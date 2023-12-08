Israel continues push into Gaza as rockets from there continue to target Tel Aviv

1 of 5 | Ground fighting raged in Gaza Friday as Israel hit hundreds of targets and encountered tough resistance from Hamas in Khan Younis. An Israeli bombing mission on the central Gaza Strip is evident Friday, with buildings in ruble on both sides from previous bombings. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Intense ground fighting in Gaza continued Friday in Khan Younis and as the IDF faced some of the toughest Hamas resistance in the war. Gaza's Health Ministry said 17,487 Palestinians have died in the fighting so far, while the IDF said 91 Israeli troops have died in Gaza action. Advertisement

Friday afternoon the IDF announced two more of its troops were killed as multiple attacks came from Gaza toward Israel, including rockets aimed at Tel Aviv.

According to the IDF, roughly 450 targets were hit in a single day as the Israeli Navy also struck several central and southern Gaza Hamas targets.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said he believes Hamas is beginning to break in Gaza. He made that remark during a candle lighting ceremony with a mixed-gender infantry unit and armored corps.

"It is impossible to ignore the strong, prominent, and successful female presence [in the war]. Women have not really fought in the IDF since 1948, this is the first time this has happened, after 75 years, in massive fighting," Gallant said to the troops. "The results are very impressive."

Advertisement

According to Al Jazeera, Israeli armed forces have intensified bombardment of the Gaza strip while also carrying out raids in the occupied West Bank.

The attacks hit Rafah in southern Gaza as fighting also raged in Khan Younis.

According to the IDF, weapons were found in the area of a school in Khan Younis, including launchers, mortar barrels, RPGs and explosives. The IDF said intelligence left by the Khan Younis Hamas brigade also was found.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said dozens of people were killed in Israeli attacks on a house near a hospital in Khan Younis.

U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths said negotiations are continuing for more humanitarian aid to be delivered and another border crossing to be opened in Gaza.

"We do not have a humanitarian operation in the south of Gaza that can be called by that name any more," he said to reporters in Geneva.

U.N Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday joined most members of the Security Council to again call for a Gaza ceasefire, but the United States indicated it will oppose it.

As of Nov. 13, 101 U.N. staff members have been killed in the Gaza war, the highest number lost in war in United Nations history.