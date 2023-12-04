Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said he was misrepresented when he said there was "no science" indicating that phasing out fossil fuels would help reach climate goals. Photo by Martin Divisek/EPA-EFE

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- COP28 President Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber found on Monday, where said he was misrepresented in comments made last month alleging there was "no science" behind the effort of eliminating fossil fuel as a means to meet global warming goals. Speaking at a news conference at the U.N. climate summit in Dubai Al Jaber said that he and his team "very much believe and respect the science" as he sought to "clarify" his stance.

"I honestly think there is some confusion out there, and misrepresentation. I am quite surprised with the constant and repeated attempts to undermine the work of the COP28 presidency," said Al Jaber, head of the state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.

"Science has been central to my career progress and yes, I respect the science in everything I do."

A COP28 spokesperson also told CNBC Al Jaber has been "unwavering" in their commitment to keeping global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

"The COP president is clear that phasing down and out fossil fuels is inevitable and that we must keep 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach," the spokesperson said. "We are not sure what this story was supposedly revealing. Nothing in it is new or breaking news."

The comments, first reported by The Guardian, were made during a Nov. 21 interview with Mary Robinson, the chair of the Elders group and a former U.N. special envoy for climate change.

Al Jaber, the United Arab Emirates climate lead, was quoted as saying that a fossil fuel phaseout would not allow sustainable development "unless you want to take the world back into caves."

His comments published Sunday brought a wide range of condemnation from those attending the climate change conference with scientists saying they were "incredibly concerning" and "verging on climate denial."

Some observers had charged that Al Jaber faces a conflict of interest because of his position with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and with COP28.

More than 100 countries said they back a fossil fuels phaseout and has turned into ne of the most contentious issues at the summit.