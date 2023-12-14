Trending
Dec. 14, 2023 / 1:12 PM

WHO: 'Urgent action' needed on e-cigarette use among minors

By Patrick Hilsman
The World Health Organization has called for "Urgent Action" to address increases in e-cigarette use among minors. Photo by haiberliu/Pixabay
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- "Urgent action," is needed to address a significant increase in e-cigarette use, and its associated risks, among minors, the World Health Organization said Thursday.

"E-cigarettes as consumer products are not shown to be effective for quitting tobacco use at the population level," the WHO said in a press release Thursday. "Instead, alarming evidence has emerged on adverse population health effects."

The organization said e-cigarettes are marketed too aggressively at minors with colorful products, advertisements and packages.

"E-cigarettes have been allowed on the open market and aggressively marketed to young people," the WHO said.

WHO officials said e-cigarette advertisements are appealing to younger potential consumers.

"Some of these products use cartoon characters and have sleek designs, which appeal to the younger generation," said WHO, Director for Health Promotion Ruediger Krech. "There is an alarming increase in the use of e-cigarettes among children and young people."

The WHO says data shows a drastic increase in e-cigarette among younger people.

"Children 13-15-years-old are using e-cigarettes at rates higher than adults in all WHO regions. In Canada, the rates of e-cigarette use among 16-19-year-olds have doubled between 2017-2022," the WHO said.

The WHO suggested enforcement measures, including the banning of flavored e-cigarettes.

"Thirty-four countries ban the sale of e-cigarettes, 88 countries have no minimum age at which e-cigarettes can be bought and 74 countries have no regulations in place for these harmful products" the WHO said.

The WHO suggested countries that ban the use of e-cigarettes "continue monitoring and surveillance to support public health interventions and ensure strong enforcement."

