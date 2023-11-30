Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 30, 2023 / 1:29 PM

IDF: Two newly freed hostages back in Israeli territory, more to be released in batches

By Clyde Hughes
Keren Shelf, the mother of Israeli-French citizen Mia Shem, holds up a picture of her daughter during a press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, on October 17. She was released on Thursday. Photo by Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE
1 of 7 | Keren Shelf, the mother of Israeli-French citizen Mia Shem, holds up a picture of her daughter during a press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, on October 17. She was released on Thursday. Photo by Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday that Hamas released two more hostages to the Red Cross as the pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas.

The IDF said the two hostages were returned to "an elite unit of the IDF" near the border fence and that additional hostages were expected to be handed over to the Red Cross in the following hours.

Advertisement

Israel's Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum identified the hostages as Amit Soussana and Mia Schem. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed the names as well. The IDF said the women will travel to Hatzerim military base in southern Israel before being released.

Officials said Schem, 21, a French-Israeli, was kidnapped from the Nova Festival near the Gaza Strip after Hamas fighters launched a terror attack on Oct. 7. Shortly after the attack, Hamas released a video showing Schem, confirming she was kidnapped and still alive.

Related

French President Emmanuel Macron said Schem's release was " a great joy that I share with her family and all French people.

Advertisement

"It is a great joy that I share with his family and all French people," Macron said. "I also express my solidarity with all those who remain hostages of Hamas. France is working with its partners to obtain their release as soon as possible."

Additional hostages freed on Thursday were set to be released from different locations at different times because they were held in different locations in Gaza, an Israeli official told CNN.

The advocacy group Palestinian Prisoners Club shared a list of 30 Palestinian prisoners set to be freed Thursday, including 22 minors and eight women, in line with the terms of the truce which calls for three Palestinians to be released in exchange for the return of each Israeli.

Since the truce came into effect last week, dozens of Israeli hostages have been returned while more than 100 Palestinians have been freed from prison.

The truce was extended for a seventh day minutes before it was set to expire on Thursday, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken deployed to the region to negotiate a longer pause.

Blinken said that the truce has facilitated the release of hostages and the delivery of additional aid to Gaza.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

COP28 climate summit kicks off in Dubai with disaster fund breakthrough
World News // 2 hours ago
COP28 climate summit kicks off in Dubai with disaster fund breakthrough
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The 28th United Nations climate summit, known as COP28, kicked off in Dubai on Thursday with an early breakthrough on a key agenda item: the establishment of a disaster fund for countries hit hardest by climate disaster.
Meta says it disrupted Chinese and Russian political influence operations
World News // 2 hours ago
Meta says it disrupted Chinese and Russian political influence operations
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Meta reported Thursday that it has disrupted Chinese and Russian covert influence operations designed to influence politics in the United States through deceptive social media practices.
Pope Francis says he is suffering from 'acute infectious bronchitis'
World News // 2 hours ago
Pope Francis says he is suffering from 'acute infectious bronchitis'
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Pope Francis said Thursday he is recovering from "very acute infectious bronchitis" and canceled his participation in the world climate change summit this weekend.
Former British Chancellor Alistair Darling, who led country through 2008 crisis, dies
World News // 3 hours ago
Former British Chancellor Alistair Darling, who led country through 2008 crisis, dies
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Alistair Darling, the British chancellor credited with steering Britain through the 2008 global financial crisis and a 28-year veteran of Parliament, died Thursday aged 70, following a short illness.
Japan asks U.S. to pause Osprey flights after fatal crash
World News // 4 hours ago
Japan asks U.S. to pause Osprey flights after fatal crash
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The Japanese military asked on Thursday that the Pentagon ground the Osprey aircraft there until the hybrid flying vehicle has been proven safe to operate after a crash that killed at least one person on Wednesday.
UBS: World's billionaires inherited $10B more than they earned in 2023
World News // 5 hours ago
UBS: World's billionaires inherited $10B more than they earned in 2023
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The world's billionaires inherited more assets and cash in the past 12 months than they earned from dealing, business and investment, Swiss banking giant UBS said Thursday.
Three people shot and killed in Jerusalem minutes after truce extended
World News // 20 hours ago
Three people shot and killed in Jerusalem minutes after truce extended
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Three people were killed minutes after six day truce extended to seventh. Ten Israeli and four Thai hostages were released by Hamas to the Red Cross on Wednesday, Israeli news media reported.
Nepal registers first legally recognized same-sex marriage
World News // 22 hours ago
Nepal registers first legally recognized same-sex marriage
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Nepal Wednesday became the first South Asian nation to officially recognize same-sex marriage when a 1997 marriage between a transgender woman and a gay man was registered.
American Paul Whelan punched by fellow inmate in Russian prison labor camp
World News // 23 hours ago
American Paul Whelan punched by fellow inmate in Russian prison labor camp
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Paul Whelan, a U.S. citizen imprisoned in Russia, said he was punched in the face Tuesday by another inmate at a prison labor camp in Mordovia. The attack was confirmed by his brother David Whelan.
U.S. sanctions 20 companies, individuals linked to Iranian military financial networks
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. sanctions 20 companies, individuals linked to Iranian military financial networks
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Large Iranian military financial networks were sanctioned Wednesday by the U.S. Treasury Department for allegedly funding groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jimmy Carter, close family, friends bid farewell to Rosalynn Carter
Jimmy Carter, close family, friends bid farewell to Rosalynn Carter
Mother and son January 6 rioters are sentenced
Mother and son January 6 rioters are sentenced
Supreme Court considers constitutionality of administrative law judges in U.S. agencies
Supreme Court considers constitutionality of administrative law judges in U.S. agencies
Florida high school principal suspended over transgender volleyball player
Florida high school principal suspended over transgender volleyball player
Henry Kissinger, influential adviser to presidents, dies at 100
Henry Kissinger, influential adviser to presidents, dies at 100
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement