Turkish Airlines ordered 220 Airbus aircraft as part of its plans to meet its sustainability goals. File Photo by Sedat Suna/EPA

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Turkish Airlines took a big step toward its long-range growth plan with an order of 220 Airbus passenger planes on Friday, increasing its total order to 504. The new order includes 150 Airbus A321neos and 70 widebody A350s in hopes that it will help meet its sustainability goals in the future.

"This landmark order is more than an expansion; it's a testament to our dedication to innovation, operational excellence, and a sustainable future," Turkish Airlines chairman Ahmet Bolat said. "The addition of these advanced Airbus aircraft to our fleet will not only enhance our operational capabilities but also significantly contribute to our environmental goals."

Turkish Airlines officials said the order is part of its long-term plan to grow its fleet to more than 800 aircraft within the next decade and generate $140 billion for the Turkish economy by 2033.

"The opening into the A350-1000 and the A350F highlights the cross-model value of the A350 family and reinforces our long-lasting partnership with Turkish Airlines and Turkey's aviation sector," said Christian Scherer, Airbus chief commercial officer.

Turkish officials said the planes offer more range and less fuel consumption while reducing noise and emissions.

Airbus said that by incorporating new generation engines and Sharklets, the A321neo brings a 50% noise reduction and more than 20% fuel-saving and emissions reduction compared to previous generation single-aisle aircraft. Having the widest single-aisle cabin, passengers are likely to find the aircraft more comfortable, the plane maker said.