Advertisement
World News
Dec. 16, 2023 / 12:51 PM

IDF: Israeli hostages were shirtless, waving white cloth when mistakenly shot

By Simon Druker
A screen shows pictures of Alon Shamriz, one of three Israeli hostages mistakenly killed by Israeli Defense Forces on Friday, as supporters and relatives attended a meeting of the European Parliament in Brussels on Dec. 5. File Photo by Olivier Matthys/EPA-EFE
1 of 2 | A screen shows pictures of Alon Shamriz, one of three Israeli hostages mistakenly killed by Israeli Defense Forces on Friday, as supporters and relatives attended a meeting of the European Parliament in Brussels on Dec. 5. File Photo by Olivier Matthys/EPA-EFE

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Three escaped hostages who were mistakenly killed by Israeli soldiers were shirtless and waving a stick with a white piece of fabric when they were shot, military investigators said Saturday.

An Israel Defense Forces spokesman also confirmed to the Times and Israel and the BBC an initial probe of Friday's incident has shown the three men were running towards Israeli soldiers when they were shot by mistake in the streets of Gaza City.

Advertisement

Israel has opened an investigation into the incident, to see if its soldiers followed the country's rules of engagement in combat.

The trio were being held captive by Hamas militants in the Palestinian enclave and were only "tens of meters from one of our forces' positions" when they were shot, the spokesman told i24 News.

The IDF identified the three men as Yotam Haim, 28, Samer Talalka, 22, and Alon Shamriz, 26.

Israeli officials said the men were either abandoned by Hamas militants or managed to escape. Two were killed immediately while the third was wounded and took shelter in the ruins of a nearby building, later killed by additional gunfire.

Advertisement

The IDF official said that at the time, Israeli "forces were under pressure" with Hamas fighters engaged in "a lot of deception."

More than 100 Israelis are still being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza following the militant group's Oct. 7 attack on Israeli citizens.

A senior Israeli military official told the Times of Israel that IDF soldiers had recently encountered Hamas members who appeared to be unarmed, only to later learn they were wearing suicide vests.

Palestinians flee Khan Younis as Israel expands attack on Gaza

Displaced Palestinians who fled from Khan Younis, put together a makeshift shelter in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip near the border with Egypt, on December 4, 2023. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Drone war intensifies between Russia, Ukraine in latest strikes
World News // 3 minutes ago
Drone war intensifies between Russia, Ukraine in latest strikes
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Russia and Ukraine were targeted by dozens of drone strikes early Saturday as dueling bombardments were fired from each side.
Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf dead at 86, successor appointed
World News // 37 minutes ago
Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf dead at 86, successor appointed
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf has died at age 86, the official Kuwaiti news agency announced Saturday.
Quebec boy, 11, dies after being hit in neck by puck during hockey practice
World News // 17 hours ago
Quebec boy, 11, dies after being hit in neck by puck during hockey practice
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- An 11-year old boy died Friday after days in intensive care for being struck in the neck with a hockey puck during a junior hockey league practice in Montreal, Quebec.
Spanish police arrest airport workers for stealing from travelers' luggage
World News // 19 hours ago
Spanish police arrest airport workers for stealing from travelers' luggage
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Spanish authorities on Friday arrested a group of workers at an airport in the Canary Islands on suspicion of stealing from travelers' suitcases.
Jake Sullivan urges revamping of Palestinian Authority in Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
Jake Sullivan urges revamping of Palestinian Authority in Gaza
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan arrived in the West Bank on Friday to meet with Palestinian leaders while continuing to pressure the Israeli government to curb civilian casualties in the war with Hamas.
Israeli military says it killed 3 Gaza hostages, mistaking them for threat
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli military says it killed 3 Gaza hostages, mistaking them for threat
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Israeli military said Friday the IDF killed three hostages in Gaza after mistakenly identifying them as a threat.
Turkish Airlines orders 220 Airbus planes
World News // 1 day ago
Turkish Airlines orders 220 Airbus planes
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Turkish Airlines took a big step toward its long-range growth plan with an order of 220 Airbus passenger planes on Friday, increasing its total order to 504.
Maersk pauses Red Sea shipping after Houthi rebel attacks in region
World News // 1 day ago
Maersk pauses Red Sea shipping after Houthi rebel attacks in region
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Maersk shipping line is suspending all commercial traffic through the Red Sea after a attacks in the region by Yemen-based Houthi rebels.
More than 500 hurt in Beijing subway train collision caused by icy tracks
World News // 1 day ago
More than 500 hurt in Beijing subway train collision caused by icy tracks
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Hundreds of people were hospitalized and 102 had broken bones following a collision between two subway trains in Beijing Thursday. Most of the injured - 423 people - were discharged from hospitals Friday morning.
Guyana, Venezuela promise not to use military in Essequibo conflict
World News // 1 day ago
Guyana, Venezuela promise not to use military in Essequibo conflict
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Guyana and Venezuela agreed not to use military force to resolve their dispute over the oil-rich Essequibo region after its two leaders met on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

1 killed, 26 wounded as Ukraine council member detonates grenades in meeting
1 killed, 26 wounded as Ukraine council member detonates grenades in meeting
It seems like end of road for iconic American car as Chevy Camaro production stops
It seems like end of road for iconic American car as Chevy Camaro production stops
Rep. Elise Stefanik files complaint against judge over her Trump comments
Rep. Elise Stefanik files complaint against judge over her Trump comments
Ariz. Gov. Hobbs sends National Guard to U.S.-Mexico border amid migrant surge
Ariz. Gov. Hobbs sends National Guard to U.S.-Mexico border amid migrant surge
Using new law, Florida seeks death for man accused in child sexual battery
Using new law, Florida seeks death for man accused in child sexual battery
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement