Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 29, 2023 / 7:33 AM

Pope Francis to skip COP28 climate summit due to illness

By Clyde Hughes
The Vatican announced on Wednesday that Pope Francis will miss COP28 due to illness. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI
The Vatican announced on Wednesday that Pope Francis will miss COP28 due to illness. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Pope Francis will not attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP28, later this week in Dubai, on the advice of his physicians.

Vatican officials said Tuesday that Francis would cancel his appearance at the meeting where world leaders address climate change issues as he has been ill.

Advertisement

"Even though the Holy Father's general health situation has improved in relation to the flu and respiratory tract inflammation he has been suffering from, his doctors have asked the Pope not to undertake his scheduled visit to Dubai in the coming days, on the occasion of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change," the Holy See office said in a statement.

The pope was expected to appear at COP28 from Friday to Sunday, addressing the assembly on Saturday, becoming the first pope to attend the climate conference and inaugurate its first Faith Pavilion.

Related

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni implied that Francis may still participate in the climate meeting from afar, saying "the modalities by which this can happen will be defined as soon as possible."

The pontiff canceled several meetings this week while he recovered from lung inflammation and breathing difficulties.

Advertisement

Physicians performed a CT scan last Saturday at Gemelli Hospital to check for pneumonia and started receiving antibiotics intravenously, said Bruni on Monday.

The announcement of Francis' absence came after the White House announced on Monday that President Joe Biden would not attend COP28 either, instead allowing climate change envoy John Kerry to take the lead for the United States.

COP28, though, will feature other world leaders discussing their progress on climate change policy.

"COP28 opens tomorrow with a resounding call to accelerate global climate action," U.N. Climate Change said on X. "As the climate crisis worsens around the world, COP28 must be a decisive moment to act on climate commitments and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius."

Latest Headlines

10 more Israeli hostages set for release amid truce extension negotiations
World News // 1 hour ago
10 more Israeli hostages set for release amid truce extension negotiations
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Negotiations to agree a further extension of a six-day truce between Hamas and Israel due to expire in less than 24 hours were underway in Qatar on Wednesday with both sides signaling they want the pause to continue.
4 journalists attacked in Mexico's violence plagued Guerrero state
World News // 3 hours ago
4 journalists attacked in Mexico's violence plagued Guerrero state
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Four news videographers were attacked Tuesday by unidentified assailants in the violent, crime-plagued Mexican city of Chilpanicgo, in the Pacific coast Guerrero state, authorities said.
10 more Israeli hostages freed by Hamas in Gaza as truce extended 2 days
World News // 1 day ago
10 more Israeli hostages freed by Hamas in Gaza as truce extended 2 days
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Twelve more Hamas-held hostages were released from captivity in Gaza on Tuesday, Israeli military officials said.
Surge of Russian asylum seekers forces Finland to close border temporarily
World News // 17 hours ago
Surge of Russian asylum seekers forces Finland to close border temporarily
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Finland's government announced on Tuesday that it will completely close its border with Russia temporarily after it blamed Moscow for a surge in asylum seekers crossing from Russia into Finland.
British watchdog says Adobe-Figma merger could harm competition
World News // 18 hours ago
British watchdog says Adobe-Figma merger could harm competition
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The British Competition and Markets Authority has made a preliminary decision that the proposed purchase of design software company Figma by Adobe would harm competition.
Rescuers free all 41 workers from collapsed tunnel in India
World News // 1 day ago
Rescuers free all 41 workers from collapsed tunnel in India
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Rescuers in India have broken through a massive mound of debris blocking the entrance to a tunnel and have started freeing 41 trapped miners.
At least 10 dead in Ukraine after three days of severe winter weather
World News // 19 hours ago
At least 10 dead in Ukraine after three days of severe winter weather
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- There days of severe weather resulted in at least ten deaths in Ukraine, as well as road closures and power outages, according to Ukrainian authorities.
AI makes calls to check on senior citizens in South Korea
World News // 20 hours ago
AI makes calls to check on senior citizens in South Korea
SEOUL, Nov. 28 (UPI) -- A South Korean artificial intelligence program has been successfully calling the country's most vulnerable population, senior citizens who live alone, on a weekly basis to ascertain their safety.
European Court says municipalities can limit wearing of religious symbols
World News // 21 hours ago
European Court says municipalities can limit wearing of religious symbols
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The European Union's Court of Justice ruled on Tuesday that public administrations may ban overt religious symbols, like headscarves, in order to create a neutral environment as long it does not single out a particular r
North Korea claims spy satellite photographed White House, Pentagon
World News // 22 hours ago
North Korea claims spy satellite photographed White House, Pentagon
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- North Korea said Tuesday that its new spy satellite, launched last week, has photographed U.S. government and military facilities including the White House and the Pentagon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jimmy Carter, dignitaries memorialize Rosalynn Carter
Jimmy Carter, dignitaries memorialize Rosalynn Carter
Lawsuits target first religious public charter school in U.S.
Lawsuits target first religious public charter school in U.S.
North Korea claims spy satellite photographed White House, Pentagon
North Korea claims spy satellite photographed White House, Pentagon
Donald Trump co-defendant John Eastman requests earlier trial date
Donald Trump co-defendant John Eastman requests earlier trial date
Israel has no real option for fighting Hamas' diabolical strategy
Israel has no real option for fighting Hamas' diabolical strategy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement