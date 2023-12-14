Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 14, 2023 / 4:17 PM

Israel reports progress against Hamas militants with air strikes, tunnel fighting

By Doug Cunningham
The IDF Thursday reported both casualties and slow but steady progress in its Gaza combat operations with at least 8 troops seriously wounded. Smoke rises from two attacks in Gaza Thursday as seen from inside southern Israel. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI
1 of 5 | The IDF Thursday reported both casualties and slow but steady progress in its Gaza combat operations with at least 8 troops seriously wounded. Smoke rises from two attacks in Gaza Thursday as seen from inside southern Israel. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The IDF Thursday said it is making slow but steady progress in Gaza ground fighting against Hamas, including killing several Hamas militants in what the IDF described as a significant tunnel.

The IDF released footage Thursday showing several Hamas fighters killed in the tunnel. The video appears to show a camera lowered into the tunnel when a Hamas fighter touches it before being hit by either a shot or an explosive. Bodies of other Hamas fighters are then seen on the floor of the tunnel.

Advertisement

According to the IDF, more than 100 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza fighting.

The Gaza Ministry of Health reports 18,787 Gazans have been killed and 50,897 injured since the war started Oct. 7.

Related

Al Jazeera reports that at least 26 people were killed Thursday in an Israeli air strike in Rafah in southern Gaza, according to Gaza's Ministry of Health. The ministry said at least 179 people were killed and 300 wounded over the past day.

At least eight Israeli soldiers were seriously wounded Thursday in the fighting including 82nd battalion commander Lt. Col. Shahar Barkai. Two other Maglan special force troops were also wounded, according to the IDF.

Advertisement

Those casualties came just a day after 10 IDF soldiers were killed and six wounded in Gaza ground fighting.

Hamas military spokesman Abu Obaida said on Telegram that the Qassam Brigades, Hamas' armed wing, killed and wounded dozens of Israeli troops and partially or completely destroyed 72 Israeli Army vehicles within the last 72 hours.

Though Al Jazeera reported those numbers, they could not be independently confirmed.

Hamas also on Thursday called for mass worldwide demonstrations 'in solidarity with Gaza.'

The IDF said it apprehended "dozens of terror operatives in the Gaza Strip and transferred them for further questioning."

"During operational activity in the area of the Kamal Adwan Hospital, IDF troops located a building used by Hamas terrorist operatives and located weapons inside. Additionally, during engagements with terrorists in the area of the hospital, a number of terrorists were killed by IDF troops," the IDF said in a statement.

According to another IDF statement Thursday, the Paratroopers Brigade has operated over the past week killing and apprehending Hamas fighters and uncovering and destroying more tunnel networks.

"During searches in the areas and the residences of Hamas operatives, soldiers of the 7421st Battalion found ready-to-launch Grad missiles, hundreds of explosive devices, dozens of weapons, and a lathe used to produce rockets," the IDF statement said. "Additionally, soldiers of the 202nd Battalion discovered several memory cards containing materials filmed by Hamas terrorists on Saturday, October 7th."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

EU leaders agree to open membership talks with Ukraine, Moldova
World News // 1 hour ago
EU leaders agree to open membership talks with Ukraine, Moldova
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- European leaders agreed Thursday to open EU membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova, over dissent from Hungary.
WHO: 'Urgent action' needed on e-cigarette use among minors
World News // 4 hours ago
WHO: 'Urgent action' needed on e-cigarette use among minors
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- "Urgent action," is needed to address a significant increase in e-cigarette use, and its associated risks, among minors, the World Health Organization said Thursday.
Court upholds Evan Gershkovich's detention; Putin says he wants to 'reach an agreement'
World News // 5 hours ago
Court upholds Evan Gershkovich's detention; Putin says he wants to 'reach an agreement'
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A Russian court Thursday upheld the detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich as Russian President Vladimir Putin said he hoped to "reach an agreement" on his return.
Britain, U.S. sanction Iran for supporting Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad
World News // 5 hours ago
Britain, U.S. sanction Iran for supporting Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department said Thursday that the U.S. and Britain have jointly sanctioned eight people associated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps -- Qods Force, Hamas, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
Britain, Japan, Italy sign $32B treaty to develop next-generation fighter jet
World News // 6 hours ago
Britain, Japan, Italy sign $32B treaty to develop next-generation fighter jet
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Britain, Japan and Italy signed a $32 billion deal Thursday to develop a next-generation AI-enabled stealth fighter jet that may fly without a pilot.
Pope Francis calls for binding treaty to regulate AI
World News // 6 hours ago
Pope Francis calls for binding treaty to regulate AI
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Thursday called for a binding international treaty regulating artificial intelligence's development and advancement, warning it could lead to a "technological dictatorship" if left unchecked.
South Korea scrambles jets as Chinese, Russian planes enter air defense zone
World News // 7 hours ago
South Korea scrambles jets as Chinese, Russian planes enter air defense zone
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- South Korea scrambled fighter jets on Thursday after Chinese and Russian military aircraft flew into its air defense identification zone, Seoul's military said.
Vladimir Putin warns Ukraine war will continue until Kyiv capitulates
World News // 9 hours ago
Vladimir Putin warns Ukraine war will continue until Kyiv capitulates
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that his Ukraine plan was unchanged and that the conflict would end only after Moscow's war aims were realized.
EU Court of Justice rules for Amazon in $270 million tax dispute
World News // 8 hours ago
EU Court of Justice rules for Amazon in $270 million tax dispute
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The European Union's Court of Justice Thursday sided with Amazon in a $270 million tax dispute with the European Commission.
Australian woman acquitted in deaths of her four children after 20-year fight
World News // 10 hours ago
Australian woman acquitted in deaths of her four children after 20-year fight
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- An Australian woman had her convictions for murdering three of her children and the manslaughter of the fourth quashed on appeal Thursday, six months on from being freed after spending more than 20 years in prison.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Donald Trump promises 'largest deportation mission in history' in Iowa caucus rally
Donald Trump promises 'largest deportation mission in history' in Iowa caucus rally
Australian woman acquitted in deaths of her four children after 20-year fight
Australian woman acquitted in deaths of her four children after 20-year fight
Two arrested after seven Virginia students eat fentanyl-contaminated gummy bears
Two arrested after seven Virginia students eat fentanyl-contaminated gummy bears
South Korea scrambles jets as Chinese, Russian planes enter air defense zone
South Korea scrambles jets as Chinese, Russian planes enter air defense zone
Vladimir Putin warns Ukraine war will continue until Kyiv capitulates
Vladimir Putin warns Ukraine war will continue until Kyiv capitulates
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement