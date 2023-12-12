Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 12, 2023 / 10:50 AM

500 arrested in global crackdown on illegal wildlife trade

By A.L. Lee
A monthlong crackdown targeting international wildlife trafficking led to 500 arrests and the seizure of 2,114 endangered animals, according to initial data released from a joint investigative operation by Interpol and the World Customs Organization. File photo by Wallace Woon/EPA
1 of 2 | A monthlong crackdown targeting international wildlife trafficking led to 500 arrests and the seizure of 2,114 endangered animals, according to initial data released from a joint investigative operation by Interpol and the World Customs Organization. File photo by Wallace Woon/EPA

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A monthlong crackdown targeting international wildlife trafficking led to 500 arrests and the seizure of 2,114 endangered species, according to initial data released from a joint investigative operation by Interpol and the World Customs Organization.

The seizures, part of an annual global sting that began as Operation Thunder in 2017, was conducted this year between Oct. 2-27 in collaboration with numerous law enforcement agencies across multiple jurisdictions in 133 countries.

Advertisement

During the operation, authorities confiscated 30 tons of endangered plants and thousands of live animals, such as turtles, elephants, rhinos, pangolins and primates. They also seized more than 550 tons of protected timber, particularly tropical hardwoods, which was enough wood to fill 440 shipping containers, authorities said.

Agents seized 53 primates, four big cats and more than 1,300 rare birds, as well as nearly 700 pounds of ivory from elephant tusks, thousands of turtle eggs, rhino horns, leopard skins, and lion's teeth and paws.

Related

There were also numerous pieces of animal body parts that were potentially headed to the black market.

"As part of a comprehensive strategy, customs play a pivotal role in disrupting criminal networks involved in the illegal wildlife trade," said WCO Secretary-General Dr. Kunio Mikuriya. "This is achieved by enforcing strict controls at borders, effectively closing off avenues for exploitation and financial gain available to traffickers."

Advertisement

A high number of the animals and materials have been linked to organized crime while legitimate online platforms were increasingly being used by smugglers to fence the illegal goods, the global policing agencies said in a joint statement.

Investigators set up checkpoints in multiple regions worldwide, searching hundreds of vehicles and cargo ships. Police sniffer dogs and X-ray scanners aimed to uncover concealed wildlife and timber shipments, while agents examined suitcases, which are often used by smugglers to transport wildlife species.

The tainted timber was often found mixed in with authentic wood, masking its origins as it navigates the supply chain, while falsified documents are employed to sustain the illicit operation.

"Wildlife and forestry crimes deprives countries of their natural assets and are invariably linked to armed violence, corruption, and a wide range of financial crimes which serve as the backbone of larger transnational crime operations worldwide," said Interpol Secretary-General Jurgen Stock.

Latest Headlines

British police launch investigation into asylum seeker death aboard barge
World News // 5 minutes ago
British police launch investigation into asylum seeker death aboard barge
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- An asylum seeker was found dead Tuesday aboard an accommodation barge moored on the south coast of Britain, authorities said.
23 soldiers killed in suicide truck bombing in northwest Pakistan
World News // 1 hour ago
23 soldiers killed in suicide truck bombing in northwest Pakistan
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- At least 23 Pakistani soldiers were killed and dozens were injured early Tuesday in a suicide bombing after a truck loaded with explosives was driven into the perimeter wall of a police compound near the border with Afgh
Court sentences 3 in Japanese military sexual misconduct case
World News // 1 hour ago
Court sentences 3 in Japanese military sexual misconduct case
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A high-profile sexual misconduct case involving members of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force resulted in suspended sentences against three soldiers on Tuesday in the Fukushima District Court.
U.N. General Assembly to debate new Gaza cease-fire resolution
World News // 3 hours ago
U.N. General Assembly to debate new Gaza cease-fire resolution
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The United Nations General Assembly was set to vote Tuesday on a resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, four days after the Security Council ditched a similar plan when the United States vetoed it.
EU imposes fresh sanctions over Russia's use of Iranian drones in Ukraine war
World News // 9 hours ago
EU imposes fresh sanctions over Russia's use of Iranian drones in Ukraine war
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- European lawmakers have imposed fresh Iran-related sanctions over the country's involvement in the development and production of drones used by Russia in its war a
CENTCOM: Norwegian-flagged tanker attacked in Red Sea
World News // 10 hours ago
CENTCOM: Norwegian-flagged tanker attacked in Red Sea
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A missile launched from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen struck a commercial oil tanker in the Red Sea where there has been an increase in attacks by the Iran-backed rebels over Israel's war against Hamas.
Hong Kong sees record-low turnout for 'Patriots Only' election
World News // 1 day ago
Hong Kong sees record-low turnout for 'Patriots Only' election
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Hong Kong's first district elections, purged of opposition politicians under an overhaul of the elections system, saw a record-low voter turnout of 27.5%, according to official election data.
Alexei Navalny supporters say they can't find him after his move in prison system
World News // 20 hours ago
Alexei Navalny supporters say they can't find him after his move in prison system
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Attorneys for imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said they have lost contact with him and they don't know if he is still in a penal colony roughly 150 miles east of Moscow.
COP28 final draft removes mention of fossil fuel phaseout, sparking backlash
World News // 22 hours ago
COP28 final draft removes mention of fossil fuel phaseout, sparking backlash
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- The final draft of the COP28 global climate summit agreement was released on Monday evening, drawing criticism from numerous stakeholders for dropping specific language around a phaseout of fossil
U.S. pilot ejects as F-16 crashes off South Korean coast
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. pilot ejects as F-16 crashes off South Korean coast
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- A U.S. Air Force pilot was in "stable condition" after ejecting from an F-16 fighter that crashed Monday off the coast of South Korea, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wisconsin secretary of state demands 'fake' Trump elector be cast from office
Wisconsin secretary of state demands 'fake' Trump elector be cast from office
COP28 final draft removes mention of fossil fuel phaseout, sparking backlash
COP28 final draft removes mention of fossil fuel phaseout, sparking backlash
CENTCOM: Norwegian-flagged tanker attacked in Red Sea
CENTCOM: Norwegian-flagged tanker attacked in Red Sea
Air Force watchdog disciplines 15 in Jack Teixeira leak case
Air Force watchdog disciplines 15 in Jack Teixeira leak case
Special counsel asks Supreme Court to quickly decide Trump's immunity claims
Special counsel asks Supreme Court to quickly decide Trump's immunity claims
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement