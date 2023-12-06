Trending
World News
Dec. 6, 2023 / 11:10 AM

British government sanctions 46 entities and individuals for trading with Russia

By Patrick Hilsman
The British government has sanctioned 46 individuals and entities accused of providing technology and services to Russia. File photo by Kremlin Pool /UPI
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The British government Wednesday has sanctioned 46 individuals and entities for conducting business that supports the Russian military.

"Foreign military suppliers exporting equipment and parts to Russia are among dozens of individual and groups sanctioned today to target those helping Putin's war machine," the British government said in a press release Wednesday.

The British Government said companies from China, Belarus, Turkey, Serbia, Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates.

The British government said, "31 individuals and entities linked to designing and manufacturing drones and missile parts and importing and supplying key electronic components."

Among the sanctioned companies are 4 UAE-based companies accused of helping Russian companies avoid oil sanctions.

Avio Chem: a Serbian company accused of sending aircraft parts to Russia.

JSC Display Design Bureau: A Belarusian entity that provides the country's military with technology.

Smart Trading Limited: A Turkish company accused of sending sanctioned electronic components to Russia.

Mvizion: An Uzbekistan-based company accused of importing parts to Russia.

Asia Pacific Links Limited, Xinghua Co, limited and Sinno Electronics Co., Limited, are accused of providing Russia with sanctioned products.

The Rusich Military Group is accused of being linked to the Wagner Mercenary Group, and of having forces deployed in support of the Russian military in Ukraine.

"Alongside our partners, sanctions on international supply chains have resulted in a 98% reduction of Russian imports of battlefield technology from sanctioning countries," the British government said.

