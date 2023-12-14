Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 14, 2023 / 9:27 AM

EU Court of Justice rules for Amazon in $270 million tax dispute

By Doug Cunningham
Europe's Court of Justice Thursday ruled for Amazon in a $270 million back taxes case. The court rejected an appeal from the European Commission that argued Amazon had received illegal state aid when Luxembourg allowed the company to transfer most of its European profits into a shell company to avoid taxes. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Europe's Court of Justice Thursday ruled for Amazon in a $270 million back taxes case. The court rejected an appeal from the European Commission that argued Amazon had received illegal state aid when Luxembourg allowed the company to transfer most of its European profits into a shell company to avoid taxes. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The European Union's Court of Justice Thursday sided with Amazon in a $270 million tax dispute with the European Commission.

The court ruled that the discount Amazon negotiated with Luxembourg, where the company's European headquarters are located, was not an illegal tax benefit.

Advertisement

"The Court of Justice confirms that the Commission has not established that the tax ruling given to Amazon by Luxembourg was a State aid that was incompatible with the internal market," the Court of Justice said in a statement.

Amazon was ordered to pay the back taxes in 2017 and the European Commission said at the time that an Amazon deal with Luxembourg amounted to illegal state aid.

Related

After a three-year investigation the EU said Luxembourg allowed Amazon to transfer the majority of its European profits to Amazon Europe Holding Technologies, which was not subject to tariffs, slashing Amazon's European taxes.

The commission argued that Amazon used royalty payments to a shell company for nearly a decade to dodge taxes on 75% of its European profits. The Court of Justice ruled that was not illegal state aid.

The Court of Justice said it concluded that the Commission "had wrongly determined the 'reference system', which is the first step in analyzing a national measure in order to be able to categorize it as State aid."

Advertisement

Amazon praised the ruling in a statement Thursday

"We welcome the Court's ruling, which confirms that Amazon followed all applicable laws and received no special treatment," the company said.

Europe's General Court ruled for Amazon in 2021, finding that the European Commission did not prove that the Amazon tax break was illegal. The court held that Luxembourg had not granted a selective advantage and annulled the Commission's decision.

The Commission appealed that ruling to the Court of Justice.

"The Court of Justice upholds the judgment under appeal, since the Commission decision had to be annulled in any event because of the incorrect definition of the reference system, rather than for the reasons given by the General Court," the Court of Justice Thursday statement said.

Latest Headlines

Vladimir Putin warns Ukraine war will continue until Kyiv capitulates
World News // 1 hour ago
Vladimir Putin warns Ukraine war will continue until Kyiv capitulates
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that his Ukraine plan was unchanged and that the conflict would end only after Moscow's war aims were realized.
Australian woman acquitted in deaths of her four children after 20-year fight
World News // 3 hours ago
Australian woman acquitted in deaths of her four children after 20-year fight
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- An Australian woman had her convictions for murdering three of her children and the manslaughter of the fourth quashed on appeal Thursday, six months on from being freed after spending more than 20 years in prison.
Minnesota Hmong comedian Tou Ger Xiong kidnapped, killed in Colombia
World News // 19 hours ago
Minnesota Hmong comedian Tou Ger Xiong kidnapped, killed in Colombia
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Colombian authorities continued a search for suspects Wednesday in the kidnapping murder of Tou Ger Xiong, a Hmong-American Minnesota comedian.
Norway pledges additional Ukraine assistance during Zelensky visit
World News // 20 hours ago
Norway pledges additional Ukraine assistance during Zelensky visit
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Norway Wednesday in an effort to shore up support as significant U.S. assistance for Ukraine aid has been held back in legislative wrangling.
U.S., British officials sanction Hamas-related individuals
World News // 22 hours ago
U.S., British officials sanction Hamas-related individuals
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The United States and Britain issued another round of sanctions against Hamas on Wednesday as the militant group continued its fight against Israel.
Britain highly exposed to crippling ransomware attacks, says report
World News // 1 day ago
Britain highly exposed to crippling ransomware attacks, says report
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Britain could be brought to a standstill from a "catastrophic ransomware attack" due to a lack of preparedness and investment, a panel of MPs and peers warned Wednesday.
Ukraine says 53 hurt in Russian missile attack on Kyiv
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine says 53 hurt in Russian missile attack on Kyiv
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said Wednesday morning that Moscow launched an overnight attack on the capital of Kyiv, injuring 53.
U.N. climate summit inks deal committing to move away from fossil fuel use
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. climate summit inks deal committing to move away from fossil fuel use
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The United Nations climate summit in Dubai reached a historic deal early Wednesday that calls on countries to transition away from the use of fossil fuels for the first time.
Navalny misses hearing as concerns over whereabouts deepen
World News // 1 day ago
Navalny misses hearing as concerns over whereabouts deepen
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The mystery surrounding the whereabouts of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny reached a new level Tuesday when a scheduled hearing, at which he was supposed to appear, was postponed.
U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly demands immediate Gaza cease-fire
World News // 2 days ago
U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly demands immediate Gaza cease-fire
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The United Nations General Assembly voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to demand an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, four days after the Security Council ditched a similar plan when the United States vetoed it.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Donald Trump promises 'largest deportation mission in history' in Iowa caucus rally
Donald Trump promises 'largest deportation mission in history' in Iowa caucus rally
Appeals court rules Trump has no presidential immunity in E. Jeanne Carroll case
Appeals court rules Trump has no presidential immunity in E. Jeanne Carroll case
Australian woman acquitted in deaths of her four children after 20-year fight
Australian woman acquitted in deaths of her four children after 20-year fight
Sarasota, Fla., school board calls for Bridget Ziegler's resignation
Sarasota, Fla., school board calls for Bridget Ziegler's resignation
Minnesota Hmong comedian Tou Ger Xiong kidnapped, killed in Colombia
Minnesota Hmong comedian Tou Ger Xiong kidnapped, killed in Colombia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement