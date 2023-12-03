Advertisement
World News
Dec. 3, 2023 / 12:51 PM

North Korea officially begins spy satellite program after launch of Malligyong-1

By Adam Schrader
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversees the launch of a new-type carrier rocket Chollima-1 carrying the reconnaissance satellite Malligyong-1 at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in North Korea on November 21. Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversees the launch of a new-type carrier rocket Chollima-1 carrying the reconnaissance satellite Malligyong-1 at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in North Korea on November 21. Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- North Korea has officially begun its spy satellite program after what it called a successful launch of the Malligyong-1 satellite last month.

A reconnaissance satellite operation office organized at the Pyongyang General Control Center of the National Aerospace Technology Administration officially started operations on Saturday.

Advertisement

"The reconnaissance satellite operation office of the NATA Pyongyang General Control Center will perform its mission as an independent military intelligence organization," North Korean officials said in a statement carried by the KCNA.

"The information acquired through the discharge of the mission shall be reported to the relevant permanent executive department of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea and, on instructions, will be offered to major units regarded as war deterrence of the state and the General Reconnaissance Bureau of the Korean People's Army."

Related

The Malligyong-1 reconnaissance satellite successfully entered into Sun-synchronous orbit on November 21, North Korean officials said in a statement.

The Korean Central News Agency, the country's propaganda arm, said Thursday that the satellite has successfully transmitted new photos taken of the San Diego Naval Base in California as well as the Kadena Air Force Base in Japan and of the Suez Canal in Egypt.

Advertisement

Last week, it was reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has also reviewed photos of locations including Naval Station Norfolk, the Newport News shipyard in Virginia, the White House and the Pentagon. And, Kim has reviewed pictures of an American carrier as well as military targets in South Korea, with which it is still technically at war, that host U.S. military facilities.

"As we have already stated, the launch of a reconnaissance satellite by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea is an essential step in the construction of the country's defense forces," North Korea's Foreign Ministry said in a statement Saturday.

North Korean officials claimed the feat "marks a new stage" in the military activities of its armed forces, which will "firmly safeguard the safety of the country" and is an "important measure to contribute to improving the security environment in the Korean Peninsula region."

"Nevertheless, the U.S. unfairly interfered with the DPRK's rightful and legitimate exercise of its sovereign rights and engaged in sovereignty-violating and hostile acts," North Korea said, decrying new sanctions levied against the country by the United States with Japan, South Korea and Australia.

North Korea said that the actions of the United States and its "minions" are a "flagrant violation of international legal norms," including the charter of the United Nations, and are a "sedative" to soothe the anxiety of the "increasingly tilted U.S.-led hegemonic order."

Advertisement

"In today's world, where the United States is seen as an injustice and evil, U.S. condemnation and sanctions only serve as lip service to the legitimacy of the DPRK's chosen course and as an expression of our national strength," North Korea said in its statement Saturday.

North Korea asserted that it has a right under international law "to freely enjoy its right to develop space, which is enjoyed by all U.N. member states."

Latest Headlines

Putin orders Russian armed forces personnel increase of 170,000
World News // 20 hours ago
Putin orders Russian armed forces personnel increase of 170,000
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued an executive order increasing the number of personal of the armed forces by 170,000, citing the war in Ukraine and "NATO expansion."
Strong earthquake off Philippines triggers tsunami alerts across Japan
World News // 21 hours ago
Strong earthquake off Philippines triggers tsunami alerts across Japan
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- An earthquake with a preliminary 6.9-magnitude struck off the southern coast of the Philippines on Saturday, triggering a wave of tsunami warnings across Japan and Asia.
Heavy snow paralyzes southern Germany; Bayern Munich game postponed
World News // 1 day ago
Heavy snow paralyzes southern Germany; Bayern Munich game postponed
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A blizzard paralyzed travel across the southern German state of Bavaria on Saturday, closing Munich's international airport and forcing the postponement of a Bayern Munich soccer game.
South Korea to develop stealth submarines
World News // 1 day ago
South Korea to develop stealth submarines
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (UPI) -- South Korea, which is still technically at war with North Korea, is planning to develop stealth submarines.
French hold Gaza hostage placards in Paris rally organized by Zionist women
World News // 1 day ago
French hold Gaza hostage placards in Paris rally organized by Zionist women
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The Women's International Zionist Organization rallied at the Eiffel Tower in Paris Friday, holding placards of hostages still held in Gaza as Israel resumed its military assaults on Hamas.
Venezuela prepared for controversial land referendum
World News // 2 days ago
Venezuela prepared for controversial land referendum
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Tensions are running high in Venezuela and Guyana ahead of a referendum this weekend as Venezuelans are voting to make a disputed, oil-rich territory a state.
Palestinian Health Ministry says 32 killed in Gaza as temporary cease-fire collapses
World News // 2 days ago
Palestinian Health Ministry says 32 killed in Gaza as temporary cease-fire collapses
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- At least 32 civilians had been killed and dozens injured, most of them women and children, in the first hours of the resumption of fighting in the strip after a 7-day truce expired, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
U.S. fines three Chinese accounting firms $7.9M for violating securities laws
World News // 2 days ago
U.S. fines three Chinese accounting firms $7.9M for violating securities laws
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board fined three Chinese firms and four people affiliated with them $7.9 million Thursday for allegedly violating U.S. securities laws and other misconduct.
Israel recalls Spanish ambassador over prime minister's comments on Gaza war
World News // 2 days ago
Israel recalls Spanish ambassador over prime minister's comments on Gaza war
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Israel recalled its ambassador to Spain to protest "outrageous" accusations by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez that Israel's military offensive in Gaza was likely in breach of international humanitarian law.
Japan 'concerned' over continued U.S. Osprey flights after fatal crash
World News // 2 days ago
Japan 'concerned' over continued U.S. Osprey flights after fatal crash
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Japan on Friday raised concerns that the United States has continued flights of Osprey aircraft after a fatal crash off the coast of the country earlier this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

LAPD warns of possible serial killer targeting homeless after trio of slayings
LAPD warns of possible serial killer targeting homeless after trio of slayings
Man kills 4 people including two children before setting house on fire, stabbing police
Man kills 4 people including two children before setting house on fire, stabbing police
Bail set at $500K for man accused of killing 2 Nevada officers in hit-and-run
Bail set at $500K for man accused of killing 2 Nevada officers in hit-and-run
Husband charged with murder in death of woman found in Fla. storage unit
Husband charged with murder in death of woman found in Fla. storage unit
Chris Christie fails to make it onto Maine's GOP primary election ballot
Chris Christie fails to make it onto Maine's GOP primary election ballot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement