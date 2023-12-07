Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 7, 2023 / 12:05 PM

G7 pledges to restrict Russian diamond imports

By Patrick Hilsman
The G7 group of nations pledged to sanction Russian diamond exports starting next year. File Photo by Alrosa Press Service/UPI
The G7 group of nations pledged to sanction Russian diamond exports starting next year. File Photo by Alrosa Press Service/UPI

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The G7 group of nations pledged to impose restrictions on direct Russian diamond imports at the start of next year in an effort to cut funding to Moscow's war effort.

In a joint statement Wednesday, the G7 leaders said beginning Jan. 1, 2024, they would introduce import restrictions "on non-industrial diamonds, mined, processed, or produced in Russia."

Advertisement

The nations added they would aim to phase in additional restrictions on imports of Russian diamonds processed in third countries by March 1 and to establish "a robust traceability-based verification and certification mechanism" for rough diamonds within the G7 by Sept. 1.

The countries said such a mechanism was needed to mitigate difficulties involved in tracing the origin of Russian diamonds.

Related

The European Commission is mulling a similar measure on Russian diamonds as part of a 12th sanctions package proposed last month.

Most Russian diamond exports are controlled by the state-backed company Alrosa, which was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department in 2022.

According to the Treasury Department, the company is responsible for 28% of the world's diamond mining.

Russian exports of diamonds total about $4 billion per year, accounting for a third of the world's total.

Advertisement

Despite the revenue they produce, diamonds have largely escaped sanctions as G7 leaders also pledged to step up efforts to curtail imports of Russian oil.

"We are limiting Russia's ability to fund its illegal war by taking steps to limit Russia's energy revenue and its future extractive capabilities. We have dramatically reduced our reliance on Russian energy and commodities," the G7 leaders said. "We are determined to accelerate work on this path so that Russia is no longer able to weaponize energy against us."

Latest Headlines

Rights groups say Israeli attack that killed journalist in Lebanon appeared deliberate
World News // 1 hour ago
Rights groups say Israeli attack that killed journalist in Lebanon appeared deliberate
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Two human rights groups say that Israel should face war crime charges for an attack that killed one journalist and injured six others while covering the current Israeli-Hamas conflict in Lebanon.
Britain accuses Russia of cyberattacks aimed at democratic processes
World News // 1 hour ago
Britain accuses Russia of cyberattacks aimed at democratic processes
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- British Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said Thursday that Russia has attacked Britain with years of sustained cyber operations targeting democratic processes.
Hundreds of North Korean defectors 'vanished' after China deportations, rights group says
World News // 2 hours ago
Hundreds of North Korean defectors 'vanished' after China deportations, rights group says
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Up to 600 North Korean escapees have "vanished" after being forcibly repatriated from China, a Seoul-based human rights organization said Thursday.
U.S. offers 'unwavering support' for Guyana amid Venezuelan annexation plan
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S. offers 'unwavering support' for Guyana amid Venezuelan annexation plan
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged support for Guyana and its sovereignty on Wednesday in a growing dispute over the oil-rich Essequibo region that Venezuela is now claiming after a referendum.
Russia sets presidential election for March 2024
World News // 3 hours ago
Russia sets presidential election for March 2024
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Russia's Senate voted Thursday to hold the country's next presidential election in March 2024, with incumbent President Vladimir Putin widely expected to announce his candidacy and win another term.
U.N. chief presses Security Council to act on Gaza cease-fire
World News // 13 hours ago
U.N. chief presses Security Council to act on Gaza cease-fire
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday invoked a rarely used article of the U.N. charter to pressure the Security Council to call for a humanitarian cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.
Tigers maul man to death inside big cat exhibit at Pakistan zoo
World News // 18 hours ago
Tigers maul man to death inside big cat exhibit at Pakistan zoo
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- An unidentified man was found mauled to death inside the tiger exhibit at a Pakistan zoo on Wednesday as staff conducted routine cleaning.
U.N.: 600,000 people in Gaza under evacuation orders
World News // 1 day ago
U.N.: 600,000 people in Gaza under evacuation orders
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- More than 600,000 people in southern Gaza have been ordered to move to avoid Israeli ground attacks and airstrikes, according to the U.N. Agency for Palestinian Refugees.
Venezuela moves ahead with plan to annex Guyana's oil-rich Essequibo region
World News // 23 hours ago
Venezuela moves ahead with plan to annex Guyana's oil-rich Essequibo region
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Venezuela will annex oil-rich Essequibo, a disputed territory in Guyana, in an effort to enforce results of a referendum Sunday. President Nicolás Maduro displayed a new map with the annexed territory Tuesday.
British government sanctions 46 entities and individuals for trading with Russia
World News // 1 day ago
British government sanctions 46 entities and individuals for trading with Russia
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The British government Wednesday sanctioned 46 individuals and entities for conducting business that supports the Russian military.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

UNLV shooting: 3 dead, suspect killed in shootout with campus officers
UNLV shooting: 3 dead, suspect killed in shootout with campus officers
Venezuela moves ahead with plan to annex Guyana's oil-rich Essequibo region
Venezuela moves ahead with plan to annex Guyana's oil-rich Essequibo region
Tigers maul man to death inside big cat exhibit at Pakistan zoo
Tigers maul man to death inside big cat exhibit at Pakistan zoo
In settlement, 10 Wisconsin 'fake electors' admit Joe Biden won 2020 election
In settlement, 10 Wisconsin 'fake electors' admit Joe Biden won 2020 election
Supreme Court justices have tense debate in workplace discrimination case
Supreme Court justices have tense debate in workplace discrimination case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement