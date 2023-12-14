Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 14, 2023 / 10:46 AM

Pope Francis calls for binding treaty to regulate AI

By Clyde Hughes
Pope Francis on Thursday warned of the dangers of artificial intelligence, calling for a binding international treaty regulating the technology's development. File Photo by Alessandro Di Meo/EPA-EFE
Pope Francis on Thursday warned of the dangers of artificial intelligence, calling for a binding international treaty regulating the technology's development. File Photo by Alessandro Di Meo/EPA-EFE

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Thursday called for a binding international treaty regulating artificial intelligence's development and advancement, warning it could lead to a "technological dictatorship" if left unchecked.

Francis delivered the warning as part of his annual Message for the World Day of Peace, as he said any benefit of technological research should be determined by how it helps in bringing peace and common good to the world along with the "service of the integral development of individuals and communities."

Advertisement

"Technological developments that do not lead to improvement in the quality of life of all humanity, but on the contrary aggravate inequalities and conflicts, can never count as true progress," he said.

He further cautioned that AI could lead to groundbreaking advancements but it will need regulations because no technology is "neutral."

Related

"As fully human activities, the directions they take reflect choices conditioned by personal, social, and cultural values in any given age," Francis said.

"The same must be said of the results they produce: precisely as the fruit of specifically human ways of approaching the world around us, the latter always have an ethical dimension, closely linked to decisions made by those who design their experimentation and direct their production towards particular objectives."

Advertisement

He specifically cited the threat posed by AI when deployed "in campaigns of disinformation that spread false news and lead to a growing distrust of the communications media, noting that while AI can produce coherent texts there "is no guarantee of their reliability."

Francis added that misuse of AI can also contribute to threats to peace, including "discrimination, interference in elections, the rise of a surveillance society, digital exclusion and the exacerbation of an individualism increasingly disconnected from society."

He also warned of more direct threats to peace through the use of AI in military operations.

"Autonomous weapon systems can never be morally responsible subjects," he said. "It is imperative to ensure adequate, meaningful and consistent human oversight of weapon systems. Only human beings are truly capable of seeing and judging the ethical impact of their actions, as well as assessing their consequent responsibilities."

The pope stressed that it was necessary for world leaders to "establish bodies charged with examining ethical issues" in the field of AI and protecting the rights of people who use or are affected by various forms of AI.

"[We] cannot presume a priority at its development will make a beneficial contribution to the future of humanity and to peace among peoples," Francis said. "That positive outcome will only be achieved if we show ourselves capable of acting responsibly and respect such fundamental human values as 'inclusion, transparency, security, equity, privacy and reliability.'"

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Britain, Japan, Italy sign $32B treaty to develop next-generation fighter jet
World News // 41 minutes ago
Britain, Japan, Italy sign $32B treaty to develop next-generation fighter jet
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Britain, Japan and Italy signed a $32 billion deal Thursday to develop a next-generation AI-enabled stealth fighter jet that may fly without a pilot.
South Korea scrambles jets as Chinese, Russian planes enter air defense zone
World News // 1 hour ago
South Korea scrambles jets as Chinese, Russian planes enter air defense zone
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- South Korea scrambled fighter jets on Thursday after Chinese and Russian military aircraft flew into its air defense identification zone, Seoul's military said.
Vladimir Putin warns Ukraine war will continue until Kyiv capitulates
World News // 2 hours ago
Vladimir Putin warns Ukraine war will continue until Kyiv capitulates
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that his Ukraine plan was unchanged and that the conflict would end only after Moscow's war aims were realized.
EU Court of Justice rules for Amazon in $270 million tax dispute
World News // 2 hours ago
EU Court of Justice rules for Amazon in $270 million tax dispute
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The European Union's Court of Justice Thursday sided with Amazon in a $270 million tax dispute with the European Commission.
Australian woman acquitted in deaths of her four children after 20-year fight
World News // 4 hours ago
Australian woman acquitted in deaths of her four children after 20-year fight
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- An Australian woman had her convictions for murdering three of her children and the manslaughter of the fourth quashed on appeal Thursday, six months on from being freed after spending more than 20 years in prison.
Minnesota Hmong comedian Tou Ger Xiong kidnapped, killed in Colombia
World News // 20 hours ago
Minnesota Hmong comedian Tou Ger Xiong kidnapped, killed in Colombia
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Colombian authorities continued a search for suspects Wednesday in the kidnapping murder of Tou Ger Xiong, a Hmong-American Minnesota comedian.
Norway pledges additional Ukraine assistance during Zelensky visit
World News // 22 hours ago
Norway pledges additional Ukraine assistance during Zelensky visit
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Norway Wednesday in an effort to shore up support as significant U.S. assistance for Ukraine aid has been held back in legislative wrangling.
U.S., British officials sanction Hamas-related individuals
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., British officials sanction Hamas-related individuals
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The United States and Britain issued another round of sanctions against Hamas on Wednesday as the militant group continued its fight against Israel.
Britain highly exposed to crippling ransomware attacks, says report
World News // 1 day ago
Britain highly exposed to crippling ransomware attacks, says report
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Britain could be brought to a standstill from a "catastrophic ransomware attack" due to a lack of preparedness and investment, a panel of MPs and peers warned Wednesday.
Ukraine says 53 hurt in Russian missile attack on Kyiv
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine says 53 hurt in Russian missile attack on Kyiv
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said Wednesday morning that Moscow launched an overnight attack on the capital of Kyiv, injuring 53.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Donald Trump promises 'largest deportation mission in history' in Iowa caucus rally
Donald Trump promises 'largest deportation mission in history' in Iowa caucus rally
Australian woman acquitted in deaths of her four children after 20-year fight
Australian woman acquitted in deaths of her four children after 20-year fight
Appeals court rules Trump has no presidential immunity in E. Jeanne Carroll case
Appeals court rules Trump has no presidential immunity in E. Jeanne Carroll case
Minnesota Hmong comedian Tou Ger Xiong kidnapped, killed in Colombia
Minnesota Hmong comedian Tou Ger Xiong kidnapped, killed in Colombia
Two arrested after seven Virginia students eat fentanyl-contaminated gummy bears
Two arrested after seven Virginia students eat fentanyl-contaminated gummy bears
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement