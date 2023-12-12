500 arrested in global crackdown on illegal wildlife trade

1 of 2 | A monthlong crackdown targeting international wildlife trafficking led to 500 arrests and the seizure of 2,114 endangered animals, according to initial data released from a joint investigative operation by Interpol and the World Customs Organization. File photo by Wallace Woon/EPA

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A monthlong crackdown targeting international wildlife trafficking led to 500 arrests and the seizure of 2,114 endangered species, according to initial data released from a joint investigative operation by Interpol and the World Customs Organization. The seizures, part of an annual global sting that began as Operation Thunder in 2017, was conducted this year between Oct. 2-27 in collaboration with numerous law enforcement agencies across multiple jurisdictions in 133 countries. Advertisement

During the operation, authorities confiscated 30 tons of endangered plants and thousands of live animals, such as turtles, elephants, rhinos, pangolins and primates. They also seized more than 550 tons of protected timber, particularly tropical hardwoods, which was enough wood to fill 440 shipping containers, authorities said.

Agents seized 53 primates, four big cats and more than 1,300 rare birds, as well as nearly 700 pounds of ivory from elephant tusks, thousands of turtle eggs, rhino horns, leopard skins, and lion's teeth and paws.

There were also numerous pieces of animal body parts that were potentially headed to the black market.

"As part of a comprehensive strategy, customs play a pivotal role in disrupting criminal networks involved in the illegal wildlife trade," said WCO Secretary-General Dr. Kunio Mikuriya. "This is achieved by enforcing strict controls at borders, effectively closing off avenues for exploitation and financial gain available to traffickers."

A high number of the animals and materials have been linked to organized crime while legitimate online platforms were increasingly being used by smugglers to fence the illegal goods, the global policing agencies said in a joint statement.

Investigators set up checkpoints in multiple regions worldwide, searching hundreds of vehicles and cargo ships. Police sniffer dogs and X-ray scanners aimed to uncover concealed wildlife and timber shipments, while agents examined suitcases, which are often used by smugglers to transport wildlife species.

The tainted timber was often found mixed in with authentic wood, masking its origins as it navigates the supply chain, while falsified documents are employed to sustain the illicit operation.

"Wildlife and forestry crimes deprives countries of their natural assets and are invariably linked to armed violence, corruption, and a wide range of financial crimes which serve as the backbone of larger transnational crime operations worldwide," said Interpol Secretary-General Jurgen Stock.