World News
Dec. 12, 2023 / 8:54 AM

Court sentences 3 in Japanese military sexual misconduct case

By Clyde Hughes
Rina Gonoi, a former member of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force, speaks during a news conference on sexual harassment in Tokyo on December 19, 2022. Three former soldiers connected with her case were found guilty of sexual misconduct. File Photo by Kimimasa Mayama/EPA-EFE
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A high-profile sexual misconduct case involving members of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force resulted in suspended sentences against three soldiers Tuesday in the Fukushima District Court.

The case marked one of few times when Rina Gonoi, the 24-year-old victim, came forward to identify her attackers, along with shining a spotlight on the culture of harassment against women in Japan's armed services.

The court convicted former soldiers Shutaro Shibuya, 31; Akito Sekine, 29; and Yusuke Kimezawa, 29, for acts of sexual indecency in 2021. They were also dishonorably discharged.

The court sentenced the three to two years in prison but suspended the sentence for four years.

"I would like the three of them to feel remorse," Gonoi said. "I'm satisfied because I feel that the ruling will help prevent more people from becoming victims [of sexual abuse] like me."

Prosecutors said the former soldiers used martial arts moves to force her onto a bed, where they each got on top of her. The incident happened at a military training facility in Hokkaido on Aug. 3, 2021.

A special inspection report sparked by the case found 1,325 harassment reports in the Japanese Defense Ministry and Self-Defense Forces but nearly 65% of the victims did not seek assistance.

The survey revealed that many victims felt hopeless in receiving a positive outcome from their complaint and did not feel any change would be made.

