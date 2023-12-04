Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 4, 2023 / 9:48 AM

Hong Kong Court delays Evergrande liquidation hearing

By Paul Godfrey
Chinese property giant Evergrande Group won a temporary reprieve from likely bankruptcy Monday after a Hong Kong court unexpectedly granted it more time to try to restructure debts of more than $300 billion. File Photo by MNXANL/Wikimedia Commons
Chinese property giant Evergrande Group won a temporary reprieve from likely bankruptcy Monday after a Hong Kong court unexpectedly granted it more time to try to restructure debts of more than $300 billion. File Photo by MNXANL/Wikimedia Commons

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Chinese property giant Evergrande Group won a temporary reprieve from possible bankruptcy Monday after a Hong Kong court gave it more time to try to restructure debts of more than $300 billion.

Justice Linda Chan adjourned a hearing on a winding-up petition by one of its creditors, Top Shine Global, to Jan. 29 after pleas for more time to discuss newly revised debt restructuring proposals with creditors went unopposed by Top Shine's counsel.

Advertisement

The decision gives Evergrande eight more weeks to prevent possible liquidation.

Top Shine filed the winding-up petition back in June 2022 over Evergrande's failure to honor a $110 million buyback agreement for shares Top Shine bought in its Fangchebao subsidiary.

The petition would put liquidators in charge of selling off Evergrande's assets to pay its creditors.

Monday's development saw Evergrande shares jump 9% in Hong Kong to end the day at 3.3 cents, but remain down almost 85% from the beginning of a year that in addition to offshore creditors demanding controlling stakes as part of the restructuring, has seen founder and chairman Hui Ka Yan placed under house arrest prompting regulators to suspend share trading.

Advertisement

Hui was reportedly placed under residential surveillance by Chinese authorities in September along with other current and former executives. Hui's whereabouts and whether he had been charged with any offense remain unclear.

Trading in shares of China Evergrande Group, Evergrande Property Services, and China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group have all since resumed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

Evergrande, which first defaulted in 2021, has been fighting to stave off insolvency under the crushing weight of liabilities totaling about $328 billion with Chan warning at the last hearing Oct. 30 that unless a restructuring plan was submitted before Monday, she was "highly likely" to grant a winding-up order.

The company racked up its massive debt during a 15-year splurge to become one of China's largest businesses with much of it owed to prospective homebuyers with down payments on apartments and houses that are half-built, or on which work has yet to start.

Suppliers are also highly exposed to the company's cash-flow difficulties.

In August, Evergrande filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection in a court in New York saying it was seeking recognition of restructuring talks underway in Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands and the British Virgin Islands.

In July, the group reported that it had lost a combined $81.1 billion in 2021 and 2022, mostly through payments to suppliers and lenders, as it struggled to complete more than 1,000 thousand projects across 280 cities.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Remains of five crew members found in wreckage of Osprey crash near Japan
World News // 4 hours ago
Remains of five crew members found in wreckage of Osprey crash near Japan
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- U.S.-Japanese search and rescue divers found an Osprey military transport aircraft that crashed during a training flight south of Kyushu on Wednesday along with human remains, the U.S. Airforce said Monday.
Israel says it hit 200 targets as it expands ground operations in Gaza
World News // 10 hours ago
Israel says it hit 200 targets as it expands ground operations in Gaza
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- In an expanded operation, the Israel Defense Forces said Monday it struck about 200 terrorist targets, including Hamas infrastructure inside a school and two tunnel shafts.
Korea's Hanwha signs $2.6 billion arms deal with Poland
World News // 2 hours ago
Korea's Hanwha signs $2.6 billion arms deal with Poland
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (UPI) -- South Korea's Hanwha Aerospace said Monday it has signed a $2.6 billion deal to deliver 152 K9 self-propelled howitzers to Poland by 2027.
Venezuela votes to annex Guyana Essequibo region
World News // 2 hours ago
Venezuela votes to annex Guyana Essequibo region
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Voters in Venezuela voted on Sunday to make the disputed oil-rich Essequibo region a state, appearing to set up a clash with Guyana, which has long claimed the same region in a showdown of South American countries.
Spotify announces shock 1,500 jobs cut amid 'dramatic' economic slowdown
World News // 3 hours ago
Spotify announces shock 1,500 jobs cut amid 'dramatic' economic slowdown
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Music streaming giant Spotify said Monday it was cutting 17% of its almost 9,000-strong workforce in an effort to cut costs amid slowing economic growth.
11 dead, 12 missing after eruption of Indonesia's Marapi volcano
World News // 3 hours ago
11 dead, 12 missing after eruption of Indonesia's Marapi volcano
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- At least 11 people were killed and another 12 missing in the West Sumatra province Monday after Indonesia's Mount Marapi volcano erupted.
China accuses U.S. of violating its sovereignty in disputed waters
World News // 8 hours ago
China accuses U.S. of violating its sovereignty in disputed waters
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- China on Monday accused the U.S. Navy of violating its sovereignty when the USS Gabrielle Giffords warship sailed near a submerged reef in disputed waters of the South China Sea.
U.S. condemns terrorist attack in southern Philippines that killed 4, injured dozens
World News // 13 hours ago
U.S. condemns terrorist attack in southern Philippines that killed 4, injured dozens
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The United States condemns the terrorist bombing of a southern Philippines university that killed at least four people and injured 50 others, the State Department said Sunday in a statement.
Mount Marapi erupts in Indonesia's West Sumatra, spewing ash on nearby towns
World News // 21 hours ago
Mount Marapi erupts in Indonesia's West Sumatra, spewing ash on nearby towns
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Mount Marapi erupted on Sunday in Indonesia's West Sumatra province, sending a gargantuan plume of ash and smoke nearly two miles into the sky that later covered nearby towns.
North Korea officially begins spy satellite program after launch of Malligyong-1
World News // 22 hours ago
North Korea officially begins spy satellite program after launch of Malligyong-1
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- North Korea has officially begun its spy satellite program after what it called a successful launch of the Malligyong-1 satellite last month.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man kills 4 people including two children before setting house on fire, stabbing police
Man kills 4 people including two children before setting house on fire, stabbing police
Man in custody after police warn of possible serial killer targeting homeless people
Man in custody after police warn of possible serial killer targeting homeless people
Daughter 'shocked' after fugitive father confesses to 1969 bank robbery on his deathbed
Daughter 'shocked' after fugitive father confesses to 1969 bank robbery on his deathbed
Pro-Palestinian protesters force American Museum of Natural History to barricade its doors
Pro-Palestinian protesters force American Museum of Natural History to barricade its doors
Woman's body found in upscale NYC condo trash bin
Woman's body found in upscale NYC condo trash bin
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement