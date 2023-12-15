Trending
World News
Dec. 15, 2023 / 8:42 AM

Israeli forces recover bodies of three hostages during operation in Gaza

By Paul Godfrey
A billboard in Tel Aviv pictured Wednesday shows all 137 hostages still being held hostage by Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza. That list is now three names shorter after Israeli forces recovered the bodies of a civilian and two soldiers on Thursday. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI
A billboard in Tel Aviv pictured Wednesday shows all 137 hostages still being held hostage by Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza. That list is now three names shorter after Israeli forces recovered the bodies of a civilian and two soldiers on Thursday. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Israeli military announced Friday it had recovered the bodies of three hostages from Gaza -- one civilian and two soldiers -- two months after they were abducted from southern Israel by Hamas.

Special Forces troops found the body of dual Israeli-French national Elia Toledano in an operation in the strip and brought it back to Israel, Israel Defense Forces said in a post on X.

The 28-year-old Tel Aviv resident was working as an event organizer at a music festival in Re'im, four miles from the Gaza border, when he was kidnapped by Hamas militants during the attacks of Oct. 7 and taken back to Gaza.

Toledano was abducted alongside friend and fellow French-Israeli, Mia Schem, 21, but she was released as part of a hostages-for-Palestinian prisoners swap during a week-long truce between Israel and Hamas that collapsed Dec. 1.

The two friends had tried to escape the attack together by car but the tires were shot out.

Ahead of a visit Saturday to Lebanon to try to help prevent the fighting from widening into a regional conflict, Foreign Minister Catherine Calonna said she was deeply saddened by the news and that the release of all hostages was a priority for her government.

"Immense sorrow at the announcement by the Israeli armed forces of the death of our compatriot Elia Toledano, hostage of Hamas and whose remains were found in Gaza. We share the pain of his family and loved ones," said Calonna in a post on X.

Cross-border exchanges of fire between Hezbollah militants and Israeli forces and attacks on American and allied forces in Iraq and Syria are raising fears Israel's war with Hamas could spread.

The bodies of Corporal Nik Beizer, 19, and Sergeant Ron Sherman, 19, also captured on Oct. 7 from a military police post near the Gaza border fence, were recovered during operational activity and returned to Israeli territory, IDF wrote on X.

Beizer and dual Israeli-Argentine national Sheman were both seen alive in a video posted on social media by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Sending heartfelt condolences to the victims' families, IDF pledged that finding and bringing the hostages back was its "national mission."

"We are working together with security agencies, and with all intelligence and operational means in order to return all of the hostages home," the IDF said.

