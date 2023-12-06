Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 6, 2023 / 10:30 PM

U.N. head presses Security Council to act on Gaza cease-fire

By Darryl Coote
A Palestinian woman mourns her son killed in Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on Wednesday, as U.N. head Antonio Guterres calls on the Security Council to act on a humanitarian cease-fire. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI.
1 of 3 | A Palestinian woman mourns her son killed in Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on Wednesday, as U.N. head Antonio Guterres calls on the Security Council to act on a humanitarian cease-fire. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI. | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- U.N. head Antonio Guterres on Wednesday invoked a rarely used article of the U.N. charter to pressure the Security Council to call for a humanitarian cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, attracting a scathing rebuke from Israel's foreign minister who derided the move as tantamount to endorsing " the murder" of Israelis.

Guterres, the United Nations secretary general, invoked Article 99 for the first time in his seven-year tenure to bring the issue of a humanitarian cease-fire to the attention of the security council as he said the situation in Gaza is "making it impossible for meaningful humanitarian operations to be conducted."

Advertisement

"We are facing a severe risk of collapse of the humanitarian system. The situation is fast deteriorating into a catastrophe with potentially irreversible implications for Palestinians as a whole and for peace and security in the region. Such an outcome must be avoided at all costs," he said in the letter to the president of the security council.

Advertisement

"I urge the members of the Security Council to press to avert a humanitarian catastrophe."

Related

Gaza has been under incessant Israeli airstrikes with Israeli troops also on the ground since the war between Israel and Hamas began on Oct. 7, following the militant group's bloody surprise attack that killed 1,200 Israelis and took some 240 others hostage. More than 100 currently remain captive.

The ongoing bombardment of Gaza, however, has resulted in a death toll that has grown to nearly 16,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women. Eighty percent of the enclave's 2.2 million population has been displaced. And its healthcare system is collapsing under the weight of need and the war.

Guterres described the effect of the fighting as having "created appalling human suffering, physical destruction and collective trauma across Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory."

The 15-member U.N. Security Council had four times attempted to pass a resolution on the war, but failed, with a resolution passing Nov. 15 that called for the release of all hostages held by Hamas and for "urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors" in Gaza.

A weeklong truce between the warring sides collapsed Friday, leading to renewed fighting that prompted strong calls from top U.N. officials, including Guterres, for unimpeded humanitarian aid access and for the lives of Palestinian civilians to be spared.

Advertisement

Late Wednesday, Josep Borrell, the European Union's top diplomat, called on EU members of the council to support Guterres' call.

"The #UNSC must act immediately to prevent a full collapse of the humanitarian situation in Gaza," he said in a statement online.

Eli Cohen, Israel's foreign minister, lashed out at Guterres on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, over the U.N. head's invocation of Article 99, calling describing the Portuguese's tenure as chief of the intergovernmental body "a danger to world peace."

"His request to activate Article 99 and the call for a cease-fire in Gaza constitutes support of the Hamas terrorist organization and an endorsement of the murder of the elderly, the abduction of babies and the rape of women," he said in the statement.

"Anyone who supports world peace must support the liberation of Gaza from Hamas."

Cohen has previously publicly condemned comments made by U.N. officials. His comments on Guterres follow his revocation of a residence visa to Lynn Hastings, the U.N's humanitarian coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territory, who on Monday said, "an even more hellish scenario is about to unfold" in Gaza.

With announcing the punitive measure against Hastings, Cohen said: "We will no longer be silent in the face of the bias of the UN!"

Advertisement

Palestinians flee Khan Younis as Israel expands attack on Gaza

Displaced Palestinians who fled from Khan Younis, put together a makeshift shelter in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip near the border with Egypt, on December 4, 2023. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Tigers maul man to death inside big cat exhibit at Pakistan zoo
World News // 6 hours ago
Tigers maul man to death inside big cat exhibit at Pakistan zoo
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- An unidentified man was found mauled to death inside the tiger exhibit at a Pakistan zoo on Wednesday as staff conducted routine cleaning.
U.N.: 600,000 people in Gaza under evacuation orders
World News // 16 hours ago
U.N.: 600,000 people in Gaza under evacuation orders
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- More than 600,000 people in southern Gaza have been ordered to move to avoid Israeli ground attacks and airstrikes, according to the U.N. Agency for Palestinian Refugees.
Venezuela moves ahead with plan to annex Guyana's oil-rich Essequibo region
World News // 11 hours ago
Venezuela moves ahead with plan to annex Guyana's oil-rich Essequibo region
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Venezuela will annex oil-rich Essequibo, a disputed territory in Guyana, in an effort to enforce results of a referendum Sunday. President Nicolás Maduro displayed a new map with the annexed territory Tuesday.
British government sanctions 46 entities and individuals for trading with Russia
World News // 12 hours ago
British government sanctions 46 entities and individuals for trading with Russia
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The British government Wednesday sanctioned 46 individuals and entities for conducting business that supports the Russian military.
Authorities arrest Arizona man in connection with deadly 2022 Australian shooting
World News // 13 hours ago
Authorities arrest Arizona man in connection with deadly 2022 Australian shooting
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A 58-year-old Arizona man was arrested last week in connection with a religion-motivated attack in Australia last year with ties to "Christian end-of-days" extremist ideology, authorities said Wednesday.
EU climate service: November 2023 was warmest on record
World News // 14 hours ago
EU climate service: November 2023 was warmest on record
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- November 2023 was the warmest on record, with 2023 highly likely to be the hottest year ever, according to the latest bulletin from Europe's Copernicus Climate Change Service out Wednesday.
Prince Harry's safety requires more publicly funded security, his lawyer argues
World News // 1 day ago
Prince Harry's safety requires more publicly funded security, his lawyer argues
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Prince Harry took his fight with Britain's Home Office over his security to the country's High Court on Tuesday, where he argued he has been treated unfairly and possibly put in danger.
Israeli forces surround main Gaza refugee camp
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli forces surround main Gaza refugee camp
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Israeli ground forces said Tuesday they had surrounded Gaza's largest refugee camp after conducting a raid on a Hamas command center in the settlement in which they found "observation and control materials" and weapons.
Russian President Vladimir Putin to travel to Saudi Arabia, UAE
World News // 1 day ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin to travel to Saudi Arabia, UAE
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates this week, in a rare trip abroad after the issuance of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant.
85 killed in Nigeria in what officials called 'bombing mishap'
World News // 1 day ago
85 killed in Nigeria in what officials called 'bombing mishap'
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Nigerian authorities said a "bombing mishap" by at military drone mistakenly killed 85 civilians gathering for a celebration in the country's Kaduna state on Sunday, officials said on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

UNLV shooting: 3 dead, suspect killed in shootout with campus officers
UNLV shooting: 3 dead, suspect killed in shootout with campus officers
Venezuela moves ahead with plan to annex Guyana's oil-rich Essequibo region
Venezuela moves ahead with plan to annex Guyana's oil-rich Essequibo region
Tigers maul man to death inside big cat exhibit at Pakistan zoo
Tigers maul man to death inside big cat exhibit at Pakistan zoo
In settlement, 10 Wisconsin 'fake electors' admit Joe Biden won 2020 election
In settlement, 10 Wisconsin 'fake electors' admit Joe Biden won 2020 election
Suspect in custody after bomb threat at Naval Air Station in Florida
Suspect in custody after bomb threat at Naval Air Station in Florida
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement