qaeda after six years
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A South African paramedic -- and that country's longest-held hostage -- will be coming home after being held in captivity by Al-Qaeda for six years, an aid organization said.
Israeli military claims to find largest tunnel ever constructed by Hamas in Gaza
World News // 3 hours ago
Israeli military claims to find largest tunnel ever constructed by Hamas in Gaza
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Israel's military claims it discovered the largest underground tunnel ever constructed by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
61 migrants drown after shipwreck off Libya in central Mediterranean
World News // 4 hours ago
61 migrants drown after shipwreck off Libya in central Mediterranean
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- More than 60 migrants died after a shipwreck off the coast of Libya, the United Nation's International Organization for Migration reported.
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu vows to 'fight to the end' amid calls for cease-fire in Gaza
World News // 6 hours ago
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu vows to 'fight to the end' amid calls for cease-fire in Gaza
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue fighting in Gaza on Sunday amid calls for a cease-fire after three Israeli hostages were mistakenly killed by Israeli soldiers.
Cardinal Angelo Becciu sentenced to prison after Vatican embezzlement trial
World News // 1 day ago
Cardinal Angelo Becciu sentenced to prison after Vatican embezzlement trial
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A senior Catholic cardinal was sentenced to more than five years in prison Saturday following a lengthy trial at the Vatican over financial impropriety and the mismanagement of funds.
Iran hangs man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
World News // 1 day ago
Iran hangs man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Iran announced Saturday it has executed a man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida middle school teacher arrested on child sex abuse, porn charges
Florida middle school teacher arrested on child sex abuse, porn charges
Michigan man sentenced to 51 months for role in Jan. 6 riot
Michigan man sentenced to 51 months for role in Jan. 6 riot
GOP impeachment probe 'falling apart,' Sen. Lindsey Graham says
GOP impeachment probe 'falling apart,' Sen. Lindsey Graham says
Israeli military claims to find largest tunnel ever constructed by Hamas in Gaza
Israeli military claims to find largest tunnel ever constructed by Hamas in Gaza
North Korea launches missile after U.S. sub arrives in South Korea
North Korea launches missile after U.S. sub arrives in South Korea
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement