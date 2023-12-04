Trending
Dec. 4, 2023 / 11:53 AM

COP28 president says he was misrepresented in comments on fossil fuels

By Clyde Hughes
Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said he was misrepresented when he said there was "no science" indicating that phasing out fossil fuels would help reach climate goals. Photo by Martin Divisek/EPA-EFE
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- COP28 President Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber found on Monday, where said he was misrepresented in comments made last month alleging there was "no science" behind the effort of eliminating fossil fuel as a means to meet global warming goals.

Speaking at a news conference at the U.N. climate summit in Dubai Al Jaber said that he and his team "very much believe and respect the science" as he sought to "clarify" his stance.

"I honestly think there is some confusion out there, and misrepresentation. I am quite surprised with the constant and repeated attempts to undermine the work of the COP28 presidency," said Al Jaber, head of the state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.

"Science has been central to my career progress and yes, I respect the science in everything I do."

A COP28 spokesperson also told CNBC Al Jaber has been "unwavering" in their commitment to keeping global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

"The COP president is clear that phasing down and out fossil fuels is inevitable and that we must keep 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach," the spokesperson said. "We are not sure what this story was supposedly revealing. Nothing in it is new or breaking news."

The comments, first reported by The Guardian, were made during a Nov. 21 interview with Mary Robinson, the chair of the Elders group and a former U.N. special envoy for climate change.

Al Jaber, the United Arab Emirates climate lead, was quoted as saying that a fossil fuel phaseout would not allow sustainable development "unless you want to take the world back into caves."

His comments published Sunday brought a wide range of condemnation from those attending the climate change conference with scientists saying they were "incredibly concerning" and "verging on climate denial."

Some observers had charged that Al Jaber faces a conflict of interest because of his position with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and with COP28.

More than 100 countries said they back a fossil fuels phaseout and has turned into ne of the most contentious issues at the summit.

Latest Headlines

Remains of five crew members found in wreckage of Osprey crash near Japan
World News // 6 hours ago
Remains of five crew members found in wreckage of Osprey crash near Japan
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- U.S.-Japanese search and rescue divers found an Osprey military transport aircraft that crashed during a training flight south of Kyushu on Wednesday along with human remains, the U.S. Airforce said Monday.
Israel says it hit 200 targets as it expands ground operations in Gaza
World News // 12 hours ago
Israel says it hit 200 targets as it expands ground operations in Gaza
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- In an expanded operation, the Israel Defense Forces said Monday it struck about 200 terrorist targets, including Hamas infrastructure inside a school and two tunnel shafts.
Hong Kong Court delays Evergrande liquidation hearing
World News // 2 hours ago
Hong Kong Court delays Evergrande liquidation hearing
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Chinese property giant Evergrande Group won a temporary reprieve from possible bankruptcy Monday after a Hong Kong court gave it more time to try to restructure debts of more than $300 billion.
Korea's Hanwha signs $2.6 billion arms deal with Poland
World News // 3 hours ago
Korea's Hanwha signs $2.6 billion arms deal with Poland
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (UPI) -- South Korea's Hanwha Aerospace said Monday it has signed a $2.6 billion deal to deliver 152 K9 self-propelled howitzers to Poland by 2027.
Venezuela votes to annex Guyana Essequibo region
World News // 3 hours ago
Venezuela votes to annex Guyana Essequibo region
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Voters in Venezuela voted on Sunday to make the disputed oil-rich Essequibo region a state, appearing to set up a clash with Guyana, which has long claimed the same region in a showdown of South American countries.
Spotify announces shock 1,500 jobs cut amid 'dramatic' economic slowdown
World News // 4 hours ago
Spotify announces shock 1,500 jobs cut amid 'dramatic' economic slowdown
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Music streaming giant Spotify said Monday it was cutting 17% of its almost 9,000-strong workforce in an effort to cut costs amid slowing economic growth.
11 dead, 12 missing after eruption of Indonesia's Marapi volcano
World News // 5 hours ago
11 dead, 12 missing after eruption of Indonesia's Marapi volcano
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- At least 11 people were killed and another 12 missing in the West Sumatra province Monday after Indonesia's Mount Marapi volcano erupted.
China accuses U.S. of violating its sovereignty in disputed waters
World News // 9 hours ago
China accuses U.S. of violating its sovereignty in disputed waters
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- China on Monday accused the U.S. Navy of violating its sovereignty when the USS Gabrielle Giffords warship sailed near a submerged reef in disputed waters of the South China Sea.
U.S. condemns terrorist attack in southern Philippines that killed 4, injured dozens
World News // 14 hours ago
U.S. condemns terrorist attack in southern Philippines that killed 4, injured dozens
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The United States condemns the terrorist bombing of a southern Philippines university that killed at least four people and injured 50 others, the State Department said Sunday in a statement.
Mount Marapi erupts in Indonesia's West Sumatra, spewing ash on nearby towns
World News // 22 hours ago
Mount Marapi erupts in Indonesia's West Sumatra, spewing ash on nearby towns
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Mount Marapi erupted on Sunday in Indonesia's West Sumatra province, sending a gargantuan plume of ash and smoke nearly two miles into the sky that later covered nearby towns.
