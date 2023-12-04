Advertisement
World News
Dec. 4, 2023 / 7:41 AM

Spotify announces shock 1,500 jobs cull amid 'dramatic' economic slowdown

By Paul Godfrey
Spotify, the world's largest music streaming platform, announced Monday its third round of layoffs in less than a year cutting 17% of its almost 9,000-strong workforce despite a $71 million third-quarter profit, citing a need to cut costs. File photo by Monika Graff/UPI
Spotify, the world's largest music streaming platform, announced Monday its third round of layoffs in less than a year cutting 17% of its almost 9,000-strong workforce despite a $71 million third-quarter profit, citing a need to cut costs. File photo by Monika Graff/UPI

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Music streaming giant Spotify announced Monday its third round of layoffs in less than a year cutting 17% of its almost 9,000-strong workforce despite a $71 million third-quarter profit, citing a need to cut costs amid a slowing economy.

The headcount reduction, which amounts to around 1,500 people, was necessary to make the company leaner and more efficient in line with Spotify's future goals and ensure it was "right-sized for the challenges ahead," CEO Daniel EK said in a note to employees.

Advertisement

"I decided that a substantial action to rightsize our costs was the best option to accomplish our objectives. While I am convinced this is the right action for our company, I also understand it will be incredibly painful for our team.

'I recognize this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions. To be blunt, many smart, talented and hard-working people will be departing us," said Ek.

Related

He acknowledged that the scale of the layoffs would come as a shock given Spofity's recent positive earnings and performance, delivering its first profit in the July-September quarter in more than a year on revenue up $349 million on the same period in 2022.

Advertisement

But Ek said that given the widening gap between the company's financial goals and its current operational costs, it was the best option to accomplish its objectives. Spotify's operating costs are on track to hit $3.45 billion in 2023.

Employees, who would be informed if they were being let go within two hours, will receive five months' severance pay depending on local notice period and tenure rules, accrued and unused vacation pay and healthcare benefits will continue during the severance period.

They will also receive help with finding a new position and be eligible for outplacement services for two months.

Monday's layoffs bring to around 2,300 the number of jobs Spofity has slashed this year. The company cut headcount by 600 in January, about 6% of its employees -- also blamed on operational costs growing faster than revenue which it said was happening at a rate of 2-1.

That was followed in June by another 200 layoffs from its podcast business to kick off a "strategic realignment", despite reporting a 1,400% increase in podcast listeners since ramping up its focus on podcast production.

Latest Headlines

11 dead, 12 missing after eruption of Indonesia's Marapi volcano
World News // 40 minutes ago
11 dead, 12 missing after eruption of Indonesia's Marapi volcano
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- At least 11 people were killed and another 12 missing in the West Sumatra province after Indonesia's Mount Marapi volcano erupted on Sunday.
Joint U.S.-Japan rescue mission finds wreckage, remains from Osprey crash
World News // 1 hour ago
Joint U.S.-Japan rescue mission finds wreckage, remains from Osprey crash
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- U.S.-Japanese search and rescue divers have found an Osprey military transport aircraft that crashed during a training flight south of Kyushu on Wednesday along with the remains of American servicemen.
China accuses U.S. of violating its sovereignty in disputed waters
World News // 5 hours ago
China accuses U.S. of violating its sovereignty in disputed waters
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- China on Monday accused the U.S. Navy of violating its sovereignty when its USS Gabrielle Giffords warship sailed near a submerged reef in disputed waters of the South China Sea.
Israel expands ground operations, evacuations in Gaza
World News // 7 hours ago
Israel expands ground operations, evacuations in Gaza
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Israel is expanding its ground operations targeting Hamas in Gaza, its military said Sunday, as it ordered additional evacuations in the Palestinian enclave.
U.S. condemns terrorist attack in southern Philippines that killed 4, injured dozens
World News // 10 hours ago
U.S. condemns terrorist attack in southern Philippines that killed 4, injured dozens
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The United States condemns the terrorist bombing of a southern Philippines university that killed at least four people and injured 50 others, the State Department said Sunday in a statement.
Mount Marapi erupts in Indonesia's West Sumatra, spewing ash on nearby towns
World News // 18 hours ago
Mount Marapi erupts in Indonesia's West Sumatra, spewing ash on nearby towns
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Mount Marapi erupted on Sunday in Indonesia's West Sumatra province, sending a gargantuan plume of ash and smoke nearly two miles into the sky that later covered nearby towns.
North Korea officially begins spy satellite program after launch of Malligyong-1
World News // 19 hours ago
North Korea officially begins spy satellite program after launch of Malligyong-1
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- North Korea has officially begun its spy satellite program after what it called a successful launch of the Malligyong-1 satellite last month.
Putin orders Russian armed forces personnel increase of 170,000
World News // 1 day ago
Putin orders Russian armed forces personnel increase of 170,000
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued an executive order increasing the number of personal of the armed forces by 170,000, citing the war in Ukraine and "NATO expansion."
Strong earthquake off Philippines triggers tsunami alerts across Japan
World News // 1 day ago
Strong earthquake off Philippines triggers tsunami alerts across Japan
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- An earthquake with a preliminary 6.9-magnitude struck off the southern coast of the Philippines on Saturday, triggering a wave of tsunami warnings across Japan and Asia.
Heavy snow paralyzes southern Germany; Bayern Munich game postponed
World News // 1 day ago
Heavy snow paralyzes southern Germany; Bayern Munich game postponed
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A blizzard paralyzed travel across the southern German state of Bavaria on Saturday, closing Munich's international airport and forcing the postponement of a Bayern Munich soccer game.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man kills 4 people including two children before setting house on fire, stabbing police
Man kills 4 people including two children before setting house on fire, stabbing police
Man in custody after police warn of possible serial killer targeting homeless people
Man in custody after police warn of possible serial killer targeting homeless people
Daughter 'shocked' after fugitive father confesses to 1969 bank robbery on his deathbed
Daughter 'shocked' after fugitive father confesses to 1969 bank robbery on his deathbed
Pro-Palestinian protesters force American Museum of Natural History to barricade its doors
Pro-Palestinian protesters force American Museum of Natural History to barricade its doors
Woman's body found in upscale NYC condo trash bin
Woman's body found in upscale NYC condo trash bin
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement