Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 5, 2023 / 2:08 PM

Prince Harry's safety requires more publicly funded security, his lawyer argues

By Clyde Hughes
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, leaves the Royal Courts of Justice during his libel case against newspaper publishers in June. He was back in court in a security case on Tuesday. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, leaves the Royal Courts of Justice during his libel case against newspaper publishers in June. He was back in court in a security case on Tuesday. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Prince Harry took his fight with Britain's Home Office over his security to the country's High Court on Tuesday, where he argued that he has been treated unfairly and possibly put in danger.

The hearing centers on publicly funded protection for the prince when he returns home to London. The Home Office said it downgraded Prince Harry's protection after he stepped down from official royal duties and moved to the United States in 2020.

Advertisement

The prince's attorney said, though, regardless of his royal working status, Prince Harry is a high-profile royal and the threats against him remain as before. They said that Ravec, the committee that establishes security for the royals, has been shortsighted in their decisions regarding his security needs.

"[There is] no good reason for singling out the claimant [Prince Harry] this way," Prince Harry's attorney Shaheed Fatima said.

Related

"Ravec should have considered the 'impact' a successful attack on the claimant would have, bearing in mind his status, background and profile within the royal family -- which he was born into and which he will have for the rest of his life -- and his ongoing charity work and service to the public."

Advertisement

The Home Office said, though, that Harry's security would be decided on a case-by-case basis and would be tailored specifically for him, instead of receiving automatic arrangements. Home Office attorney James Eadie said it also was a matter or properly channeling limited government resources.

"It is judged to be right in principle that the allocation of finite public resources which results from protective security provided by the state be allocated to individuals who are acting in the interests of the state through their public role," Eadie said.

The case is expected to continue until Thursday.

Prince Harry lost a legal challenge in May that would have allowed him to pay for additional police protection while in Britain.

Latest Headlines

Israeli forces surround main Gaza refugee camp
World News // 10 hours ago
Israeli forces surround main Gaza refugee camp
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Israeli ground forces said Tuesday they had surrounded Gaza's largest refugee camp after conducting a raid on a Hamas command center in the settlement in which they found "observation and control materials," weapons and
Russian President Vladimir Putin to travel to Saudi Arabia, UAE
World News // 2 hours ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin to travel to Saudi Arabia, UAE
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates this week, in a rare trip abroad after the issuance of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant.
85 killed in Nigeria in what officials called 'bombing mishap'
World News // 3 hours ago
85 killed in Nigeria in what officials called 'bombing mishap'
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Nigerian authorities said a "bombing mishap" by at military drone mistakenly killed 85 civilians gathering for a celebration in the country's Kaduna state on Sunday, officials said on Tuesday.
Britain inks updated treaty with Rwanda to send asylum seekers there for processing
World News // 4 hours ago
Britain inks updated treaty with Rwanda to send asylum seekers there for processing
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- British Home Secretary James Cleverly arrived in Rwanda on Tuesday to ink a new treaty that he hopes will clear the way for asylum seekers who arrive in Britain to be sent to the East African country for processing.
Record number of fossil fuel lobbyists at COP28, watchdog says
World News // 4 hours ago
Record number of fossil fuel lobbyists at COP28, watchdog says
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Nearly 2,500 fossil fuel lobbyists have been given access to the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, an environmental watchdog group said Tuesday, reflecting an "unprecedented presence" at the event.
Several dead as Cyclone Michaung brings heavy rains to India
World News // 5 hours ago
Several dead as Cyclone Michaung brings heavy rains to India
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Cyclone Michaung hit the Indian states of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu state Tuesday afternoon, bringing damaging winds and torrential rain to the country's eastern coast where nine people died, officials said.
Virgin Galactic shares tumble after Richard Branson announces no further investment
World News // 14 hours ago
Virgin Galactic shares tumble after Richard Branson announces no further investment
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Virgin Galactic's stock plummeted more than 17% on Monday after founder and British billionaire Richard Branson announced he would no longer invest in the commercial space travel company.
Boston woman killed in shark attack near resort in Bahamas
World News // 18 hours ago
Boston woman killed in shark attack near resort in Bahamas
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A Boston woman was attacked and killed Monday by a shark, while paddle boarding near the Sandals resort in the Bahamas, according to police.
Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow says she won't return home
World News // 1 day ago
Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow says she won't return home
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow announced on Sunday that she will not return to China from Canada, where she had been attending school despite being on bail and under investigation.
COP28 president says he was misrepresented in comments on fossil fuels
World News // 1 day ago
COP28 president says he was misrepresented in comments on fossil fuels
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- COP28 President Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said Monday he was misrepresented in comments made last month alleging there was "no science" behind the effort of eliminating fossil fuel as a means to meet global warming goals.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N.Y. court denies Trump's bid for expedited review of gag order in fraud trial
N.Y. court denies Trump's bid for expedited review of gag order in fraud trial
23andMe admits 6.9 million customers' ancestry, personal data hacked
23andMe admits 6.9 million customers' ancestry, personal data hacked
Boston woman killed in shark attack near resort in Bahamas
Boston woman killed in shark attack near resort in Bahamas
Arlington, Va., home explodes as police serve search warrant
Arlington, Va., home explodes as police serve search warrant
Supreme Court hears arguments in dispute that could upend U.S. tax system
Supreme Court hears arguments in dispute that could upend U.S. tax system
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement