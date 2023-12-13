Trending
World News
Dec. 13, 2023 / 1:02 PM

Norway pledges additional Ukraine assistance during Zelensky visit

By Patrick Hilsman
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Stoere pledged additional assistance to Ukraine Wednesday during a visit to Norway from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo Courtesy of Volodymyr Zelensky.
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Norway on Wednesday announced new aid for Ukraine as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Oslo to drum up support from allies.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere unveiled the allocation of aid as part of a five-year $6.8 billion commitment to Ukraine aid approved by Norway in February.

"We are in close dialogue with Ukraine on what the country needs most urgently, and together with our allies we will do our must to provide the necessary assistance," Stoere said. "Russia's war in Ukraine is a war against our collective security, democratic rights and values as well."

"We are also increasing our financial and humanitarian support by about $800 million for this year," Stoere said.

Norway pledged additional NASAMS air defense equipment totaling $30.5 million which Norwegian Defense Minister Bjoern Arild Gram said could be delivered "within a relatively short time and will be important in strengthening air defenses against Russian attacks during winter."

The announcement came after a Russian missile attack on Kyiv injured 53 people as Ukraine said its air defenses shot down all 10 missiles sent its way.

"Just this morning, we learned that Ukraine was under attack by Russian missiles and you need all the support you can to defend yourself," Stoere said at a news conference with Zelensky.

It further included $91 million to increase Norway's ammunition and missile production under a European Union plan aimed at restoring Ukrainian stockpiles and $12.5 million for the United Nation's Winter Response Plan for Ukraine to provide food, water, warm clothes, blankets and places to stay if their homes are destroyed in the winter.

Last month at least 10 people died in Ukraine during three days of severe winter weather.

The commitments also included $12 million for public services such as administration, healthcare, education and pensions and $273 million in budget support through the World Bank's Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund.

Stoere also pledged to increase "financial and humanitarian support by about $800 million for this year."

"Norway is one of the global leaders in supporting Ukraine. Your decisions and actions are not only timely and significant; they also set a good example for others and show leadership," Zelensky said after meeting with Stoere.

Zelensky was in Oslo for the second Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit where he said he would "discuss strengthening defense, political, and economic cooperation, as well as our common future in Europe" with the leaders of Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Finland, and Sweden.

"Our goal is security and just and lasting peace on the continent," Zelensky posted to X Wednesday.

