Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 11, 2023 / 10:09 AM

Ugandan activists to challenge country's anti-LGBTQ law

By Clyde Hughes
Ugandan activist said on Monday that will challenge an anti-homosexuality law signed into law by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni earlier this year in court. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI
Ugandan activist said on Monday that will challenge an anti-homosexuality law signed into law by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni earlier this year in court. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Ugandan activists said on Monday that they will challenge the country's Anti-Homosexual Act in court, charging that it violates the country's constitution and international human rights standards.

The protesting group, which includes academics, attorneys, human rights activists, and journalists, said that the current law, signed by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in May, not only sweeps up members of the LGBTQ community with harsh punishments but their allies as well.

Advertisement

"The Anti-Homosexuality Act, is one of the world's harshest anti-LGBT laws and includes the death penalty for 'serial offenders ' or for anyone having same-sex relations with a person with a disability, a child, or of advanced aged, among others, under the offense of 'aggravated homosexuality,'" Human Rights Watch said in a statement.

The organization said the law also uses vague language that targets the "promotion of homosexuality" and anyone advocating for the rights of LGBTQ people with prison terms of up to 20 years.

Related

"We are challenging the Anti-Homosexuality law because it does not pass any constitutional litmus test, and we shall win, because such an abhorrent law whose only aim is to spread hate and institutionalize discrimination and exclusion does not belong on Uganda's lawbooks and should never have been enacted in the first place," Clare Byarugaba, a Ugandan LGBTQ advocate said.

Advertisement

The law was passed with strong support from parliament in Merch.

In May, Ugandan Parliament Speaker Anita Annet Among called those opposing Uganda's strict anti-homosexuality law "bullies and doomsday conspiracy theorists." Among said the law was passed "in the interest of our country."

It, however, has drawn strong condemnation from international observers.

The World Bank announced in August that it had suspended its lending programs for Uganda in response to the law. The bank said that it will no longer consider new public financing proposals because it does not discriminate against or exclude sexual or gender minorities.

Last week, the United States expanded visa restrictions against Uganda in response to the law, expanding them to include Ugandan officials or others "believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic process in Uganda or for policies or actions aimed at repressing members of marginalized or vulnerable populations."

Latest Headlines

U.S. pilot ejects as F-16 crashes off South Korean coast
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S. pilot ejects as F-16 crashes off South Korean coast
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- A U.S. Air Force pilot was in "stable condition" after ejecting from an F-16 fighter that crashed Monday off the coast of South Korea, officials said.
TikTok to offer shopping in Indonesia again after $1.5B deal with e-commerce platform
World News // 1 hour ago
TikTok to offer shopping in Indonesia again after $1.5B deal with e-commerce platform
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- TikTok announced plans Monday to restart its Indonesian e-commerce business, TikTok Shop, after signing a $1.5 billion deal to acquire a controlling stake in the country's largest internet-selling platform.
Korea's LIG Nex1 set to acquire U.S. firm Ghost Robotics
World News // 2 hours ago
Korea's LIG Nex1 set to acquire U.S. firm Ghost Robotics
SEOUL, Dec. 11 (UPI) -- South Korea's defense company LIG Nex1 said in a regulatory filing it was set to acquire Ghost Robotics, a U.S. maker of unmanned quadraped vehicles.
Netanyahu warns of 'beginning of the end' for Hamas, urges surrender
World News // 2 hours ago
Netanyahu warns of 'beginning of the end' for Hamas, urges surrender
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called on Hamas fighters to surrender, saying it was "the beginning of the end" for the terrorist organization.
British Navy to give Ukraine two minehunter ships
World News // 3 hours ago
British Navy to give Ukraine two minehunter ships
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- The British Royal Navy announced Monday it will send two minehunter ships to Ukraine as it launched a coalition with Norway to boost Kyiv's maritime defenses.
2023 in review: More war, Capitol Hill controversy, climate change, strikes
World News // 4 hours ago
2023 in review: More war, Capitol Hill controversy, climate change, strikes
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- War was an ever-present reality in 2023, while controversies in U.S. politics, climate change, labor disputes and a new monarch in Britain also dominated the headlines throughout the year.
Hong Kong sees record-low turnout for 'Patriots Only' election
World News // 5 hours ago
Hong Kong sees record-low turnout for 'Patriots Only' election
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Hong Kong's first district elections purged of opposition politicians under an overhaul of the elections system saw a record-low voter turnout of 27.5%, according to official election data.
Britain creates new unit to crack down on companies evading Russian sanctions
World News // 9 hours ago
Britain creates new unit to crack down on companies evading Russian sanctions
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Britain on Monday announced the creation of a new enforcement unit to crack down on companies evading sanctions placed on Russia over its war in Ukraine.
Zelensky attends Argentina's presidential inauguration as he courts Latin America's support
World News // 12 hours ago
Zelensky attends Argentina's presidential inauguration as he courts Latin America's support
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine attended the inauguration of Javier Milei as president of Argentina on Sunday, marking the European leader's first-ever trip to Latin America.
Philippines, China trade accusations over confrontation near disputed shoal
World News // 21 hours ago
Philippines, China trade accusations over confrontation near disputed shoal
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- The Philippines and China traded accusations Sunday over a confrontation between the Chinese Coast Guard and Filipino supply ships in an area of the South China Sea near a disputed shoal.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas legislator John Whitmire rolls to landslide win in Houston mayoral race
Texas legislator John Whitmire rolls to landslide win in Houston mayoral race
Man charged with murder in connection with death of Texas cheerleader
Man charged with murder in connection with death of Texas cheerleader
Police detain 'person of interest' in killing of Detroit synagogue president
Police detain 'person of interest' in killing of Detroit synagogue president
Nebraska priest fatally stabbed in church
Nebraska priest fatally stabbed in church
At least 6 dead after tornadoes rip through Tennessee; rescuers seek survivors
At least 6 dead after tornadoes rip through Tennessee; rescuers seek survivors
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement