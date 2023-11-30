IDF: Two newly freed hostages back in Israeli territory, more to be released in batches

1 of 7 | Keren Shelf, the mother of Israeli-French citizen Mia Shem, holds up a picture of her daughter during a press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, on October 17. She was released on Thursday. Photo by Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday that Hamas released two more hostages to the Red Cross as the pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas. The IDF said the two hostages were returned to "an elite unit of the IDF" near the border fence and that additional hostages were expected to be handed over to the Red Cross in the following hours. Advertisement

Israel's Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum identified the hostages as Amit Soussana and Mia Schem. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed the names as well. The IDF said the women will travel to Hatzerim military base in southern Israel before being released.

Officials said Schem, 21, a French-Israeli, was kidnapped from the Nova Festival near the Gaza Strip after Hamas fighters launched a terror attack on Oct. 7. Shortly after the attack, Hamas released a video showing Schem, confirming she was kidnapped and still alive.

"It is a great joy that I share with his family and all French people," Macron said. "I also express my solidarity with all those who remain hostages of Hamas. France is working with its partners to obtain their release as soon as possible."

Additional hostages freed on Thursday were set to be released from different locations at different times because they were held in different locations in Gaza, an Israeli official told CNN.

The advocacy group Palestinian Prisoners Club shared a list of 30 Palestinian prisoners set to be freed Thursday, including 22 minors and eight women, in line with the terms of the truce which calls for three Palestinians to be released in exchange for the return of each Israeli.

Since the truce came into effect last week, dozens of Israeli hostages have been returned while more than 100 Palestinians have been freed from prison.

The truce was extended for a seventh day minutes before it was set to expire on Thursday, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken deployed to the region to negotiate a longer pause.

Blinken said that the truce has facilitated the release of hostages and the delivery of additional aid to Gaza.