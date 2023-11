Pope Francis speaks during his general audience in Saint Peter's Square, Vatican City, on November 22. Photo by Alessandro Di Meo/EPA-EFE

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Pope Francis said on Thursday that he is recovering from "very acute infectious bronchitis" and canceled his participation in the world climate change summit this weekend. The pope commented during a healthcare ethics meeting with industry officials at the Vatican. He told the officials while he was feeling better, the extreme weather changes traveling to Dubai played a factor in him canceling his trip. He announced Wednesday that he would not make the trip. Advertisement

"As you can see, I am alive," Pope Francis joked with seminar attendees. "The doctor didn't let me go to Dubai. The reason is that it's very hot there, and going from the heat to air conditioning is not convenient in this bronchial situation.

"I no longer have a fever, but antibiotics and such things are still ongoing," he said.

Despite feeling ill, Pope Francis kept to his schedule on Thursday with nine meetings, including an audience with the International Theological Commission. That is made up of bishops from Canada and German Bishop Heiner Wilmer of Hildesheim.

The pope was expected to appear at COP28 from Friday to Sunday, speaking at an assembly on Saturday, becoming the first pope to attend a climate conference and inaugurate its first Faith Pavilion.

